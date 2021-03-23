 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Payton Addink helps Sun Prairie volleyball team sweep Beloit Memorial
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Payton Addink helps Sun Prairie volleyball team sweep Beloit Memorial

The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team improved to 3-1 in Big Eight Conference matches with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 victory over visiting Beloit Memorial on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (4-1 overall) got 11 kills and three service aces from senior Payton Addink and 19 assists from junior Lily Schellpfeffer.

Beloit Memorial got 12 kills from senior Rebekkah DeKok.

Janesville Craig 3, Janesville Parker 0

The Cougars dominated the visiting Vikings at home, 25-22, 25-12, 25-22. Craig’s Britten Bertagnoli posted a game-high 12 kills, and Lily Campbell added 23 assists. For Parker, Kylee Skrzypchak totaled six kills, two blocks and four digs.

Belleville 3, New Glarus 2

The Wildcats (5-3, 6-2 Capitol) pulled out a narrow victory in the decisive third set en route to a 24-26, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 17-15 victory over the host Glarner Knights (4-4 Capitol). Callie Smith totaled 17 kills and Ava Foley had 22 digs for Belleville. Grace Nommensen totaled 15 kills, 21 assists and 13 digs for New Glarus.

Waunakee 3, Milton 0

The visiting Warriors (5-1 overall) beat the Red Hawks (6-3) by scores of 25-20, 25-13, 25-23. Senior Chloe Larson led Waunakee with six kills, four blocks, three aces and 13 digs. Fellow senior Mariah Best added 17 assists. Jordan Karlen paced Milton with 16 assists and three blocks.

Stoughton 3, Oregon 0

Ava Perkins totaled 26 assists and 13 digs to help lead the Vikings (1-4, 1-4 Badger) to a 25-7, 25-14, 25-16 decision over the Panthers (1-4, 1-2). Savanna Jemilo added 14 kills and Amelia Albers 13 digs for Stoughton. Lizzie Konop led Oregon with nine assists.

DeForest 3, Monona Grove 0

The host Norskies (5-2, 2-0 Badger) took a 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 win over the Silver Eagles (2-5, 2-2). For DeForest, Ellie Doucette served up four aces and Natalie Compe had 12 kills.

Beaver Dam 3, Monroe 0

The Golden Beavers swept the visiting Cheesemakers by scores of 25-6, 25-15, 25-20. Junior Leila Ashley had 21 assists and six service aces for Beaver Dam, with senior Haley Allen adding 13 kills. Monroe senior Katie Hayes totaled 10 assists and two blocks.

Fort Atkinson 3, Mount Horeb 1

The host Blackhawks (5-1) took a 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18 victory over the Vikings (4-2) in Badger Conference play.

Columbus 3, Lodi 0

Hannah Fox made 12 digs, becoming Columbus’ first player to break 1,000 for her career, and added two blocks to help lead the Cardinals (5-4, 3-4 Capitol) to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 sweep over the host Blue Devils (4-4, 4-3). Mykenzye Bruss had 10 assists and two blocks for Columbus. Holly Jelinek had nine kills, two aces and two blocks for Lodi.

Whitewater 3, Evansville 0

The visiting Whippets (6-0, 6-0 Rock Valley Conference) swept the Blue Devils (4-5, 1-4) by scores of 25-16, 25-14, 25-12. For Whitewater, Emme Bullis notched 13 kills. Skye McDermot tallied five kills and three aces for Evansville.

McFarland 3, Brodhead 1

Avery Pennekamp delivered 12 kills, 22 digs and three service aces to help the Spartans take a 25-15, 24-26, 25-20, 25-11 victory over the visiting Cardinals in Rock Valley Conference play. Maddy Fortune had 27 assists and 13 digs for McFarland. Brodhead got 30 assists and 13 digs from Alexis Kammerer.

Edgerton 3, Clinton 0

Carly Rebman totaled 15 assists and five aces to help lead the visiting Crimson Tide (7-3, 5-2 Rock Valley) past the Cougars 25-15, 25-5, 25-10. Kate Gunderson had 26 assists and six aces for Edgerton.

