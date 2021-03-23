Prep sports: Payton Addink helps Sun Prairie volleyball team sweep Beloit Memorial

Stoughton 3, Oregon 0

Ava Perkins totaled 26 assists and 13 digs to help lead the Vikings (1-4, 1-4 Badger) to a 25-7, 25-14, 25-16 decision over the Panthers (1-4, 1-2). Savanna Jemilo added 14 kills and Amelia Albers 13 digs for Stoughton. Lizzie Konop led Oregon with nine assists.

DeForest 3, Monona Grove 0

The host Norskies (5-2, 2-0 Badger) took a 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 win over the Silver Eagles (2-5, 2-2). For DeForest, Ellie Doucette served up four aces and Natalie Compe had 12 kills.

Beaver Dam 3, Monroe 0

The Golden Beavers swept the visiting Cheesemakers by scores of 25-6, 25-15, 25-20. Junior Leila Ashley had 21 assists and six service aces for Beaver Dam, with senior Haley Allen adding 13 kills. Monroe senior Katie Hayes totaled 10 assists and two blocks.

Fort Atkinson 3, Mount Horeb 1

The host Blackhawks (5-1) took a 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18 victory over the Vikings (4-2) in Badger Conference play.

Columbus 3, Lodi 0