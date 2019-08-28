Karlie McNabb was interested in other sports while growing up. In fact, she found some of them more fun than volleyball.
Today, though, the senior outside hitter has found her niche and is loving it.
Before her career took off as a volleyball player, McNabb, a Loyola University commit, participated in cheerleading for nine years. But in seventh grade, she realized she wanted to play a school sport.
“All my friends were playing volleyball, so I (decided to) play volleyball,” McNabb said. “I guess it just clicked for me, and here we are.”
After graduating 10 seniors before the start of last season, McNabb, a coaches' second-team All-State pick, helped Sun Prairie earn a third consecutive Big Eight Conference championship and earn a spot in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals. But the Cardinals fell to Oconomowoc, three sets to one, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
“We made it to state last year, and that was great. But, when we got there we didn’t perform the way we thought we should, and that left a very sour taste in their mouths,” said Sun Prairie coach T.J. Rantala.
Rantala, in her 13th season as head coach, was named All-Area Coach of the Year by the Wisconsin State Journal last season.
“Last year, I felt we did everything we were capable of doing. But this year, now there’s an expectation out there and they’ve got to step up to that,” Rantala said. “People are going to be gunning for Sun Prairie, and we have to look at that and take each step as a challenge and embrace it.”
McNabb knows her team isn’t the underdog anymore.
“Every single opponent we play is going to play their best volleyball against us, because we are the target right now,” McNabb said.
That appears to be as it should be. The Cardinals have the chemistry that a group of eight returning players brings to the table. And their bond is easily seen on the court, with McNabb demonstrably leading the pack.
“I’ve definitely seen more leadership out of her this year already, and that’s been really apparent,” Rantala said. “Last year, she led by example; this year, she’s leading vocally. She’s really just being that kid that everybody wants to be around and have on their team.”
“She’s really fun to play with, she hypes us all up,” said junior setter Josie Halbleib. “She has the most energy out of anyone. Her jumping and getting a kill gets the whole team going.”
When thinking of a way to describe the Cardinals’ squad this season, the word ‘family’ definitely comes to the players' minds.
“Our chemistry is so close, we all hang out outside of volleyball so much," Halbleib said. "We may argue like sisters, but it’s super fun spending every day together.
"There’s no drama with our team, which is a special thing because a lot of the time, teams don’t have that,” McNabb said. “It’s really nice, because it makes our atmosphere in the gym a lot better than most.
“I’d also say I have a really special relationship with both coaches (Rantala and assistant coach Janelle Richard)," McNabb added. "I talk to them every week over the phone about updates and how I’m feeling. I really love all of the relationships I have here.”
McNabb is ready for the challenge as a focal point for opponents, too, largely crediting her experienced teammates.
“I have very strong teammates who allow me to get the ball in pressure situations and allow me to score when they know people are going to be stacked on me. They make sure I’m moving around and getting to the ball with good passes and good sets.”
Sun Prairie hosts its annual volleyball tournament, beginning Thursday.
“We know what it feels like, so we want to be there again. I can’t imagine losing now. I want to feel what we did last year,” Halbleib said.
“If last year was a rebuilding year, I’m really excited to see what we can have this year with the amount of returners we have,” McNabb said.