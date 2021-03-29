Prep roundup: Edgerton girls volleyball team earns home sweep over Middleton

Columbus 3, Poynette 1

A victorious third set that came down to the wire sparked the Cardinals (9-4, 6-2 Capitol Conference) to its fifth consecutive victory, a 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17 decision over the host Pumas (5-5 conference). It also marked Poynette’s third straight loss. Senior McKenzye Bruss earned 21 assists for Columbus, and senior Peyton Priem had eight kills and four blocks. For Poynette, junior Leah Hutchinson had 11 kills and three blocks.