Prep sports: Carly Rebman, Shannon Rusch lead Edgerton girls volleyball team past Janesville Parker

Edgerton’s Carly Rebman and Shannon Rusch teamed up to make things tough on the Janesville Parker girls volleyball team on Monday night.
Rebman scored 14 kills and Rusch added 13 to lead the host Crimson Tide (5-2 overall) to a 25-16, 25-12, 26-28, 25-17 victory over Janesville Parker (5-2) in non-conference play.
Rebman added three service aces and Kate Gundersonn totaled 36 assists for Edgerton.
Parker got 12 kills from Jenna Gackstetter and 11 kills, two aces and 18 digs from Jayda Schober.
The visiting Demons (2-2, 2-1 Trailways Conference) took a 22-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-23 victory over the Marshmen (3-1,3-1). Maria Higgins served up seven aces and 10 digs for Deerfield, and Grace Brattlie delivered 25 assists. For Horicon, Natalie Boehmer totalled 27 assists and 21 digs.
Montello 3, Madison Country Day 0
The host Hilltoppers took a 25-18, 25-14, 25-9 victory over the Prairie Hawks behind 15 assists and 12 digs from Abby Bond.
Middleton 3, Fort Atkinson 0
The visiting Cardinals (3-0 Big Eight Conference) took a 25-7, 25-12, 26-24 victory over the Blackhawks (1-2 overall, 0-2 conference). For Middleton, Cole Sweitzer tallied 11 kills and Ruben Emmerich eight, and Calvin Gassen added eight aces. Fort Atkinson got nine kills from Caden Klingbeil and 14 assists from Aidan McDonough.
PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Monday’s area summaries
Non-conference
EDGERTON 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 1
Janesville Parker*16*12*28*17
Edgerton*25*25*26*25
JANESVILLE PARKER (leaders) — Kills: Gackstetter 12; Schober 11. Assists: Williams 24. Blocks: Pajerski 2; Skrzypchak 1. Aces: Schober 2. Digs: Schober 18.
EDGERTON — Kills: Rebman 14; Rusch 13. Assists: Gunderson 36. Blocks: Zeimet 3. Aces: Rebman 3. Digs: Blum 28.
Trailways Conference
DEERFIELD 3, HORICON 1
Deerfield*22*28*26*25
Horicon*25*26*24*23
DEERFIELD (leaders) — Kills: Cickoff 8. Assists: Brattlie 25. Blocks: Ballmoos 5. Aces: Higgins 7. Digs: Higgins 10.
HORICON — Kills: Soblewski 11. Assists: Boehmer 27. Blocks: Grazen 6. Aces: Grazen 6. Digs: Boehmer 21.
MONTELLO 3, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 0
Montello*25*25*25
Madison Country Day*18*14*9
MONTELLO (leaders) — Kills: Al. Fluker 6; Am. Fluker 5. Assists: Bond 15. Blocks: Gardner 2. Aces: Bond 4; Fluker 4. Digs: Bond 12; Urbaniak 12.
Saturday’s late summary
MILTON 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Janesville Parker*14*8*16
Milton*25*25*25
JANESVILLE PARKER (leaders) — Kills: Ju. Karlen 9. Assists: Jo. Karlen 19. Blocks: Baker 2, Jo. Karlen 2. Aces: Baker 2, Jo. Karlen 2. Digs: Ju. Karlen 18.
MILTON — Kills: Skrzypchak 6, Schober 6. Assists: Williams 10, Gackstater 7. Blocks: Schober 1. Aces: Williams 2. Digs: Perry 7.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Saturday’s area summaries
Big Eight Conference
MIDDLETON 3, FORT ATKINSON 0
Middleton*25*25*26
Fort Atkinson*7*12*24
MIDDLETON (leaders) — Kills: Sweitzer 11; Emmerich 8. Assists: Stott 19. Blocks: Emmerich 2. Aces: Gassen 8.
FORT ATKINSON — Kills: Klingbeil 9; Sykes 3. Assists: McDonough 14. Blocks: Klingbeil 2. Aces: Fenner 1; McDonough 1.
