The Badger South Conference champion Watertown girls volleyball team earned the No. 7 ranking in the season’s final weekly Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings. The Goslings finished the regular season with a 38-6 match record.

Also in Division 1, Badger North Conference champ Waunakee (37-7) was ranked 10th, and Big Eight Conference tournament champ Sun Prairie (37-7) was ranked 12th. Hartland Arrowhead (35-3) kept the No. 1 ranking.

In Division 2, Lakeside Lutheran (33-6), the Capitol North Conference champ, kept its No. 2 ranking, with Rock Valley Conference champ McFarland (32-3) moving up one spot to No. 4. Madison Edgewood (31-10) was ranked sixth and Lake Mills (27-5) 10th.

Also in Division 2, Lake Country Lutheran (33-8) was ranked first, Platteville (33-6) was ranked fifth, East Troy (25-15) was seventh and Mauston (25-4) earned honorable mention.

In Division 3, Capitol South champ Waterloo (30-10) kept its No. 2 ranking, with River Ridge (19-0) ranked ninth and Cuba City (23-8), Wisconsin Heights (23-11) and Brodhead (29-11) earning honorable mention. Howards Grove (39-4) kept the top spot.

In Division 4, Hillsboro (21-7) moved up two places to No. 5, Black Hawk (16-4) moved up one spot to No. 8, Fall River (28-9) moved into the rankings at No. 10 and Royall (23-7) and Hustisford (25-8) earned honorable mention. The top spot was held by Clear Lake (31-0).

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCATION

FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s rank in parentheses)

Division 1 — 1, Hartland Arrowhead 35-3 (1); 2, Oconomowoc 35-3 (2); 3, River Falls 35-6 (4); 4, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 28-12 (7); 5, Burlington 36-4 (6); 6, Brookfield Central 35-8 (3 ); 7, Watertown 38-6 (5); 8, Union Grove 38-5 (9); 9, Appleton North 29-11 (8); 10, Waunakee 37-7 (10). Honorable mention: Wales Kettle Moraine (26-13); Sun Prairie (37-7); Sussex Hamilton (29-13); Bay Port (27-2); Pewaukee (27-2).

Division 2 — 1, Lake Country Lutheran 33-8 (1); 2, Lakeside Lutheran 33-6 (2); 3, Wisconsin Lutheran 33-14 (3);4, McFarland 32-3 (5); 5, Platteville 33-6 (4); 6, Madison Edgewood 31-10 (6); 7, East Troy 25-15 (8); 8, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 32-2 (9); 9, Luxemburg-Casco 29-13 (10); 10, Lake Mills 27-5 (7). Honorable mention: Mosinee (28-6); Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (22-19); Bloomer (28-7); Mauston (25-4); Freedom (27-7).

Division 3 — 1, Howards Grove 39-4 (1); 2, Waterloo 30-10 (2); 3, Fall Creek 36-3 (6); 4, La Crosse Aquinas 26-3 (5); 5, Stratford 35-3 (4); 6, Oconto 30-4 (7); 7, St. Croix Falls 24-4 (9); 8, Grantsburg 26-5 (3); 9, River Ridge 19-0 (8); 10, Laconia 27-2 (10). Honorable mention: Cuba City (23-8); Wisconsin Heights (23-11); Colfax (22-9); Auburndale (25-9); Brodhead (29-11).

Division 4 — 1, Clear Lake 31-0 (1); 2, Chippewa Falls McDonell 34-11 (2); 3, Burlington Catholic Central 25-10 (3); 4, Marshfield Columbus 25-10 (4); 5, Hillsboro 21-7 (7); 6, Prentice 27-7 (6); 7, Mercer 29-5 (5); 8, Black Hawk 16-4 (9); 9, Eau Claire Immanuel 24-5 (8); 10, Fall River 28-9 (NR); Honorable mention: Gilman (21-7); Royall (23-7); Wabeno/Laona (27-6); Wausau Newman (17-17); Hustisford (25-8).

