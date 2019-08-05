Poynette has named Janeen Hutchinson as its girls volleyball coach, Poynette associate principal and athletic director Jessica McCracken said in an email on Monday.
Hutchinson has been coaching at various levels in the Pumas’ program for a few years, McCracken said.
Morgan Serstad had been the volleyball coach.
There were no other hirings at this time, McCracken said.
The hiring of a girls basketball coach at Poynette — replacing Steve Maselter — has not been made official. McCracken said the hiring process is still ongoing.
Fall sports season opens
Prep football teams in the state were able to pass out football equipment on Monday, then practices were scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
The earliest scrimmage is Aug. 15 and the earliest game Aug. 22, according to the WIAA. Most teams will play their first game on Aug. 23.
The same dates apply to eight-man football.
Here are other starting dates, according to the WIAA.
Girls golf: earliest practice Aug. 12, earliest meet Aug. 15.
Girls tennis: earliest practice Aug. 13, earliest meet Aug. 17.
Girls swimming and diving: Earliest practice Aug. 13; earliest meet Aug. 21.
Boys cross country: earliest practice Aug. 19, earliest meet Aug. 27.
Girls cross country: earliest practice Aug. 19, earliest meet Aug. 27.
Boys volleyball: earliest practice Aug. 19; earliest match Aug. 27.
Girls volleyball: earliest practice Aug. 19; earliest match Aug. 27.
Boys soccer: earliest practice Aug. 19, earliest game Aug. 27.