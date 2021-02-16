Prep notes: Edgewood's Ally Barth commits to North Dakota State for volleyball

Madison Edgewood junior Ally Barth announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota, and plans to play women’s volleyball.

The 6-foot-1 Barth, a hitter and middle blocker, helped lead the top-seeded and second-ranked Edgewood girls volleyball team to a WIAA Division 2 sectional title this past fall. Edgewood defeated Platteville 25-13, 25-9, 25-12 in the sectional championship at Lake Mills. Barth had a match-high six blocks.

But Edgewood withdrew from appearing at the Division 2 state tournament due to health protocols.

Barth was an honorable-mention all-conference girls volleyball selection in the Badger South Conference in 2019. The Badger South didn’t play a conference season in the fall and didn’t name an all-conference team due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barth tweeted: “Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and volleyball career at North Dakota State University.”

