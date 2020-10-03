Prep volleyball players gladly wear masks to play

WATERLOO — Wearing a mask while playing was a foreign concept to girls volleyball standouts Ella Foti and Brooke Mosher.
But Madison Edgewood's Foti and Waterloo's Mosher now have grown accustomed to the requisite face coverings worn by teams during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started playing in the summer and started playing outside of Dane County and outside a lot,” said Foti, a 6-foot senior setter who's grateful to be playing this fall. “So, between the heat and playing with masks indoors in the summer, we sort of got used to it. But it’s definitely been a climb for all of us. We had to fight through breathing, especially these five-set matches.
“You definitely have to pace yourself. We do a lot of endurance stuff to try to help us with that. We practice with masks on. Everything is with masks on. … It fatigues you more for sure. But it’s either we are playing with masks or we are not playing. At this point, we’re like, 'Whatever it takes to play.'"
Waterloo (15-1) rallied from a 2-1 set deficit and defeated Edgewood 25-14, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9 in the last match Saturday at Waterloo’s tournament. The event became a three-team round robin with Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran after Lakeside Lutheran and Iowa-Grant dropped out this week due to COVID-19 reasons.
The hard-hitting Mosher, a 6-0 senior outside hitter/setter, totaled 22 kills, 24 assists and six service aces and junior libero Michaela Riege had 18 digs against Edgewood.
“We really came together as a team,” Mosher said through her maroon-and-gold mask. “We started talking more and blended together. We kept fighting. It’s definitely a lot harder (to communicate with masks on) because you can’t hear as well.”
Mosher, an Illinois recruit as a setter, said the Pirates have increased their conditioning to get used to wearing masks.
“At the beginning, it was a lot more of a hassle to have one,” said Mosher, a first-team All-State selection in Division 3 last year when Waterloo was a WIAA state semifinalist. “But now that I have gotten a lot more used to it, it is more natural and not too bothersome anymore.”
Natalie Ring, a 6-1 junior outside hitter who has orally committed to Marquette, collected 20 kills and Foti had 42 assists and five aces for the Crusaders (6-1).
Waterloo and Edgewood each defeated Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Waterloo earned a three-set sweep, while Edgewood won in four.
Crowd size was limited and masks were required. Families of up to six members were permitted to attend. There were no general admission seating. About 60 spectators attended each match.
The teams didn’t switch benches or sides of the court, as in past seasons.
Edgewood is playing all road matches this season as a school located in Dane County, which has strict health and safety guidelines.
“Every day that we can have a chance to compete, we are happy to be here and excited to embrace an opportunity just to play and have the girls out on the court,” Edgewood coach Eliza Zwettler said. “We are lucky that we have worked hard to be able to get to places to play and that places will have us, too."
Waterloo coach Christy Mosher, Brooke’s mother, also is thrilled to have the opportunity.
“I just love being in the gym with them every day,” said Christy Mosher, whose team overcame a 9-1 deficit in the fourth set. “So, that’s kind of our mantra that we have, 'Day to Day.’ This might be our last time. … On the one hand, you think it would bring you down, but I think it’s brought us closer. We appreciate the sport more. We appreciate each other more and we battle every point because it might be your last game.”
Edgewood and Waterloo have done considerable sanitizing of volleyballs, washing hands and conducting temperature checks.
“Our biggest thing is safety," Zwettler said. "We have been given the opportunity to play and we didn’t want to lose that.”
Said Christy Mosher: “We just preach on a daily basis to make good decisions to reduce your risk."
Edgewood hasn’t been able to practice six against six because that would exceed indoor gathering rules in Dane County.
“I think it has made us think outside the box quite a bit and to be creative (in drills),” Zwettler said.
Foti is glad to have the opportunity.
“We are so happy,” Foti said. “We are so grateful to all these teams because we are not playing in our conference (this fall). … It’s been amazing. We wouldn’t be able to play without them. It’s a little interesting (to play all road matches), but it’s a fun challenge.”
