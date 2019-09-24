The Lakeside Lutheran girls retained their No. 1 spot in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings, improving their record to 22-3 on Saturday with a victory in an eight-team tournament at Edgerton.
Madison Edgewood (19-8), ranked No. 1 two weeks ago, fell two spots again this week to No. 5 after a Badger South Conference loss last week to Watertown (26-1), now ranked sixth in Division 1.
Also in Division 2, Lake Mills (19-3) fell one spot to No. 6, McFarland (17-3) climbed two places to No. 8 after winning a Saturday tournament in Baraboo, and Mount Horeb (15-5) jumped into the No. 10 spot. Sauk Prairie (21-8) earned honorable mention.
Behind Watertown in the Division 1 rankings were Sun Prairie (26-3), which fell two spots to No. 10, and Waunakee (19-5), which earned honorable mention. All three teams competed in the Charger Eastbay Challenge tournament in Menomonee Falls on Saturday. Oconomowoc (21-1) jumped from No. 4 to No. 1 in this week’s poll.
Waterloo (18-5), which also took part in the Eastbay Challenge, fell one spot to No. 2 in the Division 3 rankings. Wisconsin Heights (14-6) earned honorable mention. Howards Grove (24-4) climbed into the No. 1 spot.
Burlington Catholic Central (17-8) held on to the No. 1 spot in Division 4. Royall (14-6) was ranked sixth and Fall River (15-6) earned honorable mention.
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES’ ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, LW
1, Oconomowoc, 21-1, 4
2, Hartland Arrowhead, 20-2, 1
3, River Falls, 21-5, 7
4, Brookfield Central, 17-4, 2
5, Burlington, 14-2, 3
6, Watertown, 26-1, 5
7, Appleton North, 19-6, 6
8, Divine Savior Holy Angels, 12-7, HM
9, Wales Kettle Moraine, 16-4, HM
10, Sun Prairie, 26-3, 8
Honorable mention: Sussex Hamilton (19-10); Kimberly (15-7); Germantown (20-4); Waunakee (19-5); Union Grove (18-2).
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, LW
1, Lakeside Lutheran, 22-3, 1
2, Hartland Lake Country Luth, 16-5, 2
3, Platteville, 27-3, 4
4, Wisconsin Lutheran, 16-7, 6
5, Madison Edgewood, 19-8, 3
6, Lake Mills, 19-3, 5
7, Appleton Fox Valley Luth., 25-3, 7
8, McFarland, 17-3, 10
9, East Troy, 11-8, 8
10, Mount Horeb, 15-5, HM
Honorable mention: Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (11-13); Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9-14); Freedom (18-0); Luxemburg-Casco (18-11); Sauk Prairie (21-8).
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, LW
1. Howards Grove, 24-4, 2
2. Waterloo, 18-5, 1
3. La Crosse Aquinas, 20-3, 4
4. Stratford, 21-3, 5
5. Grantsburg, 13-2, 3
6. River Ridge, 12-0, HM
7. Whitefish Bay Dominican, 17-5, 6
8. Fall Creek, 26-3, 9
9. Oconto, 18-2, 7
10. St. Croix Falls, 12-4, HM
Honorable mention: Cuba City (13-5); Wisconsin Heights (14-6); Colfax (14-5); Crivitz (16-4); Laconia (12-1).
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, LW
1, Burlington Catholic Central, 17-8, 1
2, Clear Lake, 18-0, 6
3, Chippewa Falls McDonell, 18-5, 3
4, Prentice, 20-4, 5
5, Marshfield Columbus, 12-6, 2
6, Royall, 14-3, 4
7, Hustisford, 13-4, 8
8, Mercer, 15-4, 7
9, Shullsburg, 15-2, 9
10, Gilman, 12-2, HM
Honorable mention: Wabeno/Laona (12-1); Fall River (15-6); Wausau Newman (9-14); Eau Claire Immanuel (9-2); Highland (7-3).