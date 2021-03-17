 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Beloit Memorial boys volleyball team downs Madison Edgewood in five-set battle
Prep roundup: Beloit Memorial boys volleyball team downs Madison Edgewood in five-set battle

The Beloit Memorial boys volleyball team worked overtime on Wednesday to pull out a five-set victory over visiting Madison Edgewood, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 18-25, 19-17.

Andrew Kleinschmidt led the winners with 19 kills and Tyler Jordan added 15 assists. For Edgewood,

Will Hastreiter totaled 12 kills and 17 digs and Ethaan Hallick scored 40 assists.

Girls volleyball

Sun Prairie 3, Middleton 1

Host Sun Prairie (3-1) earned a 25-17, 25-21, 19-25, 26-14 victory over Middleton as senior Payton Addink provided 14 kills, four service aces and 1.5 blocks, Lily Schellpfeffer had 41 asists and Cora Lubahn and Haley Winter added 18. Middleton (2-2) got 16 kills from Jordan LaScala and 25 assists from Evin Jordee.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday’s area summary

Badger Conference

SUN PRAIRIE 3, MIDDLETON 1

Middleton*17*21*25*24     

Sun Prairie*25*25*19*26     

MIDDLETON (leaders) — Kills: LaScala 16. Assists: Jordee 25. Blocks: Pertzborn 2. Aces: Jordee 4.

SUN PRAIRIE — Kills: Addink 14. Assists: Schellpfeffer 41. Blocks: Addink 1.5. Aces: Addink 4. Digs: Lubahn 18, Winter 18.

Tuesday’s late summary

Rock Valley Conference

EDGERTON 3, EVANSVILLE 0

Edgerton*25*25*25     

Evansville*18*18*18    

EVANSVILLE (leaders) — Kills: McDermott 9. Assists: Etringer 11. Blocks: Rhinehart 2. Aces: McDermott 2, Louis 2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday’s area summary

Big Eight Conference

BELOIT MEMORIAL 3, MADISON EDGEWOOD 2

Madison Edgewood*25*21*24*25*17     

Beloit Memorial*18*25*26*18*19     

MADISON EDGEWOOD (leaders) — Kills: Hastreiter 12. Assists: Hallick 40. Blocks: Thompson 3. Aces: Levihne-Carls 5. Digs: Hastreiter 17.

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Kills: Kleinschmidt 19. Assists: Jordan 15. Blocks: McKearn 4. Aces: Jordan 2, Wong 2, Bayona 2. Digs: Wong 6.

