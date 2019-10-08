Lakeside Lutheran and Waterloo held on to their No. 2 divisional rankings in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state coaches’ poll, which saw some other area schools on the climb as the regular season nears its close.
Lakeside Lutheran (29-6) was ranked second in Division 2, just behind repeat leader Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (25-7). Platteville (31-4) was third, and McFarland (26-3) jumped up two spots to No. 5 after last week’s Rock Valley Conference victory over East Troy.
Madison Edgewood (25-9) slipped one notch to No. 6, Lake Mills (26-5) moved up one position to No. 7, and East Troy (19-12) fell three places to No. 9. Mauston (23-4) earned honorable mention.
In Division 3, Waterloo (28-7) kept the No. 2 ranking, behind Howards Grove (33-4), after a runner-up finish in the Madison Edgewood Invitational.
River Ridge (17-0) held firm at No. 8, and Wisconsin Heights (21-9) led the honorable mention picks, joined by Cuba City (19-8) and Brodhead (27-9).
Clear Lake (22-0) remained atop the Division 4 rankings, with Royall (20-5) holding at No. 5, Shullsburg (17-5) moving up a spot to No. 6 and Hustisford (21-6) dropping one place to No. 7. Hillsboro (16-7) and Black Hawk (14-4) earned honorable mention.
Conference meets begin this weekend , followed by the start of the WIAA tournament series in two weeks.
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, LW
1, Oconomowoc, 30-1, 1
2, Hartland Arrowhead, 30-3, 2
3, River Falls, 29-5, 3
4, Burlington, 26-4, 5
5, Brookfield Central, 31-6, 7
6, Appleton North, 25-9, 4
7, Watertown, 32-5, 8
8, Union Grove, 31-3, 9
9, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels, 22-11, 6
10, Wales Kettle Moraine, 23-9, 10
Honorable mention: Waunakee (28-6); Sun Prairie (29-7); Sussex Hamilton (26-12); Verona (25-4); Pewaukee (20-1).
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, LW
1, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 25-7, 1
2, Lakeside Lutheran, 29-6, 2
3, Platteville, 31-4, 3
4, Wisconsin Lutheran, 26-10, 4
5, McFarland, 26-3, 7
6, Madison Edgewood, 25-9, 5
7, Lake Mills, 26-5, 8
8, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, 28-2, 9
9, East Troy, 19-12, 6
10, Freedom, 20-0, 10
Honorable mention: Luxemburg-Casco (21-11); Mosinee (23-6); Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (17-22); Mauston (23-4); Bloomer (24-7).
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, LW
1, Howards Grove, 33-4, 1
2, Waterloo, 28-7, 2
3, Stratford, 31-3, 4
4, Grantsburg, 21-2, 5
5, La Crosse Aquinas, 23-3, 3
6, Fall Creek, 33-3, 7
7, Oconto, 24-4, 6
8, River Ridge, 17-0, 8
9, Laconia, 25-1, HM
10, St. Croix Falls, 19-4810
Honorable mention: Wisconsin Heights (21-9); Whitefish Bay Dominican (22-8); Cuba City (19-8); Brodhead (27-9); Colfax (19-6).
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, LW
1, Clear Lake, 22-0, 1
2, Burlington Catholic Central, 23-9, 2
3, Chippewa Falls McDonell, 22-10, 4
4, Marshfield Columbus, 22-10, 4
5, Royall, 20-5, 5
6, Shullsburg, 17-5, 7
7, Hustisford, 21-6, 6
8, Prentice, 26-6, 8
9, Mercer, 25-5, 10
10, Gilman, 17-4, HM
Honorable mention: Eau Claire Immanuel (20-2); Wabeno/Laona (26-4); Hillsboro (16-7); Black Hawk (14-4); Wausau Newman (15-17).