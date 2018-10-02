Brooke Mosher loves the thrill of delivering a thundering kill or a soul-crushing block to thwart a key opponent in a volleyball match.
But a couple of years ago, a club coach saw abilities in Mosher that would take her career in a different direction — down a route that has already opened the door for the sophomore to a college future that includes a volleyball scholarship.
While Mosher still delivers game-changing kills for Capitol South Conference leader Waterloo, she emerged as a NCAA Division I recruit for her skills as a setter — a talent she started developing only two years ago.
"I was a little iffy about it at first, but then when I started it, I knew that's what I wanted to do," said Mosher, a 5-11 sophomore for Waterloo (21-11, 7-0 Capitol South).
"I kind of like being in charge (as a setter) and like being able to know what everyone's doing. I like being able to watch my hitters be able to drive the ball."
The change of position was rewarding for Mosher in two aspects. Waterloo already had a strong group of returning hitters after qualifying for the WIAA Division 3 state tournament a year ago, where they lost to state champion Lake Country Lutheran in a semifinal.
Another reason for the switch to setter was because a club coach had an eye out for her future. As Christy Mosher, Waterloo's head coach and Brooke's mom, said, "(5 feet, 11 inches) is a good size for high school, but not necessarily college."
And the Moshers would know what it takes to play college collegiately. Brooke is the third of three sisters who will play at a high level. Her older sisters, Madeline, a junior, and Claire, a freshman, are currently playing at Marquette University.
Brooke already has committed to the University of Illinois.
"It's only her second year of setting, but she's picked up on it very quickly," said Christy Mosher. "With her hitting background it allows her to read other teams, and she does a great job of distributing the ball and getting our hitters one-on-one opportunities. She also scores lot setting."
Despite her family's volleyball background, it wasn't an automatic decision for Brooke Mosher to follow in her sisters' footsteps. Brooke was more of a swimmer early on, and she played other sports. But she started playing club volleyball at age 11 and fell in love with the sport.
When her daughter was approached about switching positions, Christy Mosher wasn't sure Brooke would embrace it.
"Who doesn't like to get that big kill?" Christy Mosher said. "But she's really embraced the quarterback role on the team, because every play, you're in the mix. She's come to embrace that and be a student of the game. She watches film. She got on board with it and she's glad she made the switch."
Her college decision was another example of her desire to go against the grain. With two older sisters down the road at Marquette, one would assume she would have made it a trio of Moshers in Milwaukee. Instead, she chose to blaze another trail.
"I liked the coaches and it's not too far away from home, so I could come home if I wanted to," Brooke Mosher said. "I knew it was a great for me. I knew my sisters liked Marquette, but I wanted to do my own thing."