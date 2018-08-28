Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep girls volleyball: Waunakee's Milla Malik
Waunakee's Milla Malik, a University at Buffalo recruit defends during a 2017 match. Her Warriors earned the No. 9 ranking in the first Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings of the 2018 season.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The Waunakee girls volleyball team was ranked ninth in Division 1 in the season’s first Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state coaches’ poll.

The Warriors are off to a 9-0 start and are the only area Division 1 team in the Top Ten.

Neenah was ranked No. 1. Watertown (12-2) earned honorable mention after beating Sun Prairie in the final of the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday.

In Division 2, Lakeside Lutheran (3-3) earned the No. 8 ranking and its neighbor, Lake Mills (6-1), was ranked 10th. Mount Horeb (2-2) earned honorable mention. Rock Valley Conference favorite East Troy (4-2) was ranked No. 1.

In Division 3, Waterloo (5-2) was ranked fourth after a strong performance in the UW-Whitewater tournament over the weekend, and Wisconsin Heights (3-1) earned honorable mention.

Stratford (15-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 3. Rock Valley member Brodhead (8-3) was ranked eighth, and Cuba City (1-1) earned mention.

In Division 4, River Ridge (5-0) was ranked third, Randolph (4-4) was fourth and Riverdale (3-3) was 10th. Royall (4-3), Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian (3-3), Hillsboro (4-5) and Black Hawk (2-1) earned honorable mention. Clayton (4-1) earned the No. 1 ranking.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

1, Neenah (11-1)

2, Hartland Arrowhead (10-2)

3, Oconomowoc (5-1)

4, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (5-2)

5, Burlington (7-2)

6, River Falls (10-0)

7, Waukesha West (7-3)

8, Westosha Central (4-2)

9, Waunakee (9-0)

10, Menomonee Falls (4-4)

Honorable mention: Brookfield Central (5-4), Appleton North (7-4), Watertown (12-2), Cedarburg (4-1), Union Grove (10-0).

DIVISION 2

1, East Troy (4-2)

2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (5-0)

3, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-2)

4, Little Chute (9-0)

5, Luxemburg-Casco (6-3)

6, Appleton Xavier (7-5)

7, Wisconsin Lutheran (3-2)

8, Lakeside Lutheran (3-3)

9, Mosinee (12-3)

10, Lake Mills (6-1)

Honorable mention: Merrill (10-4), University School of Milwaukee (9-0), Mount Horeb (2-2), Plymouth (6-1), Fox Valley Lutheran (8-2).

DIVISION 3

1, Stratford (15-0)

2, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (3-4)

3, La Crosse Aquinas (9-1)

4, Waterloo (5-2)

5, Colfax (8-2)

6, Oostburg (3-2)

7, Grantsburg (4-3)

8, Brodhead (8-3)

9, Eau Claire Regis (3-1)

10, Racine Lutheran (7-3)

Honorable mention: Wisconsin Heights (3-1), Fall Creek (4-1), Cuba City (1-1), Manitowoc Lutheran (2-3), Crivitz (9-3).

DIVISION 4

1, Clayton (4-1)

2, Wausau Newman (10-3)

3, River Ridge (5-0)

4, Randolph (4-4)

5, Chippewa Falls McDonell (3-4)

6, Burlington Catholic Central (5-3)

7, Hilbert (0-2)

8, Prentice (7-0)

9, Mercer (6-1)

10, Riverdale (3-3)

Honorable mention: Royall (4-3), Waupun Central Wis. Christian (3-3), Luck (1-2), Hillsboro (4-5), Black Hawk (2-1).

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