Green Lake/Princeton 3,
Madison Abundant Life 0

Despite a competitive second set, the Tigersharks (7-0, 5-0 Trailways Conference) swept the Challengers (4-5, 4-5) by a final of 25-10, 26-24, 25-14. Sophomore Emily Quam had 27 digs and four aces for Abundant Life.

Girls swimming

DeForest 127, Lodi/Wis. Heights 43

The Norskies beat the Blue Devils behind victories in all three relay races. Jessica Camarato and Danika Tyler both swam on the 200-yard medley and 400 freestyle relay teams, and Joss Hoffman and Ava Boehning each swam on the 400 free and 200 free relay teams. Individually, Carly Oosterhof won the 50 and 100 freestyle races for DeForest, and Ella Puls won the 100 breaststroke and 200 medley for Lodi.

Badger Conference

DeFOREST 3, MONONA GROVE 0

Monona Grove*19*14*17     

DeForest*25*25*25     

DeFOREST — Kills: Compe 12. Assists: Rauls 17. Blocks: Czarnezski 3. Aces: Doucette 4. Digs: Elvekrog 15.

BEAVER DAM 3, MONROE 0

Monroe*6*15*20

Beaver Dam*25*25*25

MONROE (leaders) — Kills: Jacobson 7; Broge 5. Assists: Hayes 10. Blocks: Hayes 2; Wild 2. Aces: Johnson 1.

BEAVER DAM — Kills: Allen 13; Luedtke 7. Assists: Ashley 21. Blocks: Bryant 3; Wittnebel 2. Aces: Ashley 6; Nampel 6.

FORT ATKINSON 3, MOUNT HOREB 1

Mount Horeb*16*21*25*18

Fort Atkinson*25*25*17*25 

MOUNT HOREB (leaders) — Kills: Holman 11; Kopras 11. Assists: Norton 32. Blocks: Manchester 4. Aces: Manchester 3; Rumler 3. Digs: Steinhauer 27.

STOUGHTON 3, OREGON 0

Oregon*7*14*16

Stoughton*25*25*25

OREGON (leaders) — Kills: Steel 3; Swenson 3. Assists: Konop 9. Blocks: Templeton 5. Aces: Gilbertson 1; Whalen 1. Digs: Malcook 13.

STOUGHTON — Kills: Jemilo 14; Tangeman 7. Assists: Perkins 26. Aces: Jensen 4. Digs: Perkins 13; Albers 13; Pickett 10.

WAUNAKEE 3, MILTON 0

Waunakee*25*25*25     

Milton*20*13*23

WAUNAKEE (leaders) — Kills: Larson 6; Jordan 6. Assists: Best 17. Blocks: Larson 4. Aces: Larson, Johnson, Best 3. Digs: Larson 13.

MILTON — Kills: Ju. Karlen 6. Assists: Jo. Karlen 16. Blocks: Jo. Karlen 3. Aces: Baker 2. Digs: Kuglitsch 12.

Big Eight Conference

SUN PRAIRIE 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Beloit Memorial*18*20*13    

Sun Prairie*25*25*25*     

BELOIT MEMORIAL (leaders) — Kills: DeKok 12. Assists: Arn 8. Blocks: Pabst 2. Aces: Franks 3. Digs: Gama 5; Caro 5.

SUN PRAIRIE — Kills: Addink 11. Assists: Schellpfeffer 19. Blocks: Allaman 1. Aces: Addink 3. Digs: Lubahn 13.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

Janesville Parker*22*12*22    

Janesville Craig*25*25*25     

JANESVILLE PARKER (leaders) — Kills: Skrzypchak 6; Payne 1; Gackstatter 6; Arndt 2; Roeschli 2. Assists: Williams 8; Payne 1; Gackstatter 6; Roeschli 1. Blocks: Skrzypchak 2; Payne 1; Gackstatter 1; Arndt 2; Roeschli 1. Aces: Perry 1; Williams 1; Payne 1; Gackstatter 1. Digs: Perry 6; Skrzypchak 4; Williams 1; Curtis 2; Gackstatter 4; Buehl 4; Roeschli 3.

