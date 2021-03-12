Prep sports: McFarland girls volleyball team sweeps Monona Grove to remain undefeated

The McFarland girls volleyball team, the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, improved to 4-0 in the spring-into-fall season Friday night with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 victory over visiting Monona Grov in non-conference play.

Avery Pennekamp led the Spartans with 18 kills, senior Nina Crull added seven and junior Maddy Fortune totaled 32 assists.

For Monona Grove (1-3), Anabelle Veoperman led with 12 kills and Jada Braun added 16 assists.

Columbus 3, North Fond du Lac 1

The visiting Cardinals earned a 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory over the Orioles, getting nine kills and 17 assists from McKenzye Bruss and eight kills from Jordan Link. Mikenna Boettcher added 10 assists for Columbus, Sydney Maxwell had 16 divs and Peyton Priem had 5.5 assists.

Girls swimming

Madison Edgewood 121, Verona/Mount Horeb 49

The visiting Crusaders won 10 of 11 events against the Wildcats. Verona/Mount Horeb senior Gianna Gnewuch won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.54. Edgewood junior Anna teDuits won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and was part of the winning lineup in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.