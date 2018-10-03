The Watertown girls volleyball team maintained their No. 4 spot this week in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state Division 1 rankings.
Waunakee (33-3) at the No. 8 spot and Sun Prairie (28-8) at the No. 9 spot both held their positions this week. Advancing two ranks to No. 1 was Hartland Arrowhead (37-4).
In Division 2, there was little change as East Troy (16-7) stayed at the No. 3 rank. Lakeside Lutheran (21-9) and Lake Mills (20-5) both earned honorable mentions. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (31-8) retained their No. 1 spot.
In Division 3, team rankings remained the same as last week as Waterloo (20-10) placed No. 4, and Cuba City (21-5) held the No. 8 spot. Stratford (37-0), ranked No. 1, maintained their undefeated season.
In Division 4, Randolph (20-6) held No. 4 ranking. Benton (19-1) advanced one position to No. 7, while Black Hawk moved to the No. 8 rank. Last week’s leader Clayton (18-2) held their No. 1 rank.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school (W-L), LW
1, Hartland Arrowhead (37-4), 3
2, Divine Savior Holy Angels (27-9), 1
3, River Falls (31-5), 2
4, Watertown (31-5), 4
5, Burlington (29-4), 5
6, Oconomowoc (23-6), 6
7, Mukwonago (22-9), 7
8, Waunakee (33-3), 8
9, Sun Prairie (28-8), 9
10, Cedarburg (25-6), 10
Honorable mention: Westosha Central (25-8); Kimberly (22-10); Waukesha West (26-9); Neenah (27-14); Appleton North (21-12).
DIVISION 2
Rank, school (W-L), LW
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (31-8), 1
2, Little Chute (27-0), 2
3, East Troy (16-7), 3
4, Wisconsin Lutheran (26-7), 4
5, Kettle Moraine Lutheran (22-10), 5
6, Merrill (28-7), 7
7, Appleton Xavier (27-11), 6
8, Mosinee (27-6), 8
9, Chilton (22-6), 9
10, University School of Milwaukee (22-1), 10
Honorable mention: Lakeside Lutheran (21-9); Lake Mills (20-5); Bloomer (23-5); Saint Croix Central (18-5); Shawano (26-6).
DIVISION 3
Rank, school (W-L), LW
1, Stratford (37-0), 1
2, La Crosse Aquinas (23-2), 2
3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (24-8), 3
4, Waterloo (20-10), 4
5, Hartland Living Word Lutheran (20-5), 5
6, Howards Grove (24-7), 6
7, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (22-3), 7
8, Cuba City (21-5), 8
9, Brillion (23-6), 9
10, Grantsburg (19-4), 10
Honorable mention: Oshkosh Lourdes (25-7); Colfax (19-5); Fall Creek (22-6); Oconto (21-7); Crivitz (17-4)
DIVISION 4
Rank, school (W-L), LW
1, Clayton (18-2), 1
2, Wausau Newman (22-8), 2
3, River Ridge (17-0), 3
4, Randolph (20-6), 4
5, Burlington Catholic Central (25-7), 6
6, Hilbert (23-6), 5
7, Benton (19-1), 8
8, Black Hawk (11-1), 9
9, Washburn (14-4), HM
10, Mercer (21-5), 7
Honorable mention: Prentice (25-6); Chippewa Falls McDonell (18-13); Wausaukee (13-3); Marshfield Columbus (19-8); Florence (9-1).