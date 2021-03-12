 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep sports: McFarland girls volleyball team sweeps Monona Grove to remain undefeated
0 comments
topical
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: McFarland girls volleyball team sweeps Monona Grove to remain undefeated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The McFarland girls volleyball team, the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, improved to 4-0 in the spring-into-fall season Friday night with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 victory over visiting Monona Grov in non-conference play.

Avery Pennekamp led the Spartans with 18 kills, senior Nina Crull added seven and junior Maddy Fortune totaled 32 assists.

For Monona Grove (1-3), Anabelle Veoperman led with 12 kills and Jada Braun added 16 assists.

Columbus 3, North Fond du Lac 1

The visiting Cardinals earned a 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory over the Orioles, getting nine kills and 17 assists from McKenzye Bruss and eight kills from Jordan Link. Mikenna Boettcher added 10 assists for Columbus, Sydney Maxwell had 16 divs and Peyton Priem had 5.5 assists.

Girls swimming

Madison Edgewood 121, Verona/Mount Horeb 49

The visiting Crusaders won 10 of 11 events against the Wildcats. Verona/Mount Horeb senior Gianna Gnewuch won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.54. Edgewood junior Anna teDuits won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and was part of the winning lineup in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

Girls tennis

Verona Quad

The host Wildcats took a 6-1 victory over Jefferson, a 7-0 victory over La Crosse Logan and a 5-2 victory over La Crosse Central to open the season.

Winning all three of their matches for Verona were Elsa Queoff at No. 2 singles, Zoe Qureshi at No. 3 singles and Hannah Bertrand at No. 4 singles. At No. 3 doubles, Annie Nick and Morgan Witkowski went 3-0 on the day.

PREP SPORTS | FRIDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Friday’s area summaries

Non-conference

McFARLAND 3, MONONA GROVE 0

Monona Grove*15*12*13*     

McFarland*25*25*25*     

MONONA GROVE (leaders) — Kills: Brennan 4; Blocks 4; Veoperman 12. Assists: Braun 12. Blocks: Lang 2.

McFARLAND — Kills: Pennekamp 18; N. Crull 7. Assists: Fortune 32. Blocks: G. Crull 5. Aces: G. Crull 2. Digs: Fortune 11; Davis 11.

COLUMBUS 4, NORTH FOND DU LAC 1

Columbus*25*22*25*25*

North Fond du Lac*23*25*21*19*

COLUMBUS (leaders) — Kills: Bruss 9; Link 8. Assists: Bruss 17; Boettener 10. Blocks: Priem 5.5. Aces: Raley 3. Digs: Maxwell 16; Fox 12; Henry 11.

NORTH FOND DU LAC — Kills: Wuest 17. Assists: Pelot 14. Blocks: Traxinger 6. Aces: Traxinger 3. Digs: Braun 27.

Thursday’s late summary

Non-conference

DeFOREST 3, MONROE 0

DeForest*13*13*20     

Monroe*25*25*25     

MONROE — Kills: Jacobson 5, Pond 4, Butler 2. Assists: Hayes 11. Blocks: Broge 2, Butler 1, Hayes 1. Aces: Pond 2.. Digs: Butler 8, Pond 6, Hayes 5, Maurer 5.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Friday’s area summaries

Non-conference

MADISON EDGEWOOD 121,

VERONA/MOUNT HOREB 49

200-yard medley relay: Madison Edgewood (teDuits, Ried, Drexler, Reed), 1:50.74. 200 freestyle: Enz, E, 1:55.40. 200 individual medley: Drexler, E, 2:08.91. 50 freestyle: teDuits, E, :24.54. 100 butterfly: Enz, E, 1:00.79. 100 freestyle: Ried, E, :52.94. 500 freestyle: Drexler, E, 5:04.47. 200 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood (Enz, Reed, Stacey, Ried), 1:39.72. 100 backstroke: teDuits, E, :57.13. 100 breaststroke: Gnewuch, V/MH, 1:12.54. 400 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood (teDuits, Stacey, Drexler, Enz), 3:38.97. At Verona HS.

GIRLS TENNIS

Friday's area summaries

Non-conference

VERONA QUAD

Dual-meet standings: Verona 3-0; Jefferson 2-1; La Crosse Central 1-2; La Crosse Logan 0-3.

VERONA 6, JEFFERSON 1

Singles: Niebler, J, def. Breitbach, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; Queoff, V, def. Traver, 6-1, 6-4; Qureshi, V, def. Magner, 6-2, 6-2; Bertrand, V, def. Medina, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Kreuser/Huseth, V, def. Carlson/Duddeck, 6-4, 6-1; Chavez-Lazaro/E. Nick, V. def. Dearborn/Watson, 6-4, 6-2; A. Nick/Witkowski, V, def. Mengel/Kolehouse, 6-2, 6-1.

VERONA 7, LA CROSSE LOGAN 0

Singles: Breitbach def. Pasch, 7-5, 6-3; Queoff deef. Roswall, 6-4, 6-4; Qureshi def. Jarrett, 6-1, 6-1; Bertrand def. Hofland, 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles: Kreuser/Huseth def. Pepin/Korish, 6-2, 6-2; Chavez-Lazaro/E. Nick def. Hilker/Endrizzi, 6-1, 6-0; A. Nick/Witkowski, V, def. R. Mumm/L. Mumm, 6-0, 6-0.

VERONA 5, LA CROSSE CENTRAL 2

Singles: Breitbach, V, def. Jones, 6-1, 6-3; Queoff, V, def. Barreyro, 6-0, 6-0; Qureshi, V, def. Schlicht, 6-0, 6-2; Bertrand, V, def. Torgerud, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Holman/Johnson, LCC, def. Kreuser/Huseth, 6-2, 6-1; M. Hannum/S. Hannum, LCC, def. Chavez-Lazaro/E. Nick, 6-1, 6-4; A. Nick/Witkowski, V, def. Masewicz/Culp, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers address miscues after Iowa Hawkeyes escape with victory

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics