The Badger South Conference champion Watertown girls volleyball team moved up one spot to the No. 4 position in the season’s final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings.

The Goslings (39-5), seeded first in the WIAA Division 1 Manitowoc sectional, drew a first-round bye in regional play and will begin the tournament on Saturday at home against Oshkosh West or West Bend West.

Sun Prairie (37-8), which cruised through the Big Eight Conference tournament on Saturday to complete a perfect run through the league regular season and tournament, moved up one spot to No. 8 this week. The Cardinals also drew a first-round bye in the Waunakee sectional and play Saturday at home against Madison Memorial or Reedsburg.

The area had a third team make the Top Ten, as Waunakee (40-6) dropped three spots to No. 10 this week after a Badger challenge loss to Watertown. Waunakee, seeded second in its sectional, will play host to Baraboo or Onalaska on Saturday.

In Division 2, East Troy (25-8) jumped one position to No. 2 in the rankings, behind top-ranked Little Chute (34-1). Lakeside Lutheran (26-11) held on to the No. 10 ranking, and Lake Mills (23-5) was ranked 11th.

In Division 3, Waterloo (24-11) maintained its No. 5 ranking, with Cuba City (27-7) moving up a spot to No. 8. Stratford (39-0) remained in the No. 1 spot.

River Ridge (20-0) moved up a spot to No. 2 in the Division 4 state rankings, with Randolph (26-8) at No. 5, Benton (22-1) at No. 7, Black Hawk (15-1) at No. 8 and Hillsboro (20-11) in an honorable mention spot.

WIAA tournament play begins tonight with regional quarterfinals for teams in Divisions 2, 3 and 4, followed by regional semifinals in all divisions on Thursday, and regional finals on Saturday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school, W-L, LW

1, River Falls, 39-2, 1

2, Hartland Arrowhead, 41-6, 2

3, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels, 33-10, 4

4, Watertown, 39-5, 3

5, Burlington, 33-4, 6

6, Oconomowoc, 25-7, 5

7, Mukwonago, 30-9, 8

8, Sun Prairie, 37-8, 9

9, Cedarburg, 31-7, 10

10, Waunakee, 40-6, 7

Honorable mention: Kimberly (30-10); Waukesha West (30-10); Neenah (30-14); Westosha Central (29-10); Appleton North (25-14).

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L, LW

1, Little Chute, 34-1, 1

2, East Troy, 25-8, 3

3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 34-12, 2

4, Wisconsin Lutheran, 38-7, 4

5, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 27-10, 5

6, Appleton Xavier, 33-11, 6

7, Mosinee, 32-6, 7

8, Chilton, 32-6, 9

9, Merrill, 31-10, 8

10, Lakeside Lutheran, 26-11, 10

Honorable mention: Lake Mills (23-5); Bloomer (30-6); Saint Croix Central (20-6); University School of Milwaukee (27-4); West Salem (25-6).

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L, LW

1, Stratford, 39-0, 1

2, La Crosse Aquinas, 26-3, 2

3, Jackson Living Word Lutheran, 25-6, 3

4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 31-11, 4

5, Waterloo, 24-11, 5

6, Howards Grove, 31-7, 6

7, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, 27-4, 7

8, Cuba City, 27-7, 9

9, Oshkosh Lourdes, 34-7, 10

10, Brillion, 30-7, 8

Honorable mention: Grantsburg (27-5); Racine Prairie (21-7); Colfax (23-6); Crivitz (26-5); Oconto (26-8).

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L, LW

1, Clayton, 21-3, 1

2, River Ridge, 20-0, 3

3, Burlington Catholic Central, 32-7, 4

4, Wausau Newman, 26-12, 2

5, Randolph, 26-8, 5

6, Hilbert, 27-8, 6

7, Benton, 22-1, 8

8, Black Hawk, 15-1, 7

9, Washburn, 17-5, 9

10, Mercer, 29-5, 10

Honorable mention: Wausaukee (21-4); Florence (16-1); Columbus Catholic (25-9); Prentice (27-7); Hillsboro (20-11).

