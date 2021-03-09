 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Verona girls volleyball team falls to Sheboygan North in 5 sets
The Verona girls volleyball team pushed host Sheboygan North to five sets before falling in non-conference play Monday.

The Golden Raiders took a 25-9, 13-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-10 victory.

Verona got 31 assists and six service aces from Anna Bohrer, 16 kills from Delaney McIntosh and 14 digs from Claudia Bobb.

New Glarus 3, Cambridge 0

The visiting Glarner Knights (2-1 Capitol Conference) swept the Blue Jays (0-2) in a league match, 25-19, 25-18, 25-9. New Glarus got 14 assists and five kills from Alexah Mellenberger and six kills from Grace Nommensen. Cambridge got 15 assists from Taylor Stenklyft.

Boys volleyball

Racine Case 3, Beloit Memorial 0

The visiting Eagles swept the Purple Knights, 25-16, 15-19, 25-16. Beloit Memorial got 12 assists from Jose Bayona and nine kills from Andrew Kleinschmidt.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Monday’s area summaries

Capitol Conference

NEW GLARUS 3, CAMBRIDGE 0

Cambridge*19*18*9     

New Glarus*25*25*25     

CAMBRIDGE (leaders) — Kills: Freeland 4. Assists: Stenklyft 15. Blocks: Roidt 1; Holzheuter 1. Aces: Nottestad 2.

NEW GLARUS — Kills: Nommensen 6; Mellenberger 5. Assists: Mellenberger 14.

Non-conference

SHEBOYGAN NORTH 3, VERONA 2

Verona*9*25*22*25*10     

Sheboygan North*25*13*25*15*15     

VERONA (leaders) — Kills: McIntosh 16. Assists: Bohrer 31. Aces: Bohrer 6. Digs: Bobb 14.

Saturday’s late summary

EVANSVILLE 3, LODI 0

Lodi*21*22*20    

Evansville*25*25*25     

LODI (leaders) — Kills: Jelinek 7; Harrington 5. Assists: Hesselberg 9; Edge 9. Blocks: Jelinek 3; Walzer 2. Aces: Edge 5; Zhu 2. Digs: Zhu 19; Harrington 11.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Monday’s area summaries

Big Eight Conference

Non-conference

RACINE CASE 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Racine Case*25*25*25     

Beloit Memorial*16*19*16     

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Kills: Kleinschmidt 9. Assists: Bayona 12. Blocks: Saladar 2, Thomas 2. Aces: Kleinschmidt 1. Digs: Jacobson 2, Bayona 2.

Thursday’s late summary

MIDDLETON 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Beloit Memorial*11*25*14

Middleton*25*27*25

MIDDLETON — Kills: Emmerich 7. Assists: Scott 19. Blocks: Kruchten 2. Aces: Andler 3. Digs: Pertzborn 5.

Saturday’s late summary

MIDDLETON 3, RACINE CASE 0

Racine Case*17*21*22    

Middleton*25*25*25     

MIDDLETON — Kills: Emmerich 10; Sweitzer 9. Assists: Stott 22. Blocks: Emmerich 3. Aces: McCall 3; Stott 3. Digs: Tubbs 9.

