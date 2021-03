Prep sports: Middleton, Edgewood boys volleyball teams fall in trip to Fox Cities

The Middleton and Madison Edgewood boys volleyball teams headed to the Fox Cities on Saturday for a split doubleheader, with both teams playing two matches, one at Appleton North and one at Kimberly.

Kimberly had to win the final two sets to pull out a 3-2 victory over Middleton, by scores of 20-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13.

The Cardinals got 29 assists and two blocks from Nick Stott, Cole Sweitzer scored nine kills and three digs and D.J. McCall added eight kills, four blocks and two service aces.

Edgewood was swept by both North and Kimberly, though the Crusaders made the North match tight before falling 25-22, 27-25, 25-22. Ethan Hallick had 23 assists for the Crusaders, and Max Levihn-Karls scored eight kills and three service aces.

Girls volleyball

Lodi 3, Cambridge 0

The visiting Blue Devils cruised to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 victory over the Blue Jays in Capitol Conference play. Lodi got 10 kills and three blocks from Sam Klann, 12 assists from Hope Hesselberg, eight service aces and seven digs from Dylan Harrington and 16 digs and five aces from Zhu Lan Ness. Cambridge’s Taylor Stenklyft had four kills, five assists and a block.