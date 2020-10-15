Prep roundup: Sauk Prairie boys team up to win Badger Challenge cross country race

Individually, Beaver Dam’s Gavin Czarnecki was the champion of Thursday’s Badger Challenge boys cross country meet at the Hartje Center in Reedsburg.

But Czarnecki’s Golden Beavers finished last in the five-team field, as Sauk Prairie placed five runners among the top 11 finishers to total 33 points.

Czarnecki won the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 2 seconds, but no other Beaver Dam runner finished higher than 20th. Sauk Prairie was led by individual runner-up Jack Boerger (17:05) and fourth-place finisher Ritchie Wolff (17:47).

Portage finished second as a team. Reedsburg’s Caden Schneider finished third individually (17:46).

Beaver Dam won the five-team girls meet, placing all seven runners among the top 12 overall to total 29 points. Kylie Hackbarth was the individual winner, in 20:06, and Makenzie Gritzmacher was fourth in 21:30. Reedsburg’s Jenna McBride was second (20:54). Team runner-up Sauk Prairie was led by third-place finisher Catherine Gregg (21:16).

