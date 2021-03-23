Prep sports: Payton Addink helps Sun Prairie volleyball team sweep Beloit Memorial

The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team improved to 3-1 in Big Eight Conference matches with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 victory over visiting Beloit Memorial on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals (4-1 overall) got 11 kills and three service aces from senior Payton Addink and 19 assists from junior Lily Schellpfeffer.
Beloit Memorial got 12 kills from senior Rebekkah DeKok.
Janesville Craig 3, Janesville Parker 0
The Cougars dominated the visiting Vikings at home, 25-22, 25-12, 25-22. Craig’s Britten Bertagnoli posted a game-high 12 kills, and Lily Campbell added 23 assists. For Parker, Kylee Skrzypchak totaled six kills, two blocks and four digs.
Belleville 3, New Glarus 2
The Wildcats (5-3, 6-2 Capitol) pulled out a narrow victory in the decisive third set en route to a 24-26, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 17-15 victory over the host Glarner Knights (4-4 Capitol). Callie Smith totaled 17 kills and Ava Foley had 22 digs for Belleville. Grace Nommensen totaled 15 kills, 21 assists and 13 digs for New Glarus.
Waunakee 3, Milton 0
The visiting Warriors (5-1 overall) beat the Red Hawks (6-3) by scores of 25-20, 25-13, 25-23. Senior Chloe Larson led Waunakee with six kills, four blocks, three aces and 13 digs. Fellow senior Mariah Best added 17 assists. Jordan Karlen paced Milton with 16 assists and three blocks.
Stoughton 3, Oregon 0
Ava Perkins totaled 26 assists and 13 digs to help lead the Vikings (1-4, 1-4 Badger) to a 25-7, 25-14, 25-16 decision over the Panthers (1-4, 1-2). Savanna Jemilo added 14 kills and Amelia Albers 13 digs for Stoughton. Lizzie Konop led Oregon with nine assists.
DeForest 3, Monona Grove 0
The host Norskies (5-2, 2-0 Badger) took a 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 win over the Silver Eagles (2-5, 2-2). For DeForest, Ellie Doucette served up four aces and Natalie Compe had 12 kills.
Beaver Dam 3, Monroe 0
The Golden Beavers swept the visiting Cheesemakers by scores of 25-6, 25-15, 25-20. Junior Leila Ashley had 21 assists and six service aces for Beaver Dam, with senior Haley Allen adding 13 kills. Monroe senior Katie Hayes totaled 10 assists and two blocks.
Fort Atkinson 3, Mount Horeb 1
The host Blackhawks (5-1) took a 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18 victory over the Vikings (4-2) in Badger Conference play.
Columbus 3, Lodi 0
Hannah Fox made 12 digs, becoming Columbus’ first player to break 1,000 for her career, and added two blocks to help lead the Cardinals (5-4, 3-4 Capitol) to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 sweep over the host Blue Devils (4-4, 4-3). Mykenzye Bruss had 10 assists and two blocks for Columbus. Holly Jelinek had nine kills, two aces and two blocks for Lodi.
Whitewater 3, Evansville 0
The visiting Whippets (6-0, 6-0 Rock Valley Conference) swept the Blue Devils (4-5, 1-4) by scores of 25-16, 25-14, 25-12. For Whitewater, Emme Bullis notched 13 kills. Skye McDermot tallied five kills and three aces for Evansville.
McFarland 3, Brodhead 1
Avery Pennekamp delivered 12 kills, 22 digs and three service aces to help the Spartans take a 25-15, 24-26, 25-20, 25-11 victory over the visiting Cardinals in Rock Valley Conference play. Maddy Fortune had 27 assists and 13 digs for McFarland. Brodhead got 30 assists and 13 digs from Alexis Kammerer.
Edgerton 3, Clinton 0
Carly Rebman totaled 15 assists and five aces to help lead the visiting Crimson Tide (7-3, 5-2 Rock Valley) past the Cougars 25-15, 25-5, 25-10. Kate Gunderson had 26 assists and six aces for Edgerton.
Green Lake/Princeton 3,
Madison Abundant Life 0
Despite a competitive second set, the Tigersharks (7-0, 5-0 Trailways Conference) swept the Challengers (4-5, 4-5) by a final of 25-10, 26-24, 25-14. Sophomore Emily Quam had 27 digs and four aces for Abundant Life.
Girls swimming
DeForest 127, Lodi/Wis. Heights 43
The Norskies beat the Blue Devils behind victories in all three relay races. Jessica Camarato and Danika Tyler both swam on the 200-yard medley and 400 freestyle relay teams, and Joss Hoffman and Ava Boehning each swam on the 400 free and 200 free relay teams. Individually, Carly Oosterhof won the 50 and 100 freestyle races for DeForest, and Ella Puls won the 100 breaststroke and 200 medley for Lodi.