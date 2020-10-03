Prep volleyball players gladly wear masks to play

“Every day that we can have a chance to compete, we are happy to be here and excited to embrace an opportunity just to play and have the girls out on the court,” Edgewood coach Eliza Zwettler said. “We are lucky that we have worked hard to be able to get to places to play and that places will have us, too."

Waterloo coach Christy Mosher, Brooke’s mother, also is thrilled to have the opportunity.

“I just love being in the gym with them every day,” said Christy Mosher, whose team overcame a 9-1 deficit in the fourth set. “So, that’s kind of our mantra that we have, 'Day to Day.’ This might be our last time. … On the one hand, you think it would bring you down, but I think it’s brought us closer. We appreciate the sport more. We appreciate each other more and we battle every point because it might be your last game.”

Edgewood and Waterloo have done considerable sanitizing of volleyballs, washing hands and conducting temperature checks.

“Our biggest thing is safety," Zwettler said. "We have been given the opportunity to play and we didn’t want to lose that.”