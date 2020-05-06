Prep girls volleyball: Sun Prairie junior Josie Halbleib verbally commits to Kansas State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Josie Halbleib, a 6-foot, 2-inch junior setter for the Sun Prairie girls volleyball team, announced on Twitter that she has made a verbal commitment to attend Kansas State University in 2021 and join the Wildcats’ women’s volleyball program.

“I am so excited to announce that I have committed to further my academic and volleyball career at Kansas State University,” Halbleib wrote in a Tweet on Tuesday night. “Huge thanks to my family, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way.”

Halbleib earned first-team All-Big Eight Conference honors as a junior, recording a team-high 941 assists during the regular season and adding 137 kills, 62 service aces, 142 digs and 52 blocks as Sun Prairie went 41-8, won two of their six regular-season tournaments and finished second in two others.

Coach T.J. Rantala’s Cardinals finished second to Verona in the Big Eight Conference, but beat the Wildcats in the Big Eight Conference Tournament and a WIAA sectional semifinal. Sun Prairie advanced to the Division 1 state tournament, where they lost a four-set quarterfinal to eventual state champion Hartland Arrowhead. Halbleib had 35 assists against the Warhawks.

As a sophomore, Halbleib earned second-team All-Big Eight honors as the Cardinals went 40-7 and advanced to state, dropping a four-set quarterfinal to Oconomowoc.

