The undefeated Waunakee girls volleyball team jumped up two spots to the No. 7 ranking in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings.
Waunakee is the only area school to make the Division 1 Top Ten. Verona (10-0) and Watertown (13-2) earned honorable mention. Neenah (12-1) retained the No. 1 ranking.
In Division 2, Lakeside Lutheran (6-6) slipped two spots to No. 10 in this week’s rankings. East Troy slipped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the division, replaced by Waukesha Catholic Memorial. Lake Mills (6-2) and Watertown Luther Prep (5-0) earned honorable mention.
Waterloo (6-2) moved up one place to No. 3 in the weekly Division 3 rankings, with Brodhead (8-3) climbing one place to No. 7. Wisconsin Heights (4-1) earned honorable mention. Stratford (16-0) kept its No. 1 ranking.
In Division 4, River Ridge (7-0) and Randolph (6-4) each fell one place, to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, and Black Hawk (4-1) moved up from honorable mention to No. 10. Riverdale (4-4) and Royall (6-5) earned honorable mention. Clayton (6-1) kept its No. 1 ranking.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Neenah*12-1*1
2, Hartland Arrowhead*15-2*2
3, Oconomowoc*10-2*3
4, Burlington*12-3*5
5, River Falls*11-0*6
6, Mukwonago*9-1*NR
7, Waunakee*15-0*9
8, Milwaukee Divine Savior*6-2*4
9, Westosha Central*8-3*8
10, Waukesha West*12-4*7
Honorable mention: Brookfield Central (8-6); Appleton North (8-4); Sussex Hamilton (9-8); Verona (10-0); Watertown (13-2).
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*10-1*2
2, East Troy*4-2*1
3, Kettle Moraine Lutheran*5-5*3
4, Little Chute*12-0*4
5, Wisconsin Lutheran*9-2*7
6, Appleton Xavier*12-6*6
7, University School of Milw.*10-0*HM
8, Merrill*16-6*HM
9, Luxemburg-Casco*8-7*5
10, Lakeside Lutheran*6-6*8
Honorable mention: Chilton (9-3); Mosinee (15-4); Lake Mills (6-2); Hammond St. Croix Central (10-4); Watertown Luther Prep (5-0).
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Stratford*16-0*1
2, La Crosse Aquinas*13-1*3
3, Waterloo*6-2*4
4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran*6-5*2
5, Fall Creek*10-1*HM
6, Colfax*8-3*5
7, Brodhead*8-3*8
8, Grantsburg*5-3*7
9, Crivitz*10-3*HM
10, Oostburg*4-2*6
Honorable mention: Eau Claire Regis (6-2); Wisconsin Heights (4-1); Cuba City (4-2); Racine Lutheran (6-4); Hartland Living Word Lutheran (5-2).
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Clayton*6-1*1
2, Wausau Newman Catholic*12-3*2
3, Chippewa Falls McDonell*4-4*5
4, River Ridge*7-0*3
5, Randolph*6-4*4
6, Burlington Catholic Central*6-3*6
7, Prentice*13-1*8
8, Mercer*10-2*9
9, Hilbert*4-2*7
10, Black Hawk*4-1*HM
Honorable mention: Riverdale (4-4); Luck (4-5); Royall (6-5); Marshfield Columbus (4-1); Shell Lake (6-0).