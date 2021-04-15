 Skip to main content
Prep sports: In the long run, Brodhead proves too much for Royall in Division 2 girls volleyball semifinal
PREP SPORTS

Thursday’s first set was a marathon.

After coming in second in that race, Brodhead then won three sprints to pull out a WIAA Division 2 state spring girls volleyball semifinal match over Royall at Beaver Dam High School.

The final tally was 31-33, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18.

The victory placed Brodhead (12-3) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. state final against unbeaten Washburn at Kaukauna High School.

Brodhead, ranked second by state coaches and seeded first in the state field, got 23 kills and 6½ blocks from Abbie Dix. Alexis Kammerer added 41 assists and Kiarra Moe had 15 digs.

Royall got 22 kills from Marah Gruen, 18 kills and 17 digs from Emma Gruen, and 48 assists from Molly Crneckiy.

Washburn 3, St. Mary’s Springs 2

The unbeaten and second-seeded Castle Guards (17-0) put together a massive comeback, winning the fourth and fifth sets to pull out a 14-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 16-14 victory over the third-seeded Ledgers (12-2).

Lily Wheeler and Caitlin Wheeler had 15 kills each and Riley Johnson had 45 assists.

Girls golf

Middleton 164, Sheboygan North 166

The Cardinals took a trip to Whistling Straits in Kohler and earned a victory over the Golden Raiders in a non-conference dual meet at the Irish Course. Junior Ellie Frisch shot 40 and sophomore Amanda Beckman and freshman Vivian Cressman shot 41s. Three North players shot 40.

Oregon 195,

Monona Grove 224

Alyssa Schmidt shot a 10-over-par 45 at Foxboro Golf Club in Oregon to lead the host Panthers to a decisive victory over the Silver Eagles. Teammate Drew Hoffer was only one stroke behind, shooting an 11-over 46. Alex Hayes shot a 16-over 51 to lead Monona Grove.

Boys soccer

DeForest 2, Oregon 0

The Norskies (5-0-1) scored a pair of first-half goals to beat the host Panthers (3-2-1). Sophomores Casey Walton and Keaton Coopman got their goals less than five minutes apart. Junior goalie Philip McCloskey earned a five-save shutout.

Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 0

Muhammed Kambi and Exander Rains both scored as the Silver Eagles took a shutout victory over the Vikings in a battle of Badger South Conference teams. In between, Monona Grove scored on an own goal. Lawson Ruesch assisted on both Kambi and Rains’ goals.

Mount Horeb 2, Milton 0

The Vikings (2-2-1) pulled away from the Red Hawks (2-4-1) with a pair of second-half goals. Junior Peter Cullen scored in the 65th minute, and then senior Sam Severson scored 11 minutes later for Mount Horeb. Junior goalie Seth Aiken saved two shots in the shutout.

Waunakee 5, Beaver Dam 0

The host Warriors (4-1-1) shut out the Golden Beavers (2-3-1), paced by Isaiah Jakel’s two goals. Lane Miller, Calvin Rahn and Drew Lavold also scored for Waunakee.

Verona 10,

Beloit Memorial 0

Alex Klimm and Jonathan Gamez scored three goals each to help the Wildcats shut out the visiting Purple Knights. Brian Vazquez helped Verona with two assists, on goals by Christian Floris-Lopez and Gamez.

Wisconsin Heights 3, Cambridge/Deerfield 2

The visiting Vanguards edged the United as Sam King and Gavin Childs scored in the first half and Caeben Schomber scored on a penalty kick in the second half. Eric Staszak and Ezra Stein both scored for Cambridge/Deerfield in the second half.Evansville 6, Jefferson 3

Jackson Stencel became the first player in Blue Devils program history to reach 100 career goals, leading his team past the host Eagles.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s summaries

WIAA STATE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

At Wales Kettle Moraine

MANITOWOC 3, SUN PRAIRIE 0

Sun Prairie*17*22*23

Manitowoc*25*25*25

SUN PRAIRIE (leaders) — Kills (30): Addink 11, Antony 6, Roling 6. Assists (29): Schellpfeffer 25. Blocks (5): Antony 1.5, Allaman 1, Nelson 1. Aces (1): Allaman 1. Digs (34): Mickelson 11, Addink 7, Lubahn 7, Winter 5.

