Cassidy Ewert
Hustisford's Cassidy Ewert (right) awaits Oshkosh Lourdes' Sophie Jensen's spike during the first set of Thursday's Trailways East Conference match.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

The Watertown girls volleyball team maintained their No. 4 spot this week in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state Division 1 rankings.

Waunakee (33-3) at the No. 8 spot and Sun Prairie (28-8) at the No. 9 spot both held their positions this week. Advancing two ranks to No. 1 was Hartland Arrowhead (37-4).

In Division 2, there was little change as East Troy (16-7) stayed at the No. 3 rank. Lakeside Lutheran (21-9) and Lake Mills (20-5) both earned honorable mentions. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (31-8) retained their No. 1 spot.

In Division 3, team rankings remained the same as last week as Waterloo (20-10) placed No. 4, and Cuba City (21-5) held the No. 8 spot. Stratford (37-0), ranked No. 1, maintained their undefeated season.

In Division 4, Randolph (20-6) held No. 4 ranking. Benton (19-1) advanced one position to No. 7, while Black Hawk moved to the No. 8 rank. Last week’s leader Clayton (18-2) held their No. 1 rank.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school (W-L), LW

1, Hartland Arrowhead (37-4), 3

2, Divine Savior Holy Angels (27-9), 1

3, River Falls (31-5), 2

4, Watertown (31-5), 4

5, Burlington (29-4), 5

6, Oconomowoc (23-6), 6

7, Mukwonago (22-9), 7

8, Waunakee (33-3), 8

9, Sun Prairie (28-8), 9

10, Cedarburg (25-6), 10

Honorable mention: Westosha Central (25-8); Kimberly (22-10); Waukesha West (26-9); Neenah (27-14); Appleton North (21-12).

DIVISION 2

Rank, school (W-L), LW

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (31-8), 1

2, Little Chute (27-0), 2

3, East Troy (16-7), 3

4, Wisconsin Lutheran (26-7), 4

5, Kettle Moraine Lutheran (22-10), 5

6, Merrill (28-7), 7

7, Appleton Xavier (27-11), 6

8, Mosinee (27-6), 8

9, Chilton (22-6), 9

10, University School of Milwaukee (22-1), 10

Honorable mention: Lakeside Lutheran (21-9); Lake Mills (20-5); Bloomer (23-5); Saint Croix Central (18-5); Shawano (26-6).

DIVISION 3

Rank, school (W-L), LW

1, Stratford (37-0), 1

2, La Crosse Aquinas (23-2), 2

3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (24-8), 3

4, Waterloo (20-10), 4

5, Hartland Living Word Lutheran (20-5), 5

6, Howards Grove (24-7), 6

7, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (22-3), 7

8, Cuba City (21-5), 8

9, Brillion (23-6), 9

10, Grantsburg (19-4), 10

Honorable mention: Oshkosh Lourdes (25-7); Colfax (19-5); Fall Creek (22-6); Oconto (21-7); Crivitz (17-4)

DIVISION 4

Rank, school (W-L), LW

1, Clayton (18-2), 1

2, Wausau Newman (22-8), 2

3, River Ridge (17-0), 3

4, Randolph (20-6), 4

5, Burlington Catholic Central (25-7), 6

6, Hilbert (23-6), 5

7, Benton (19-1), 8

8, Black Hawk (11-1), 9

9, Washburn (14-4), HM

10, Mercer (21-5), 7

Honorable mention: Prentice (25-6); Chippewa Falls McDonell (18-13); Wausaukee (13-3); Marshfield Columbus (19-8); Florence (9-1).

