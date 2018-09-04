Try 1 month for 99¢
Girls volleyball photo: Waunakee's Milla Malik
Waunakee's Milla Malik attacks over the defense of Madison LaFollette's Taylor Metcalf during the teams' matchup at the Waunakee High School 2017 Varsity Volleyball Tournament in Waunakee, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The undefeated Waunakee girls volleyball team jumped up two spots to the No. 7 ranking in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings.

Waunakee is the only area school to make the Division 1 Top Ten. Verona (10-0) and Watertown (13-2) earned honorable mention. Neenah (12-1) retained the No. 1 ranking.

In Division 2, Lakeside Lutheran (6-6) slipped two spots to No. 10 in this week’s rankings. East Troy slipped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the division, replaced by Waukesha Catholic Memorial. Lake Mills (6-2) and Watertown Luther Prep (5-0) earned honorable mention.

Waterloo (6-2) moved up one place to No. 3 in the weekly Division 3 rankings, with Brodhead (8-3) climbing one place to No. 7. Wisconsin Heights (4-1) earned honorable mention. Stratford (16-0) kept its No. 1 ranking.

In Division 4, River Ridge (7-0) and Randolph (6-4) each fell one place, to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, and Black Hawk (4-1) moved up from honorable mention to No. 10. Riverdale (4-4) and Royall (6-5) earned honorable mention. Clayton (6-1) kept its No. 1 ranking.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Neenah*12-1*1

2, Hartland Arrowhead*15-2*2

3, Oconomowoc*10-2*3

4, Burlington*12-3*5

5, River Falls*11-0*6

6, Mukwonago*9-1*NR

7, Waunakee*15-0*9

8, Milwaukee Divine Savior*6-2*4

9, Westosha Central*8-3*8

10, Waukesha West*12-4*7

Honorable mention: Brookfield Central (8-6); Appleton North (8-4); Sussex Hamilton (9-8); Verona (10-0); Watertown (13-2).

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*10-1*2

2, East Troy*4-2*1

3, Kettle Moraine Lutheran*5-5*3

4, Little Chute*12-0*4

5, Wisconsin Lutheran*9-2*7

6, Appleton Xavier*12-6*6

7, University School of Milw.*10-0*HM

8, Merrill*16-6*HM

9, Luxemburg-Casco*8-7*5

10, Lakeside Lutheran*6-6*8

Honorable mention: Chilton (9-3); Mosinee (15-4); Lake Mills (6-2); Hammond St. Croix Central (10-4); Watertown Luther Prep (5-0).

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Stratford*16-0*1

2, La Crosse Aquinas*13-1*3

3, Waterloo*6-2*4

4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran*6-5*2

5, Fall Creek*10-1*HM

6, Colfax*8-3*5

7, Brodhead*8-3*8

8, Grantsburg*5-3*7

9, Crivitz*10-3*HM

10, Oostburg*4-2*6

Honorable mention: Eau Claire Regis (6-2); Wisconsin Heights (4-1); Cuba City (4-2); Racine Lutheran (6-4); Hartland Living Word Lutheran (5-2).

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Clayton*6-1*1

2, Wausau Newman Catholic*12-3*2

3, Chippewa Falls McDonell*4-4*5

4, River Ridge*7-0*3

5, Randolph*6-4*4

6, Burlington Catholic Central*6-3*6

7, Prentice*13-1*8

8, Mercer*10-2*9

9, Hilbert*4-2*7

10, Black Hawk*4-1*HM

Honorable mention: Riverdale (4-4); Luck (4-5); Royall (6-5); Marshfield Columbus (4-1); Shell Lake (6-0).

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

