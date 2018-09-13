Try 1 month for 99¢
Sun Prairie's Bailey Ledford (12) hits past Middleton's Lily Welti (1) and Taylor Byington (13) during the second game of a match at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

The Middleton Cardinal Invitational girls volleyball tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Kromrey Middle School in Middleton.

The event was moved to Kromrey due to water damage to the gym floor at the high school, which was a result of flooding in the area.

According to organizers, the main gym and field house are scheduled to be used at Kromrey, 7009 Donna Drive, Middleton.

Competition will begin at 8 a.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students (kindergarten through grade 12).

Fifteen teams are scheduled to compete.

Pool A includes Holmen, Stoughton and Wisconsin Heights.

Pool B includes Oregon, Jefferson, Sauk Prairie and Madison West.

Pool C includes Germantown, Mount Horeb, Madison Memorial and Evansville.

Pool D includes Middleton, Platteville, Madison Edgewood and Wisconsin Dells.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the Gold Bracket. The third-place teams will advance to the Silver Bracket. The fourth-place teams will play in a Bronze Pool round robin.

The Gold Bracket quarterfinals are expected to begin around 1:30 p.m., with semifinals, the third-place match and the final to follow later in the afternoon. If the tournament remains on schedule, the title match would begin about 4:30 p.m. 

Waunakee athletes commit

Waunakee senior Savannah Philo has committed to the University of Dubuque for women’s soccer and Warriors senior Alex Whyte has accepted a women’s rowing scholarship to Drake University, according to announcements via Twitter from Waunakee Girls Soccer.

