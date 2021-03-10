Prep girls volleyball preview: Sun Prairie's Payton Addink soldiers on in alternate season with adjusted lineup

"That was kind of frustrating, almost thinking that like those lucky teams that were able to play in the fall got that season. So like all the Dane County achools, and like, even the Madison schools aren't even playing any games because they opted out of that decision. Just thinking of that as the way to wrap up my senior year was kind of sad.

"But at the same time, I'm just glad I'm able to get out onto the court and get some sort of regularity back in the routine, the routine of my day and everything.”

As one of the area’s most reliable outside hitters, Addink has proven herself a critical asset in an adjusted Cardinals lineup. She kicked off her first match of this season tallying 14 kills and 15 digs while helping Sun Prairie defeat DeForest, three sets to one, last week.

The Cardinals are scheduled to visit Janesville Craig on Tuesday play host to Verona on Thursday, concluding the third week of the shortened WIAA season. Rantala says Addink is committed to make the most of her final opportunity to wear a Sun Prairie jersey.

“She's got to continue to improve all aspects of her game,” Coach Rantala discussed of Addink’s senior season. “She's a good hitter, but she can always do better. And, just improving on her defense. She knows what she needs to work on, because she wants to make an impact at UMD next year.”

