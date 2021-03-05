Prep sports: Edgerton's Carly Rebman crosses 1,000-kill plateau in victory over Beloit Turner

The host Wildcats (1-1, 1-1 Capitol) took a 25-21, 14-25, 28-26, 25-23 victory over the Glarner Knights (1-1, 1-1) as Callie Smith scored 12 kills, four blocks and two service aces. Ava Foley added 12 kills, seven digs and two aces for the winners.

Belleville got 15 kills and 14 assists from Grace Nommensenand 10 kills, 16 assists, nine aces and four digs from Alexah Mellenberger.

Evansville 3,

Beloit Memorial 2

Skye McDermott served up five aces as the host Blue Devils (1-1) battled to a 16-25, 25-18, 12-25, 25-22, 15-6 victory over the Purple Knights (0-2) in non-conference play. Josey Rinehart led Evansville with eight kills. Beloit got 10 kills from Rebekkah DeKokand nine from Izzy Churchill, with Kylee Arn adding 20 assists.

Waunakee 3,

Oregon 0

The visiting Warriors got 24 kills from Mariah Best and nine kills from Chloe Larson in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 win over the Panthers. Madi Malcook had 14 digs for Oregon.

Milton 3,

Fort Atkinson 2