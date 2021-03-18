Prep roundup: Beloit Memorial boys volleyball team downs Madison Edgewood in 5-set battle

The Beloit Memorial boys volleyball team worked overtime on Wednesday to pull out a five-set victory over visiting Madison Edgewood, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 18-25, 19-17.
Girls volleyball
Sun Prairie 3, Middleton 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday’s area summary
Badger Conference
SUN PRAIRIE 3, MIDDLETON 1
Middleton*17*21*25*24
Sun Prairie*25*25*19*26
MIDDLETON (leaders) — Kills: LaScala 16. Assists: Jordee 25. Blocks: Pertzborn 2. Aces: Jordee 4.
SUN PRAIRIE — Kills: Addink 14. Assists: Schellpfeffer 41. Blocks: Addink 1.5. Aces: Addink 4. Digs: Lubahn 18, Winter 18.
Tuesday’s late summary
Rock Valley Conference
EDGERTON 3, EVANSVILLE 0
Edgerton*25*25*25
Evansville*18*18*18
EVANSVILLE (leaders) — Kills: McDermott 9. Assists: Etringer 11. Blocks: Rhinehart 2. Aces: McDermott 2, Louis 2.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday’s area summary
Big Eight Conference
BELOIT MEMORIAL 3, MADISON EDGEWOOD 2
Madison Edgewood*25*21*24*25*17
Beloit Memorial*18*25*26*18*19