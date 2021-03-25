Prep sports: Whitewater girls volleyball knocks McFarland out of Rock Valley Conference lead

The Whitewater girls volleyball team lost the first two sets, but rallied to beat visiting McFarland in a down-to-the-wire battle and clinch at least a tie for the Rock Valley Conference championship on Thursday.

The Whippets (7-0 overall, Rock Valley) took a 23-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-12 victory over the Spartans (7-1, 6-1). Both teams have one league match left.

McFarland got 27 assists, 12 digs and six service aces from Maddy Fortune, and 13 kills, two blocks and 14 digs from Avery Pennekamp. Emme Bullis led the Whippets with 20 kills and 17 digs, and Kindyl Kilar added 19 kills and 25 digs.

Evansville 3, Beloit Turner 0

Skye McDermott posted 10 kills and Maria Messling added six to help the visiting Blue Devils (5-5) earn a 25-12, 28-26, 26-24 victory over the Trojans (0-6). Adison Etringer totaled 14 assists and four aces for Evansville.

Sun Prairie 3,

Janesville Parker 0