The Waunakee girls climbed up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings, and Sun Prairie jumped into the Top Ten at the No. 9 spot.
Waunakee (24-2) advanced to the quarterfinal round of Saturday’s Mizuno Charger Rally tournament in Menomonee Falls, falling to top-ranked Hartland Arrowhead (28-3), the eventual champion, in a quarterfinal.
Sun Prairie (23-5) broke into the rankings by taking sixth in the Mizuno Charger tournament, beating Waunakee, 30-28, 25-23, before falling to Cedarburg in the fifth-place match.
East Troy (9-3), of the Rock Valley Conference, dropped one spot to No. 3 in this week’s Division 2 rankings. Lake Mills (14-4) and Lakeside Lutheran (15-9) earned honorable mention. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (23-1) kept the no. 1 ranking.
In Division 3, Waterloo (13-6) held on to the No. 4 ranking, with Cuba City (17-5) slipping two spots to No. 9 and Trailways Conference member Oshkosh Lourdes (21-7) earning honorable mention. Stratford (26-0) was ranked No. 1.
In Division 4, Clayton (12-1) held the No. 1 ranking, with River Ridge (13-0) still at No. 3, Randolph (14-4) holding at No. 4, Benton (17-0) moving up two spots to No. 8 and Black Hawk (8-1), Seneca (9-4) and Cashton (11-0) earning honorable mention.
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school (W-L) (Last Week)
1, Hartland Arrowhead (28-3) (1)
2, River Falls (21-1) (3)
3, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels (18-4) (2)
4, Burlington (21-3) (5)
5, Waunakee (24-2) (6)
6, Oconomowoc (18-3) (7)
7, Kimberly (16-7) (NR)
8, Mukwonago (14-8) (8)
9, Sun Prairie (23-5) (HM)
10, Neenah (19-8) (4)
Honorable mention: Westosha Central (18-6); Cedarburg (17-5); Appleton North (14-6); Brookfield Central (15-12); Sheboygan North (19-7).
DIVISION 2
Rank, school (W-L) (LW)
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (23-1) (1)
2, Little Chute (19-0) (3)
3, East Troy (9-3) (2)
4, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (11-6) (4)
5, Wisconsin Lutheran (20-5) (5)
6, Appleton Xavier (17-8) (6)
7, Merrill (27-7) (7)
8, Mosinee (24-5) (8)
9, University School of Milw. (16-0) (9)
10, Chilton (16-5) (HM)
Honorable mention: Lake Mills (14-4); Lakeside Lutheran (15-9); Bloomer (17-5); Plymouth (15-5); Hammond St. Croix Central (14-5).
DIVISION 3
Rank, school (W-L) (LW)
1, Stratford (26-0) (1)
2, La Crosse Aquinas (21-1) (2)
3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (16-8) (3)
4, Waterloo (13-6) (4)
5, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (15-1) (NR)
6, Jackson Living Word Lutheran (12-5) (NR)
7, Brillion (18-4) (HM)
8, Fall Creek (17-3) (5)
9, Cuba City (17-5) (7)
10, Racine Lutheran (17-6) (NR)
Honorable mention: Howards Grove (16-7); Colfax (11-5); Oshkosh Lourdes (21-7); Eau Claire Regis (13-4); Oconto (14-5).
DIVISION 4
Rank, school (W-L) (LW)
1, Clayton (12-1) (1)
2, Wausau Newman (19-6) (2)
3, River Ridge (13-0) (3)
4, Randolph (14-4) (4)
5, Hilbert (16-5) (8)
6, Mercer (16-3) (6)
7, Burlington Catholic Central (13-10) (7)
8, Benton (17-0) (10)
9, Chippewa Falls McDonell (13-10) (7)
10, Prentice (16-4) (9)
Honorable mention: Black Hawk (8-1); Seneca (9-4); Cashton (11-0); Wausaukee (9-2); Marshfield Columbus (13-6).