JANESVILLE CRAIG — Kills: Bertagnoli 12. Assists: Campbell 23. Aces: Justman 5. Digs: Trapp 10.

Capitol Conference

BELLEVILLE 3, NEW GLARUS 2

Belleville*24*25*25*22*17     

New Glarus*26*22*23*25*15     

BELLEVILLE (leaders) — Kills: Smith 17; Foley 15. Assists: Latorre 23. Blocks: Everson 14. Aces: A. Caskey 4. Digs: Foley 22.

NEW GLARUS — Kills: Nommenson 15; Horn 9; Schadewalt 5. Assists: Nommenson 21; Schadewalt 15. Blocks: Horn 5. Aces: Schadewalt 3. Digs: Nommenson 13; Bainbridge 16; Horn 18; Schadewalt 16.

COLUMBUS 3, LODI 0

Columbus*25*25*25     

Lodi*23*17*20     

COLUMBUS (leaders) — Kills: Raley 6; Bruss 5. Assists: Bruss 10. Blocks: Hayes 1. Aces: Bruss, Fox 2. Digs: Fox 12.

LODI — Kills: Jelinek 9; Klann 8. Assists: Hesselberg 25. Blocks: Klann 3; Jelinek 2. Aces: Jelinek, Ripp 2. Digs: Harrington 14; Ness 13.

Rock Valley Conference

McFARLAND 3, BRODHEAD 1

Brodhead*15*26*20*11     

McFarland*25*24*25*25     

BRODHEAD (leaders) — Kills: Dix 14. Assists: Kammerer 30. Blocks: Young 6. Aces: Kail 5. Digs: Kammerer 13.

McFARLAND — Kills: Pennekamp 12, Rounds 11. Assists: Fortune 27. Blocks: Crull 5. Aces: Pennekamp 3, Crull 3, Fortune 3. Digs: Pennekamp 22, Fortune 13.

EDGERTON 3, CLINTON 0

Edgerton*25*25*25*     

Clinton*15*5*10*     

EDGERTON (leaders) — Kills: Rebman 15; Rusch 10. Assists: Gunderson 36. Blocks: Rusch 1. Aces: Gunderson 6; Rebman 5. Digs: Blum 12.

WHITEWATER 3, EVANSVILLE 0

Whitewater*25*25*25

Evansville*16*14*12

WHITEWATER (leaders) — Kills: Bullis 13; Kilar 12. Assists: Linos 18. Blocks: Linos 1; K. Kopecky 1. Aces: Linos 4; C. Kopecky 4.

EVANSVILLE — Kills: McDermot 5. Assists: McDermot 10. Blocks: Rhinehart 3. Aces: McDermot 3.

Trailways Conference

GREEN LAKE/PRINCETON 3,

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 0

Green Lake/Princeton*25*26*25     

Mad. Abundant Life*10*24*14     

GREEN LAKE/PRINCETON (leaders) — Kills: Bartol 11. Blocks: Bartol 2.5. Aces: Konkel 7. Digs: Cody 12.

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE — Kills: A. Quam 12. Assists: Sturm 16. Aces: E. Quam 4. Digs: E. Quam 27.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday’s area summaries

Rock Valley Conference

CLINTON QUAD

Team scores: Jefferson 36; Beloit Turner 51; Belleville 68; Clinton incomplete.

Top five individuals: McCabe, C, 18:02; Scholey, B, 18:19; Marin, J, 18:21; Moran, BT, 19:48; Drew, J, 20:15.

