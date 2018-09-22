The Watertown girls volleyball team got off to a soaring start on Friday’s first day of the two-day Lynn LaPorte Sprawl girls volleyball tournament at the Milwaukee Sting Center in Menomonee Falls.
In the tournament’s elite Sprawl Division, the Goslings went 3-0 in pool play on Friday, beating Brookfield Central, 25-16, 25-12; Oconomowoc, 27-25, 21-25, 15-13; and Mequon Homestead, 25-12, 25-20.
The victories sent the Goslings into Saturday morning’s Power Pool round, with matches against West Bend East and Sussex Hamilton. The pool winner advances to the Gold Division to play for the championship Saturday afternoon.
In the Qualifiers Division, Waunakee went 3-0 to win its pool, beating Plymouth, 25-11; Kenosha Indian Trail, 27-25, 25-19; and Slinger, 25-16, 25-12. Waunakee advanced to Power Pool play Saturday morning against Manitowoc and Wisconsin Lutheran, with the pool winner moving to the Gold Bracket on Saturday afternoon.
Also, Janesville Craig went 2-1 in its pool, beating Green Bay Preble, 25-11, 25-8; and Brussels Southern Door, 25-21, 25-17, but losing to pool champion Waukesha West, 25-21, 25-13. The Cougars advanced to Power Pool play against Oshkosh West and Beaver Dam.
Beaver Dam went 2-1 in its pool, defeating Fond du Lac, 23-25, 25-10, 15-7; and Muskego, 25-16, 20-25, 15-8; and falling to Appleton Xavier, 25-20, 25-20.
Middleton went 1-2 in its pool, beating Kaukauna, 25-16, 25-21, but falling against Cedarburg, 25-19, 25-16; and Wisconsin Lutheran, 25-23, 25-18. The Cardinals will meet Hartford and Indian Trail on Saturday morning.
Madison La Follette went 0-3 on Friday with losses to Sheboygan North (25-16, 25-20), Oshkosh West (25-18, 25-12) and Kenosha Tremper, (25-17, 25-15). On Saturday morning, the Lancers are in a pool with Southern Door and Fond du Lac.
Live scoring updates and final results will be available here on Saturday and beyond.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
LYNN LaPORTE SPRAWL
At Milwaukee Sting Center, Menomonee Falls
Friday’s results
(First of two days)
Sprawl Division
Pool A: Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 3-0; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2-1; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1-2; De Pere 0-3.
Pool B: Greendale 2-1; Sussex Hamilton 2-1; Hartland Arrowhead 2-1; Brookfield East 0-3.
Pool C: West Bend East 2-1; Neenah 2-1; Westosha Central 2-1; Menomonee Falls 0-3.
Pool D: Mukwonago 3-0; Union Grove 2-1; Appleton North 1-2; Glendale Nicolet 0-3.
Pool E: Burlington 3-0; East Troy 1-2; West Bend West 1-2; Kimberly 1-2.
Pool F: Watertown 3-0; Oconomowoc 2-1; Brookfield Central 1-2; Mequon Homestead 0-3.
Watertown: Def. Brookfield Central, 25-16, 25-12; def. Oconomowoc, 27-25, 21-25, 15-13; def. Mequon Homestead, 25-12, 25-20.
Qualifiers Division
Pool A: Waunakee 3-0; Slinger 2-1; Plymouth 1-2; Kenosha Indian Trail 0-3.
Waunakee: Def. Plymouth, 25-10, 25-11; def. Kenosha Indian Trail, 27-25, 25-19; def. Slinger, 25-16, 25-12.
Pool B: Oshkosh West 3-0; Sheboygan North 2-1; Kenosha Tremper 1-2; Madison La Follette 0-3.
Madison La Follette: Lost to Sheboygan North, 25-16, 25-20; lost to Oshkosh West, 25-18, 25-12; lost to Kenosha Tremper, 25-17, 25-15.
Pool C: Waukesha West 3-0; Janesville Craig 2-1; Southern Door 1-2; Green Bay Preble 0-3.
Janesville Craig: Def. Green Bay Preble, 25-11, 25-8; def. Southern Door, 25-21, 25-17; lost to Waukesha West, 25-21, 25-13.
Pool D: Cedarburg 3-0; Wisconsin Lutheran 2-1; Middleton 1-2; Kaukauna 0-3.
Middleton: Def. Kaukauna, 25-16, 25-21; lost to Cedarburg, 25-19, 25-16; lost to Wisconsin Lutheran, 25-23, 25-18.
Pool E: Franklin 3-0; Manitowoc 2-1; Hartford 1-2; Waterford 0-3.
Pool F: Appleton Xavier 3-0; Beaver Dam 2-1; Fond du Lac 1-2; Muskego 0-3.
Beaver Dam: Def. Fond du Lac, 23-25, 25-10, 15-7; def. Muskego, 25-16, 20-25, 15-8; lost to Appleton Xavier, 25-20, 25-20.