MANITOWOC — Kills (50): Satori 22, Swoboda 11, Borchardt 9. Assists (47): Delmore 43. Blocks (0): None. Aces (5): Satori 2. Digs (44): Satori 14, Parrish 11, Borchardt 9.

APPLETON NORTH 3, McFARLAND 0

McFarland*19*15*19

Appleton North*25*25*25

McFARLAND (leaders) — Kills (27): Pennekamp 10, Rounds 7. Assists (27): Fortune 23. Blocks (5): N. Crull 1, G. Crull 1, Pennekamp 1, Hildebrandt 1. Aces (4): N. Crull 2, G. Crull 1. Digs (31): Pennekamp 10, Davis 8, Fortune 5, N. Crull 4.

APPLETON NORTH — Kills (36): E. Demetrician 12, Van Lannen 8, Cantrell 8. Assists (33): Bolwerk 28. Blocks (5): Mischler 2, E. Demetrician 1.5. Aces (3): E. Demetrician 1, Checkalski 1, Miller 1. Digs (42): Cantrell 10, Miller 10, Bolwerk 7.

DIVISION 2

At Beaver Dam

BRODHEAD 3, ROYALL 1

Brodhead*31*25*25*25

Royall*33*16*20*18

BRODHEAD (leaders) — Kills (52): Dix 21, Siegel 9, Yates 7. Assists (52): Kammerer 41. Blocks (14): Dix 6.5, Young 3, Yates 2.5. Aces (8): Young 3, Dix 2, Oliver 2. Digs (73): Moe 15, Oliver 13, Young 12.

ROYALL — Kills (56): M. Gruen 22, E. Gruen 18, Harris 10. Assists (54): Crneckiy 48. Blocks (6): E. Gruen 3.5, M. Gruen 1.5. Aces (3): E. Gruen 1, M. Gruen 1, Vierck 1. Digs (85): E. Gruen 17, Harris 17, Crneckiy 16.

WASHBURN 3, FOND DU LAC SPRINGS 2

Fond du Lac Springs*25*16*25*21*14

Washburn*14*25*22*25*16

FOND DU LAC ST. MARY’S SPRINGS (leaders) — Kills (48): Coon 22, Pitz 13, Ahern 7. Assists (45): Pleuss 23, Coon 19. Blocks (3.5): Pleuss 3, Coon 3, Ahern 2, Reid 2. Aces (12): Pleuss 3, Coon 3, Reid 2, Ahern 2. Digs (60): Bauer 17, Coon 16, Ahern 9, Reid 9.

WASHBURN — Kills (50): L. Wheeler 15, C. Wheeler 15, Dougherty 12. Assists (49): Johnson 45. Blocks (5): L. Wheeler 2.5, Dougherty 1, Wheeler 1. Aces (8): Barningham 4, L. Wheeler 2. Digs (85): C. Wheeler 18, Barningham 16, L. Wheeler 15, Wright 13, Dougherty 12, Johnson 11.

Saturday’s schedule

WIAA STATE FINALS

At Kaukauna High School

Division 2: Brodhead (12-3) vs. Washburn (17-0), 1 p.m.

Division 1: Manitowoc (16-1) vs. Appleton North (14-0), 7 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s schedule

WIAA STATE FINAL

At Kaukauna High School

Middleton (10-2) vs. Kimberly (17-2), 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Thursday’s area summaries

Badger Conference

MONONA GROVE 3, STOUGHTON 0

Stoughton*0*0* —*0

Monona Grove*1*2* —*3

First half — MG: Kambi (Ruesch), 10:00.

