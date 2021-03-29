 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Edgerton girls volleyball team earns home sweep over Middleton
web only

Prep roundup: Edgerton girls volleyball team earns home sweep over Middleton

Carly Rebman and Kate Gunderson led the way Monday night as the Edgerton girls volleyball team earned a 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 sweep over visiting Middleton in a non-conference girls volleyball match.

For the host Crimson Tide (8-3), Rebman totaled 12 kills andShannon Rusch added eight. Gunderson totaled 18 assists, 10 digs and two service aces.

For Middleton (4-4), Jordan Lascalla tallied eight kills and 12 digs for Middleton.

Columbus 3, Poynette 1

A victorious third set that came down to the wire sparked the Cardinals (9-4, 6-2 Capitol Conference) to its fifth consecutive victory, a 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17 decision over the host Pumas (5-5 conference). It also marked Poynette’s third straight loss. Senior McKenzye Bruss earned 21 assists for Columbus, and senior Peyton Priem had eight kills and four blocks. For Poynette, junior Leah Hutchinson had 11 kills and three blocks.

Madison Abundant Life 3,
Williams Bay Faith Christian 0

The Challengers (5-5) swept the Eagles (3-1) by scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-11. Freshman Abby Quam led Abundant Life with 15 kills and a block, senior Claire Kramar had 16 assists and junior Emma Manke added 10 aces.

Girls tennis

Sun Prairie 4, Stoughton 3

The host Cardinals took down the Vikings in a close showing. Alexandra Stein won at No. 3 singles for Sun Prairie, and the No. 1 doubles team of Abbie Mott and Reagan Schwartzer also won. For Stoughton, Annika Goetz won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1.

Whitewater 5, Janesville Parker 2

The visiting Whippets took down the Vikings as Emilia Houwers defeated Lucy Barnes, 6-0, 6-3 in No. 1 singles, and Mariana Cano won at No. 2 singles. Parker’s Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes won at No. 1 doubles

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Monday’s area summary

Capitol Conference

COLUMBUS 3, POYNETTE 1

Columbus*25*21*26*25

Poynette*19*25*24*17

COLUMBUS (leaders) — Kills: Raley 9; Priem 8; Kahl 8. Assists: Bruss 21. Blocks: Hayes 5; Priem 4. Aces: Fox 5; Hayes 5. Digs: Fox 20; Boettcher 18; Maxwell 18.

POYNETTE — Kills: Hutchinson 11; Kingsland 7. Assists: Bruchs 12. Blocks: Hutchinson 3; Reddeman 2. Aces: Yelk 2. Digs: Walters 23; Kingsland 20.

Trailways Conference

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE 3, WILLIAMS BAY FAITH CHRISTIAN 0

Madison Abundant Life*25*25*25

Williams Bay Faith Christian*13*11*11

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE (leaders) — Kills: A. Quam 15. Assists: Kramar 16. Blocks: A. Quam 1. Aces: Manke 10. Digs: E. Quam 8.

Non-conference

EDGERTON 3, MIDDLETON 0

Middleton*17*23*15

Edgerton*25*25*25

MIDDLETON (leaders) — Kills: Lascala 8; Jordee 6. Assists: Jordee 12; Underwood 12. Blocks: Pertzborn 2. Aces: Schaffer 2. Digs: Lscala 12.

EDGERTON — Kills: Rebman 12; Rusch 8. Assists: Gunderson 18. Blocks: Crandall 3. Aces: Gunderson 2. Digs: Gunderson 10.

GIRLS TENNIS

Monday’s area summary

Non-conference

SUN PRAIRIE 4, STOUGHTON 3

Singles: Goetz, S, def. Katta, 6-0, 6-1; Hark, S, def. Brower, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; Stein, SP, def. Rippe, 6-0, 6-0; Kramschuster, SP, def. Taamollah, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Mott/Schwartzer, SP, def. Abing/Wheeler, 6-4, 6-1; Wilson/Shemanek, SP, def. Jaskulke/Model, 6-1, 6-2; Bellisle/Ringen, S, def. Smith/Schroeder, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7. At Sun Prairie.

WHITEWATER 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 2

Singles: Houwers, W, def. Barnes, 6-0, 6-3; Cano, W, def. Jacobson, 6-3, 6-2; Dauti, W, def. Craker, 6-1, 6-0; Chan, W, def. Prochazka, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Quade/Barnes, JP, def. Katzman/Vidales, 6-1, 6-2; Boston/Mohr, JP, def. Street/Fox-Simes, 6-0, 7-5; Wence/Falcon, W, def. Kampmann/Schoff, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. At Janesville Parker.

SHEBOYGAN NORTH 7, MILTON 0

Singles: Leonhard def. Niemeyer, 6-2, 6-4; Fisher def. McNett, 6-0, 6-1; Quasius def. Khoury, 6-1, 6-1; Suchanek won forfeit.

Doubles: Roth/Brashaw def. Ploszaj/Davis, 6-4, 6-3; Perrone/Yang def. Grossman/Cudziovic, 6-4, 2-6, 10-5; Redell/Jaeger def. Urbik/Bucklin, 6-0, 6-2. At SportsCore, Kohler.

