Prep girls volleyball preview: Sun Prairie's Payton Addink soldiers on in alternate season with adjusted lineup

Despite starting the season without key players such as transfer Josie Halbleib and the injured Emily Mickelson, the Sun Prairie girls volleyball team continues to chase a winning record and a spring filled with success.
A large part of their optimism rests in the fact that they still have senior outside hitter Payton Addink to lean on.
The 6-foot-1 Addink joined Halbleib on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State honorable mention list in 2019, and were the only two area players to earn any sort of all-state mention. The two helped the Cardinals go 41-8 in 2019 and advance to the WIAA Division 1 quarterfinals, where they lost to Hartland Arrowhead.
Last fall, when it was determined Sun Prairie — and the rest of the Big Eight Conference — would not play fall volleyball due to COVID-19 restrictions, Halbleib transferred to Howards Grove and led the Tigers past Waterloo in the WIAA Division 3 state championship match.
Mickelson, the Cardinals' veteran defensive specialist and libero, is recovering from an ankle injury. She was an All-Big Eight honorable-mention pick as a junior with 338 digs, 57 service aces and 83 assists.
Now, with Sun Prairie playing in the WIAA-approved alternate fall-in-the-spring season, Addink — an NCAA Division II Minnesota-Duluth recruit — has been asked to step up and take command during challenging circumstances.
“When it comes to leadership, Payton is a natural leader,” Cardinals coach T.J. Rantala said. “It's something she likes to do. She likes for the team to rely on her.
"I feel like over the years, she has become more and more vocal. Obviously this being her senior year, she is doing that. She's leading by example and leading vocally, and she's doing a great job.”
In 2019, Addink delivered 257 kills, 273 digs, 30 blocks and 41 assists, along with a team-best 118 service aces. She joins Mickelson and 5-10 senior middle blocker Maggie Allaman this year. Allaman earned All-Big Eight honorable mention last year with 165 kills, 75 blocks and 35 aces, and will play next year at Division I University of St. Thomas (Minnesota).
Once the pandemic stunted or stalled the progression of several sports programs and seasons, the WIAA elected to create an alternative season for eligible players who did not compete in the fall. Sun Prairie joins most of the Big Eight Conference in a six-week alternate season, though Madison's four public high schools still have elected to sit out, at least through April 4. Each Big Eight team is limiting its varsity roster to 12 players.
Even though the shortened season has already begun, the WIAA hasn’t announced any decisions regarding a postseason, much less a state championship series.
“It was definitely really sad, thinking that my senior season could just end with a game that obviously, we'd want to win,” Addink said. “But it's not the same as fighting to win, like that state championship.
"That was kind of frustrating, almost thinking that like those lucky teams that were able to play in the fall got that season. So like all the Dane County achools, and like, even the Madison schools aren't even playing any games because they opted out of that decision. Just thinking of that as the way to wrap up my senior year was kind of sad.
"But at the same time, I'm just glad I'm able to get out onto the court and get some sort of regularity back in the routine, the routine of my day and everything.”
As one of the area’s most reliable outside hitters, Addink has proven herself a critical asset in an adjusted Cardinals lineup. She kicked off her first match of this season tallying 14 kills and 15 digs while helping Sun Prairie defeat DeForest, three sets to one, last week.
The Cardinals are scheduled to visit Janesville Craig on Tuesday play host to Verona on Thursday, concluding the third week of the shortened WIAA season. Rantala says Addink is committed to make the most of her final opportunity to wear a Sun Prairie jersey.
“She's got to continue to improve all aspects of her game,” Coach Rantala discussed of Addink’s senior season. “She's a good hitter, but she can always do better. And, just improving on her defense. She knows what she needs to work on, because she wants to make an impact at UMD next year.”