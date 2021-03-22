 Skip to main content
Prep sports: New Glarus volleyball team survives a long challenge to knock off Columbus, 3-2
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: New Glarus volleyball team survives a long challenge to knock off Columbus, 3-2

The first set was as tight as the rest of Monday night’s Capitol Conference girls volleyball match between New Glarus and Columbus.

After taking a 26-24 victory in the opening set, the Glarner Knights held on to earn a victory over the Cardinals by scores of 18-25, 25-20, 20-25 and 15-10.

The Glarner Knights (4-3 Capitol) got 15 kills, 22 assists, 13 digs and two blocks from Grace Nommenson. The Cardinals (2-4 Capitol) got 27 assists from McKenzye Bruss and 13 kills from Jordan Link.

Montello 3,

Madison Abundant Life 2

Despite coming back from a lopsided first-set loss to win two of the next three, the Challengers (4-4, 3-3 Trailways) fell to the Hilltoppers (6-1, 5-1) in five sets, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12. Junior Caitlin Sturm paced Abundant Life with 29 assists and 21 digs, and freshman Abby Quam added 16 kills and six blocks.

Green Lake/Princeton 3,

Deerfield 1

The visiting Tigersharks (6-0, 4-0 Trailways) beat the Demons (3-4, 2-3) by scores of 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23. Senior Maria Higgins led Deerfield with 12 digs and four aces.

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Monday's area summaries

Capitol Conference

NEW GLARUS 3, COLUMBUS 2

Columbus*24*25*20*25*10     

New Glarus*26*18*25*20*15     

COLUMBUS (leaders) — Kills: Link 13. Assists: Bruss 27. Blocks: Preim 4. Aces: Raley 4. Digs: Fox 17; Maxwell 22.

NEW GLARUS — Kills: Nommensen 15; Marty 10; Horn 7; Schadewalt 6. Assists: Nommensen 22. Blocks: Nommenson 2; Marty 2; Horn 9. Aces: Schadewalt 4. Digs: Nommenson 13; Marty 11; Horn 6; Eichelkraut 7; Bainbridge 22.

Trailways Conference

GREEN LAKE/PRINCETON 3, DEERFIELD 1

Green Lake/Princeton*21*25*25*25     

Deerfield*25*22*17*23     

DEERFIELD — Kills: Haack 5. Assists: Brattlie 18. Blocks: Ballmoos 2. Aces: Higgins 4. Digs: Higgins 12.

MONTELLO 3, MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE 2

Montello*25*21*25*20*15     

Madison Abundant Life*14*25*22*25*12     

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE — Kills: A. Quam 16. Assists: Sturm 29. Blocks: A. Quam 6. Aces: E. Quam 5. Digs: Sturm 21.

 

