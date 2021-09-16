 Skip to main content
Sauk Prairie, Madison Edgewood, McFarland shine in Division 2 state rankings for girls volleyball
Sauk Prairie, Madison Edgewood, McFarland shine in Division 2 state rankings for girls volleyball

Badger Conference Vball 07-09082021102707

Madison Edgewood’s Ally Barth hits against Oregon’s Maggie Templeton during Badger Conference girls volleyball competition at Oregon High School in Oregon, Wis., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team moved up to second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings.

Madison Edgewood was third and McFarland fourth in Division 2.

Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills and Reedsburg earned honorable-mention recognition.

Luxemburg-Casco was top-ranked.

Waterloo was fourth-ranked in Division 3.

Howards Grove remained No. 1.

In Division 1, Appleton North remained top-ranked.

In Division 4, Monticello was No. 5. Turtle Lake was top-ranked.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Appleton North 16-2 (1); 2, Brookfield Central 15-3 (2); 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 10-2 (3); 4, Germantown 11-2 (5); 5, River Falls 14-0 (6); 6, Oconomowoc 11-4 (8); 7, Kimberly 10-4 (4); 8, Sussex Hamilton 13-4 (10); 9, Burlington 11-3 (9); 10; Wales Kettle Moraine 12-3 (7).

Honorable mention – Holmen 16-1 (HM); Kaukauna 13-5 (HM); Hartland Arrowhead 5-5 (HM); Muskego 14-1 (HM); Franklin 13-5 (UR).

DIVISION 2

1, Luxemburg-Casco 17-3 (1); 2, Sauk Prairie 20-0 (3); 3, Madison Edgewood 13-5 (2); 4, McFarland 14-1 (4); 5, Appleton Xavier 15-8 (9); 6, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 17-1 (5); 7, Pewaukee 15-5 (8); 8, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 10-8 (UR); 9, Mosinee 16-1 (7); 10, Freedom 11-2 (6).

Honorable mention – Lakeside Lutheran 14-6 (HM); Lake Mills 8-2 (UR); Green Bay Notre Dame 8-5 (HM); Hammond Saint Croix Central 15-1 (HM); Reedsburg 11-3 (UR).

DIVISION 3

1, Howards Grove 20-2 (1); 2, Fall Creek 26-2 (2); 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 10-3 (3); 4, Waterloo 10-6 (4); 5, Randolph 9-3 (5); 6, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 13-1 (6); 7, Oconto 11-0 (7); 8, La Crosse Aquinas 18-4 (8); 9, Brodhead 14-4 (HM); 10, Grantsburg 11-5 (10).

Honorable mention – Kenosha Christian Life 12-0 (HM); Racine Prairie School 8-0 (9); St. Croix Falls 8-4 (HM); Cuba City 9-3 (HM); Westby 13-4 (HM).

DIVISION 4

1, Turtle Lake 11-2 (2); Three Lakes 14-3 (3); 3, Burlington Catholic Central 11-7 (1); 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell 14-3 (4); 5, Monticello 12-1 (6); 6, Posoti 13-1 (5); 7, Marshfield Columbus Catholic 11-4 (8); 8, Bangor 9-3 (HM); 9, Wabeno/Laona 7-2 (UR); Clear Lake 13-6 (9).

Honorable mention – Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3-3 (HM); Hillsboro 10-6 (7); Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 8-3 (UR); South Shore 8-1 (HM); Athens 12-7 (HM).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

