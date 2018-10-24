Kiana Schmitt’s height has taken her a long way on the volleyball court.
But being 6-foot-3 can have its disadvantages, too.
“Clothes and shoes are both tough,” she said. “Usually I try something on in the store just to see how it looks, and I have to go home and order it in my size because they don’t carry it.”
She’s gotten used to her feet hanging off the edge of her bed at night and strangers asking her if she plays basketball.
Schmitt gladly deals with the minor inconveniences in exchange for a volleyball career that earned her a spot in a top-10 NCAA Division 1 college program, Creighton University, next fall.
But she’s in no hurry to pack her bags for Omaha, Nebraska. She and her teammates at Waunakee set their sights on a return trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and the next step is their sectional semifinal against Verona on Thursday night.
Schmitt’s height gives to give her an advantage few others have, but it also presented her with a challenge to use her height and raw athleticism to mold the skills of an all-state volleyball player.
“When you have tall players like that, it takes them a while to develop all the coordination,” Warriors coach Anne Denkert said. “Then you’ve got to put strength behind it before it can truly come together. It just takes time.”
As Schmitt grew into her body, she also has grown as a leader on the court. Despite her stature, she’s often shy and reserved — but her level of play has thrust her in the spotlight.
She’s more comfortable leading by example, and she provides a source of encouragement and consistency for her teammates.
“When you see her on the court, she’s smiling all the time,” Denkert said. “She’s always a positive kid, so when she does get feisty, the other girls realize they need to listen.”
Her inner competitive fire might come out a little more during her final postseason run at Waunakee. Thursday’s match against the Wildcats will be a rematch of their sectional semifinal last year, when the Warriors came back from a two-set deficit to advance.
The Warriors then knocked off Sun Prairie in the sectional final to book their first state appearance since 1993, but fell to Oconomowoc in a quarterfinal match at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
“I think last year, state was just kind of this dream that we all had, to get there,” Schmitt said. "Now, not that we necessarily expect to win our sectional, but it’s a lot stronger possibility this year and I think we’re more prepared for what would come with that.”
“Last year’s game against Oconomowoc just hasn’t been really sitting well with a lot of our team.”
Schmitt won’t let the Warriors get too far ahead of themselves, but they all feel higher expectations after last season’s run. When the pressure is on, her teammates will look to her to stand tall. She’s used to it by now.