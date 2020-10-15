Prep roundup: Sauk Prairie boys team up to win Badger Challenge cross country race

Individually, Beaver Dam’s Gavin Czarnecki was the champion of Thursday’s Badger Challenge boys cross country meet at the Hartje Center in Reedsburg.
But Czarnecki’s Golden Beavers finished last in the five-team field, as Sauk Prairie placed five runners among the top 11 finishers to total 33 points.
Czarnecki won the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 2 seconds, but no other Beaver Dam runner finished higher than 20th. Sauk Prairie was led by individual runner-up Jack Boerger (17:05) and fourth-place finisher Ritchie Wolff (17:47).
Portage finished second as a team. Reedsburg’s Caden Schneider finished third individually (17:46).
Beaver Dam won the five-team girls meet, placing all seven runners among the top 12 overall to total 29 points. Kylie Hackbarth was the individual winner, in 20:06, and Makenzie Gritzmacher was fourth in 21:30. Reedsburg’s Jenna McBride was second (20:54). Team runner-up Sauk Prairie was led by third-place finisher Catherine Gregg (21:16).
Waterloo Invitational
In a gathering of Capitol Conference teams, the Deerfield/Cambridge boys had four of the top seven finishers and totaled 32 points to beat Poynette’s 54 and five other teams at Fireman’s Park. Junior Zach Huffman won the 5,000-meter race in 17:57, two seconds ahead of Poynette junior Tucker Johnson. Lakeside Lutheran freshmen Mark Garcia and Cameron Weiland took third and fourth (18:01 and 18:07), respectively.
Lake Mills dominated the girls race, grabbing five of the top eight spots, led by individual runner-up Ava Vesperman (21:05), Lauren Winslow (21:19) and Brooke Fair (21:22). Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick was the individual champion (19:19). Watertown Luther Prep’s Jemma Habben took fifth (21:31).
Girls volleyball
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lake Mills 0
In its first match in more than two weeks due to a COVID-19 shutdown, the Warriors (4-3 overall) swept the host L-Cats, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18. The winners got 12 kills apiece from Lily Schuetz and Ella DeNoyer and 39 assists from Kaylee Raymond. Lake Mills got 27 assists from Sydney Lewellin and 24 digs from Katelyn Kitsembel.
Sauk Prairie 3, Baraboo 0
The host Eagles cruised on their way to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-17 win. Sauk Prairie was led by 15 kills and 1.5 blocks from Aida Shadewald and Olivia Breunig added 13 assists.
Reedsburg 3, Portage 0
The visiting Beavers earned a 25-11, 25-11, 25-17 sweep of the Warriors as Macie Wieman had 11 kills and eight digs to lead the winners. Sydni Kratz had 16 assists and Emma Kreuziger eight kills for Reedsburg.
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Fall River 0
The host Phoenix dominated on their way to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 victory. Grace Kieselhort had herself a day with 28 assists and two aces. Lauren Paulsen added 14 kills and 1.5 blocks.
Marshall 3, Markesan 0
The Cardinals scored a 25-13, 25-15, 25-10 victory behind 12 kills from Kiana Hellenbrand and 24 assists from Skyla Michalak.
Boys soccer
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Kyle Main scored both of the game’s goals in the first half to lift the Warriors past the visiting Vikings. Ryan Punzel made 14 saves in the shutout victory.
Baraboo 6, Portage 1
Sophomore Johan Lopez scored a hat trick and Hunbter Bielicki added two goals to lead the host Thunderbirds past the Warriors. Michael Barahona delivered three assists for the winners.
Watertown 1, Sauk Prairie 1
Sauk Prairie’s Sam Drescher tied the game in the 35th minute, and the Eagles held on for a draw. Dylan Geske scored for Watertown.
Girls swimming
Baraboo 129, Portage 37
The Thunderbirds won 10 of 11 races, including all three relays, to roll past the Warriors at Rusch Elementary School in Portage. McKenzie Stute won the 100-yard butterfly (1:15.72) and the 200 individual medley (2:42.13) and joined the winning 200 medley relay. Anna Balfanz won the 50 freestyle (:29.26) and 100 free (1:03.86) and swam on two winning relays. Ella Lohr won the 100 breaststroke (1:21.80) and the 200 free (2:23.28) and swam on two winning relays.
