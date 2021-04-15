Prep sports: In the long run, Brodhead proves too much for Royall in Division 2 girls volleyball semifinal

The Cardinals took a trip to Whistling Straits in Kohler and earned a victory over the Golden Raiders in a non-conference dual meet at the Irish Course. Junior Ellie Frisch shot 40 and sophomore Amanda Beckman and freshman Vivian Cressman shot 41s. Three North players shot 40.

Oregon 195,

Monona Grove 224

Alyssa Schmidt shot a 10-over-par 45 at Foxboro Golf Club in Oregon to lead the host Panthers to a decisive victory over the Silver Eagles. Teammate Drew Hoffer was only one stroke behind, shooting an 11-over 46. Alex Hayes shot a 16-over 51 to lead Monona Grove.

Boys soccer

DeForest 2, Oregon 0

The Norskies (5-0-1) scored a pair of first-half goals to beat the host Panthers (3-2-1). Sophomores Casey Walton and Keaton Coopman got their goals less than five minutes apart. Junior goalie Philip McCloskey earned a five-save shutout.

Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 0