Prep sports: Whitewater girls volleyball knocks McFarland out of Rock Valley Conference lead

The Whitewater girls volleyball team lost the first two sets, but rallied to beat visiting McFarland in a down-to-the-wire battle and clinch at least a tie for the Rock Valley Conference championship on Thursday.
The Whippets (7-0 overall, Rock Valley) took a 23-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-12 victory over the Spartans (7-1, 6-1). Both teams have one league match left.
McFarland got 27 assists, 12 digs and six service aces from Maddy Fortune, and 13 kills, two blocks and 14 digs from Avery Pennekamp. Emme Bullis led the Whippets with 20 kills and 17 digs, and Kindyl Kilar added 19 kills and 25 digs.
Evansville 3, Beloit Turner 0
Skye McDermott posted 10 kills and Maria Messling added six to help the visiting Blue Devils (5-5) earn a 25-12, 28-26, 26-24 victory over the Trojans (0-6). Adison Etringer totaled 14 assists and four aces for Evansville.
Sun Prairie 3,
Janesville Parker 0
The Cardinals (5-1, 4-1 Big Eight) took a 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 victory over the host Vikings (1-8, 1-5) to extend their winning streak to three matches. Junior Lily Schellpfeffer tallied 30 assists for Sun Prairie, while senior Payton Addink had 17 kills. Senior Haley Winter added three aces plus 17 digs. Junior Kylee Skrzypchak led Parker with seven kills and two aces.
Middleton 3, Janesville Craig 1
The Cardinals (3-2, 3-2 Big Eight) took down the host Cougars (3-3, 2-3) in four sets, 25-12, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20. Sophomore Jordan LaScala led Middleton with 17 kills and three aces, while fellow sophomore Evin Jordee added 22 assists. Junior Britten Bertagnoli paced Janesville Craig with 12 kills and two blocks.
DeForest 3, Oregon 0
Kendall Rauls had 24 assists and Natalie Compe led with nine kills as the host Norskies (7-2) took a 25-14, 25-6 25-12 victory over the Panthers to score their fourth consecutive victory.
Waunakee 3,
Beaver Dam 1
The visiting Warriors (5-1) dominated the Golden Beavers, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23. Chloe Larson totaled 10 kills and Mariah Best added 35 assists for Waunakee. For Beaver Dam, senior Haley Allen led with 14 assists, two blocks, four aces and added 16 digs.
Monona Grove 3, Monroe 1
The visiting Silver Eagles (3-5, 2-0 Badger) defeated the Cheesemakers (0-6, 0-2) by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 13-25, 25-15. Zoee Pond contributed 10 kills and nine digs for Monona Grove. Monroe got 18 assists and two blocks from Katie Hayes.
Mount Horeb 3,
Milton 0
Senior Jordyn Holman recorded 15 kills and sophomore Sami Norton added 31 assists to help the visiting Vikings defeat the Red Hawks 25-16, 25-18, 25-21. Junior Kimmy Steinhauer added 22 assists for Mount Horeb. For Milton, Juliette Karlen totaled six kills, and Jordan Karlen added 10 assists.
Columbus 3-2, Wisconsin Heights 1-1
The Vanguards returned from a COVID-19 shutdown to split a pair of matches with the host Cardinals. Heights won the first match, 25-20, 15-25, 25-12, 25-19, getting 15 assists and 11 digs from Mckenzye Bruss and 11 kills from Taylor Raley. Columbus won the best-of-three second match, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22. Hannah Fox had 13 digs for Heights.
Orfordville Parkview 3, Deerfield 0
The Vikings (4-3, 3-1 Trailways Conference) swept the host Demons (3-5, 2-5), winning 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 for their third consecutive victory. Senior Ashlee Ballmoos led Deerfield with eight kills and two blocks, also adding two service aces.
Beloit Memorial 3, Racine Park 0
The host Purple Knights (3-5 overall) swept the Panthers, 25-20, 25-10, 25-8, behind 10 kills and seven digs from Rebekkah De Kok and 12 assists and five service aces from Mandi Franks. Jackie Pabst had eight kills, six aces and three blocks for the winners.
Ripon 3, Poynette 1
Despite dropping the second match, the visiting Tigers dominated the Pumas 25-15, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17. Rachel Yelk tallied 11 kills and six aces for Poynette, and Jessica Bruchs totaled 12 assists.
Girls tennis
Middleton 4, Verona 3
The visiting Cardinals swept all three doubles matches and won one singles match to beat the Wildcats in a Big Eight Conference dual. Netra Somasundaram was the lone singles winner for Middleton, winning, 6-0, 6-0.
Sun Prairie 7, Beloit Memorial 0
The host Cardinals swept the Purple Knights in all seven matches. Reena Katta won at No. 1 singles against Mariana Cardenez, 6-0, 6-0. Riley Brower defeated Karla Martinez at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-1.