The Waunakee girls volleyball team was ranked ninth in Division 1 in the season’s first Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state coaches’ poll.
The Warriors are off to a 9-0 start and are the only area Division 1 team in the Top Ten.
Neenah was ranked No. 1. Watertown (12-2) earned honorable mention after beating Sun Prairie in the final of the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday.
In Division 2, Lakeside Lutheran (3-3) earned the No. 8 ranking and its neighbor, Lake Mills (6-1), was ranked 10th. Mount Horeb (2-2) earned honorable mention. Rock Valley Conference favorite East Troy (4-2) was ranked No. 1.
In Division 3, Waterloo (5-2) was ranked fourth after a strong performance in the UW-Whitewater tournament over the weekend, and Wisconsin Heights (3-1) earned honorable mention.
Stratford (15-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 3. Rock Valley member Brodhead (8-3) was ranked eighth, and Cuba City (1-1) earned mention.
In Division 4, River Ridge (5-0) was ranked third, Randolph (4-4) was fourth and Riverdale (3-3) was 10th. Royall (4-3), Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian (3-3), Hillsboro (4-5) and Black Hawk (2-1) earned honorable mention. Clayton (4-1) earned the No. 1 ranking.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
1, Neenah (11-1)
2, Hartland Arrowhead (10-2)
3, Oconomowoc (5-1)
4, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (5-2)
5, Burlington (7-2)
6, River Falls (10-0)
7, Waukesha West (7-3)
8, Westosha Central (4-2)
9, Waunakee (9-0)
10, Menomonee Falls (4-4)
Honorable mention: Brookfield Central (5-4), Appleton North (7-4), Watertown (12-2), Cedarburg (4-1), Union Grove (10-0).
DIVISION 2
1, East Troy (4-2)
2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (5-0)
3, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-2)
4, Little Chute (9-0)
5, Luxemburg-Casco (6-3)
6, Appleton Xavier (7-5)
7, Wisconsin Lutheran (3-2)
8, Lakeside Lutheran (3-3)
9, Mosinee (12-3)
10, Lake Mills (6-1)
Honorable mention: Merrill (10-4), University School of Milwaukee (9-0), Mount Horeb (2-2), Plymouth (6-1), Fox Valley Lutheran (8-2).
DIVISION 3
1, Stratford (15-0)
2, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (3-4)
3, La Crosse Aquinas (9-1)
4, Waterloo (5-2)
5, Colfax (8-2)
6, Oostburg (3-2)
7, Grantsburg (4-3)
8, Brodhead (8-3)
9, Eau Claire Regis (3-1)
10, Racine Lutheran (7-3)
Honorable mention: Wisconsin Heights (3-1), Fall Creek (4-1), Cuba City (1-1), Manitowoc Lutheran (2-3), Crivitz (9-3).
DIVISION 4
1, Clayton (4-1)
2, Wausau Newman (10-3)
3, River Ridge (5-0)
4, Randolph (4-4)
5, Chippewa Falls McDonell (3-4)
6, Burlington Catholic Central (5-3)
7, Hilbert (0-2)
8, Prentice (7-0)
9, Mercer (6-1)
10, Riverdale (3-3)
Honorable mention: Royall (4-3), Waupun Central Wis. Christian (3-3), Luck (1-2), Hillsboro (4-5), Black Hawk (2-1).