Prep girls volleyball: Mount Horeb vs. Madison Edgewood
Madison Edgewood defeated Mount Horeb in a quarterfinal of the Middleton Invitational on Saturday at Kromrey Middle School.

The Waunakee girls climbed up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings, and Sun Prairie jumped into the Top Ten at the No. 9 spot.

Waunakee (24-2) advanced to the quarterfinal round of Saturday’s Mizuno Charger Rally tournament in Menomonee Falls, falling to top-ranked Hartland Arrowhead (28-3), the eventual champion, in a quarterfinal.

Sun Prairie (23-5) broke into the rankings by taking sixth in the Mizuno Charger tournament, beating Waunakee, 30-28, 25-23, before falling to Cedarburg in the fifth-place match.

East Troy (9-3), of the Rock Valley Conference, dropped one spot to No. 3 in this week’s Division 2 rankings. Lake Mills (14-4) and Lakeside Lutheran (15-9) earned honorable mention. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (23-1) kept the no. 1 ranking.

In Division 3, Waterloo (13-6) held on to the No. 4 ranking, with Cuba City (17-5) slipping two spots to No. 9 and Trailways Conference member Oshkosh Lourdes (21-7) earning honorable mention. Stratford (26-0) was ranked No. 1.

In Division 4, Clayton (12-1) held the No. 1 ranking, with River Ridge (13-0) still at No. 3, Randolph (14-4) holding at No. 4, Benton (17-0) moving up two spots to No. 8 and Black Hawk (8-1), Seneca (9-4) and Cashton (11-0) earning honorable mention.

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school (W-L) (Last Week)

1, Hartland Arrowhead (28-3) (1)

2, River Falls (21-1) (3)

3, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels (18-4) (2)

4, Burlington (21-3) (5)

5, Waunakee (24-2) (6)

6, Oconomowoc (18-3) (7)

7, Kimberly (16-7) (NR)

8, Mukwonago (14-8) (8)

9, Sun Prairie (23-5) (HM)

10, Neenah (19-8) (4)

Honorable mention: Westosha Central (18-6); Cedarburg (17-5); Appleton North (14-6); Brookfield Central (15-12); Sheboygan North (19-7).

DIVISION 2

Rank, school (W-L) (LW)

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (23-1) (1)

2, Little Chute (19-0) (3)

3, East Troy (9-3) (2)

4, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (11-6) (4)

5, Wisconsin Lutheran (20-5) (5)

6, Appleton Xavier (17-8) (6)

7, Merrill (27-7) (7)

8, Mosinee (24-5) (8)

9, University School of Milw. (16-0) (9)

10, Chilton (16-5) (HM)

Honorable mention: Lake Mills (14-4); Lakeside Lutheran (15-9); Bloomer (17-5); Plymouth (15-5); Hammond St. Croix Central (14-5).

DIVISION 3

Rank, school (W-L) (LW)

1, Stratford (26-0) (1)

2, La Crosse Aquinas (21-1) (2)

3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (16-8) (3)

4, Waterloo (13-6) (4)

5, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (15-1) (NR)

6, Jackson Living Word Lutheran (12-5) (NR)

7, Brillion (18-4) (HM)

8, Fall Creek (17-3) (5)

9, Cuba City (17-5) (7)

10, Racine Lutheran (17-6) (NR)

Honorable mention: Howards Grove (16-7); Colfax (11-5); Oshkosh Lourdes (21-7); Eau Claire Regis (13-4); Oconto (14-5).

DIVISION 4

Rank, school (W-L) (LW)

1, Clayton (12-1) (1)

2, Wausau Newman (19-6) (2)

3, River Ridge (13-0) (3)

4, Randolph (14-4) (4)

5, Hilbert (16-5) (8)

6, Mercer (16-3) (6)

7, Burlington Catholic Central (13-10) (7)

8, Benton (17-0) (10)

9, Chippewa Falls McDonell (13-10) (7)

10, Prentice (16-4) (9)

Honorable mention: Black Hawk (8-1); Seneca (9-4); Cashton (11-0); Wausaukee (9-2); Marshfield Columbus (13-6).

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