Second half — MG: Benoy (Rains), 50:00; MG: Rains (Ruesch), 52:00.

Saves: S (Benoy) 1; MG (Nath) 1.

MOUNT HOREB 2, MILTON 0

Milton*0*0* —*0

Mount Horeb*0*2* —*2

Second half — MH: P. Cullen (Dumas), 65:00; MH: Severson (Buttner), 76:00.

Saves: Mil 7; MH (Aiken) 2.

WAUNAKEE 5, BEAVER DAM 0

Beaver Dam*0*0* —*0

Waunakee*3*2* —*5

First half — W: Jakel, 2:33; W: Miller (Tiemeyer), 38:16; W: Rahn (Lee), 40:22.

Second half — W: Jakel, 45:58; W: Lavold (Storch), 79:57.

Saves: BD (Banes 5, Freber 1) 6; W (Fuhremann 1, Kuhn 1) 2.

DeFOREST 2, OREGON 0

DeForest*2*0* —*0

Oregon*0*0* —*0

First half — D: Walton, 18:59; D: Coopman, 23:46.

Saves: D (McCloskey) 9; Or (LoBreglio) 6.

Big Eight Conference

MIDDLETON 1, SUN PRAIRIE 3

Sun Prairie*1*2* —*3

Middleton*1*0* —*1

First half — SP: Trilling; M: Joseph (Sheehan);

Second half — SP: Stevens (Trilling); Franks (Stevens).

Saves: SP (Scherer); M (Meyers).

VERONA 10, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Beloit Memorial*0*0* —*0

Verona*6*4* —*10

First half — V: Klimm (Hook), 5:37; V: Heilman, 15:50; V: Abreu, 21:23; V: Floris-Lopez (Vazquez), 27:10; V: Gage, (36:14); V: Gamez, (Vazquez), 41:00.

Second half — V: Klimm, 45:47; V: Klimm, 51:52; V: Gamez (Lynch), 56:53; V: Gamez 59:22.

Saves: BM 19; V 3.

Capitol Conference

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 3,

CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2

Wisconsin Heights*2*1* —*3

Cambridge/Deerfield*0*2* —*2

First half — WH: King (Kennedy), 22:39; WH: Childs, 43:08.

Second half — CD: Staszak, 51:09; WH: Schomber, 74:47; CD: Stein, 86:22.

Saves: WH 5; CD 15.

Belleville/New Glarus 5, Columbus/Poynette 1

Rock Valley Conference

WHITEWATER 2, EDGERTON 1

Edgerton*0*1* —*1

Whitewater*2*0* —*2

EVANSVILLE 6, JEFFERSON 3

Evansville*2*4* —*6

Jefferson*1*2* —*3

First half — E: Stencel, 14:00; J: Heine, 21:00; E: Jarstad, 38:00.

Second half — E: Stencel, 46:00; Lincoln, 52:00; J: Erickson, 53:00; Erickson, 57:00; E: Stencel, 76:00; Lincoln, 81:00.

Saves: E (Bisch) 8; J (Schroedl) 9.

GIRLS GOLF

Thursday’s area summaries

OREGON 195, MONONA GROVE 224

Individual winner: Schmidt, O, 45.

Oregon: Schmidt 45; Hoffer 46; Hopp 47; Gladden 56. Monona Grove: Hayes 51; Goke 54; Gennerman 58; Fisher 59. At Foxboro Golf Club, Oregon, par 35.

Non-conference

MIDDLETON 164, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 166

Individual winners: Frisch, M; Miller, SN; Vang, SN; Wittstock, SN, 40.

Middleton: Freisch 40, Beckman 41, Cressman 41, Dahmen 42. Sheboygan North: Wittstock 40; Miller 40; Vang 40; Hendrikse 46; Peper 48. At Whistling Straits Irish Course, Kohler, par 72.

