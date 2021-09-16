Sauk Prairie, Madison Edgewood, McFarland shine in Division 2 state rankings for girls volleyball

The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team moved up to second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
Madison Edgewood was third and McFarland fourth in Division 2.
Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills and Reedsburg earned honorable-mention recognition.
Luxemburg-Casco was top-ranked.
Waterloo was fourth-ranked in Division 3.
Howards Grove remained No. 1.
In Division 1, Appleton North remained top-ranked.
In Division 4, Monticello was No. 5. Turtle Lake was top-ranked.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Appleton North 16-2 (1); 2, Brookfield Central 15-3 (2); 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 10-2 (3); 4, Germantown 11-2 (5); 5, River Falls 14-0 (6); 6, Oconomowoc 11-4 (8); 7, Kimberly 10-4 (4); 8, Sussex Hamilton 13-4 (10); 9, Burlington 11-3 (9); 10; Wales Kettle Moraine 12-3 (7).
Honorable mention – Holmen 16-1 (HM); Kaukauna 13-5 (HM); Hartland Arrowhead 5-5 (HM); Muskego 14-1 (HM); Franklin 13-5 (UR).
DIVISION 2
1, Luxemburg-Casco 17-3 (1); 2, Sauk Prairie 20-0 (3); 3, Madison Edgewood 13-5 (2); 4, McFarland 14-1 (4); 5, Appleton Xavier 15-8 (9); 6, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 17-1 (5); 7, Pewaukee 15-5 (8); 8, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 10-8 (UR); 9, Mosinee 16-1 (7); 10, Freedom 11-2 (6).
Honorable mention – Lakeside Lutheran 14-6 (HM); Lake Mills 8-2 (UR); Green Bay Notre Dame 8-5 (HM); Hammond Saint Croix Central 15-1 (HM); Reedsburg 11-3 (UR).
DIVISION 3
1, Howards Grove 20-2 (1); 2, Fall Creek 26-2 (2); 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 10-3 (3); 4, Waterloo 10-6 (4); 5, Randolph 9-3 (5); 6, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 13-1 (6); 7, Oconto 11-0 (7); 8, La Crosse Aquinas 18-4 (8); 9, Brodhead 14-4 (HM); 10, Grantsburg 11-5 (10).
Honorable mention – Kenosha Christian Life 12-0 (HM); Racine Prairie School 8-0 (9); St. Croix Falls 8-4 (HM); Cuba City 9-3 (HM); Westby 13-4 (HM).
DIVISION 4
1, Turtle Lake 11-2 (2); Three Lakes 14-3 (3); 3, Burlington Catholic Central 11-7 (1); 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell 14-3 (4); 5, Monticello 12-1 (6); 6, Posoti 13-1 (5); 7, Marshfield Columbus Catholic 11-4 (8); 8, Bangor 9-3 (HM); 9, Wabeno/Laona 7-2 (UR); Clear Lake 13-6 (9).
Honorable mention – Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3-3 (HM); Hillsboro 10-6 (7); Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 8-3 (UR); South Shore 8-1 (HM); Athens 12-7 (HM).
High school girls volleyball preview: Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald headlines 10 players you need to know this season
Ella DeNoyer, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
DeNoyer, a middle hitter who’s a four-year starter, was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team for the fall 2020 season for Lakeside Lutheran, which finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.
Ally Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood
North Dakota State commit Barth, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, was a second-team selection on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020. She helped the Crusaders win a sectional title last year, but Edgewood withdrew prior to the state tournament due to health protocols with the team during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natalie Ring, sr., Madison Edgewood
Marquette commit Ring, a 6-1 outside hitter, was a first-team choice on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020, for Edgewood’s sectional champion and state qualifier (prior to withdrawing).
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland
Fortune directs the Spartans’ attack from her setter position. The senior, who has committed to UW-Stevens Point, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA All-State team for the WIAA’s 2021 alternate fall season last spring. McFarland reached the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season.
Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland
Pennekamp, a six-rotation hitter, was a second-team choice on the WVCA All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring spring as McFarland advanced to play eventual champion Appleton North in the state semifinals.
Alia Schlimgen, sr., Sauk Prairie
South Dakota State commit Schlimgen, a libero and defensive standout, was an honorable-mention choice on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season for state qualifier Sauk Prairie. She’s seeking to reach 1,000 career digs despite missing her sophomore season with a torn ACL.
Aida Shadewald, sr., Sauk Prairie
Wright State commit Shadewald, an outside hitter, was a first-team pick on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall 2020 season when Sauk Prairie advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals.
Claudia Bobb, sr., Verona
Bobb, an outside hitter, is planning to attend Southern Illinois next year, according to Verona coach Jillian Bauer.
Delaney McIntosh, sr., Verona
McIntosh, an outside hitter planning to attend Colorado State next year, and Bobb will look to lead Verona to a top spot in the Big Eight Conference.
Michaela Riege, sr., Waterloo
Riege, a libero, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA Division 3 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season. She’s approaching the school record for digs for Waterloo, which finished as the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up in fall 2020.