Jefferson: 3, Marin 18:20; 5, Drew 20:15 ; 6, Thorp 20:16; 7, Phillips 20:28; 15, Hielsberg 22:42. Beloit Turner: 4, Moran 19:48; 9, Do. Niedfeldt 20:56; 10, Da. Niedfeldt 21:37; 12, Coldren 21:52; 16, Ott 22:56. Belleville: 2, Scholey 18:19; 11, Loshaw 21:51; 13, Dohm 22:06; 19, Walker 23:10; 23, Wilder 24:36. Clinton: 1, McCabe 18:02; 8, Greer 20:41; 14, Brandl 22:33. At Clinton HS, 5,000 meters.

EVANSVILLE INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Evansville 23; Brodhead 61; Whitewater 73; Edgerton 76; Wisconsin Heights incomplete.

Top five individuals: Siltman, Ev, 16:43; Schrab, Ev, 17:49; Gallagher, Ev, 17:56; Zahn, WW, 18:15; Dill, Ed, 19:33. Evansville: 1, Siltman 16:43; 2, Schrab 17:49; 3, Gallagher 17:56; 7, Everson 19:51; 10, Ralston 20:09. Edgerton: 5, Dill 19:33; 8, Send 19:57; 20, Reilly 23:01; 21, Saleade 24:10; 22, Miller 24:16. Wisconsin Heights: Parman 19:43; Baryendrech 23:01; Andrew 23:13; Swanson-Carter 27:27. At Evansville Country Club, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday’s area summaries

Rock Valley Conference

CLINTON QUAD

Team scores: Jefferson 31; Belleville 70; Clinton 83; Beloit Turner 97.

Top five individuals: Winkers, B, 24:27; Yapp, B, 24:28; Gallardo, J, 24:45; Ramirez, J, 24:55; Duffy, C, 24:58.

Jefferson: 3. Gallardo 24:45; 4, Ramirez 24:55; 7, Kammer 26:19; 8, Worzalla 26:28; 9, Hollenberger 26:35. Belleville: 1, Winkers 24:27; 2, Yapp 24:28; 6, Spiegel 25:14; 26, Samela 29:52; 29, Herritz 30:37. Clinton: 5, Duffy 24:58; 13, Mueller 26:56; 15, Maly 27:23; 18, Burno 27:33; 20, Damman 28:11. Beloit Turner: 10, Combs 26:31; 19, Harris 28:09; 21, Moran 28:12; 23, Rasmussen 29:08; 24, Seifarth 29:21. At Clinton HS, 5,000 meters.

EVANSVILLE INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Evansville 24; Brodhead 49; Whitewater 62; Edgerton, Wisconsin Heights incomplete.

Top five individuals: McIntyre, B, 19:19; Gallagher, Ev, 21:59; Riemer, B, 22:42; Hazard, Ev, 22:47; Tofte, Ev, 22:54.

Evansville: 2, Gallagher 21:59; 4, Hazard 22:47; 5, Tofte 22:54; 6, Deegan 23:06; 7, Olson 24:01. Edgerton: Kim 24:25; Stockal 25:52; Betlite 26:01; Gould 29:37. Wisconsin Heights: Samantha 21:41; Greine 26:01. At Evansville Country Club, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tuesday’s area summaries

Big Eight Conference

DeFOREST 127, LODI/WIS. HEIGHTS 43

200-yard medley relay: DeForest (Camarato, Oosterhof, Tyler, Pertzborn), 2:02.28. 200 freestyle: Hoffman, D, 2:06.44. 200 individual medley: Puls, L, 2:25.79. 50 freestyle: Oosterhof, D, :26.18. 100 butterfly: Berkley, D, 1:07.09. 100 freestyle: Oosterhof, D, :57.15. 500 freestyle: Miller, D, 5:53.00. 200 freestyle relay: DeForest (Boehning, Hoffman, Willis, Miller), 1:47.58. 100 backstroke: Boehning, D, 1:05.70. 100 breaststroke: Puls, L, 1:14.85. 400 freestyle relay: DeForest (Boehning, Camarato,Tyler, Hoffman), 4:00.40. At Lodi.

