Prep sports: Edgerton's Carly Rebman crosses 1,000-kill plateau in victory over Beloit Turner

Senior outside hitter Carly Rebman crossed a career milestone Thursday night as the Edgerton girls volleyball team swept Beloit Turner 25-5, 25-8, 25-14 in a battle of Rock Valley Conference teams.
Rebman, a four-year starter and six-position player for the Crimson Tide (1-1, 1-1 Rock Valley), crossed the 1,000 mark for career kills in the victory over the Trojans (0-2, 0-2).
Shannon Rusch led Edgerton with 12 kills, Kate Gunderson talled 21 assists, three service aces and two blocks, and Abby Blum added 19 digs.
McFarland 3,
Walworth Big Foot 1
The visiting Spartans (2-0, 2-0 Rock Valley) took home a 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-16 victory over the Chiefs (1-1, 1-1). Avery Pennekamp had 13 kills for McFarland and Gwen Crull contributed 10. Big Foot got four aces from senior Kelly Kline.
Wisconsin Heights 3, Poynette 0
The Vanguards (1-0, 1-0 Capitol) took a 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 victory over the Pumas (1-1, 1-1). Junior outside hitter Kylee Doherty scored 14 kills and junior setter Daryn Schaefer had 26 assists. Sophomore Olivia Buol also added seven service aces to the winning effort.
Belleville 3, New Glarus 1
The host Wildcats (1-1, 1-1 Capitol) took a 25-21, 14-25, 28-26, 25-23 victory over the Glarner Knights (1-1, 1-1) as Callie Smith scored 12 kills, four blocks and two service aces. Ava Foley added 12 kills, seven digs and two aces for the winners.
Belleville got 15 kills and 14 assists from Grace Nommensenand 10 kills, 16 assists, nine aces and four digs from Alexah Mellenberger.
Evansville 3,
Beloit Memorial 2
Skye McDermott served up five aces as the host Blue Devils (1-1) battled to a 16-25, 25-18, 12-25, 25-22, 15-6 victory over the Purple Knights (0-2) in non-conference play. Josey Rinehart led Evansville with eight kills. Beloit got 10 kills from Rebekkah DeKokand nine from Izzy Churchill, with Kylee Arn adding 20 assists.
Waunakee 3,
Oregon 0
The visiting Warriors got 24 kills from Mariah Best and nine kills from Chloe Larson in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 win over the Panthers. Madi Malcook had 14 digs for Oregon.
Milton 3,
Fort Atkinson 2
The host Red Hawks rallied from a 2-1 deficit by winning the fourth set 25-20 and the fifth 15-10. Juliet Karlen had 10 kills and four aces for Milton, and Jordan Karlen delivered 20 assists and 13 digs.
Madison Abundant Life 3,
Madison Country Day 0
Emily Quam scored eight service aces and eight kills to lead the visiting Challengers to a 25-7, 25-8, 25-10 victory over the Prairie Hawks.
Boys
Fort Atkinson 3,
New Berlin Heritage Christian 0
The host Blackhawks opened the season by sweeping the Patriots 25-15, 25-20, 25-15. Caden Klingbeil and Jacob Murphy each contributed eight kills and Aidan McDonough finished with 19 assists for Fort Atkinson.
Middleton 3,
Beloit Memorial 0
The visiting Cardinals topped the Purple Knights 25-11, 27-25, 25-14. Nick Stott finished with 24 assists, and Ruben Emerich tallied seven kills for Middleton.