Prep girls volleyball outlook: State semifinalist Waterloo leads area teams playing this fall

Outlook: Waterloo lost four letterwinners, but has 10 letterwinners returning, including six returning starters. Brooke Mosher, a senior outside hitter and setter who’s an Illinois recruit, was the conference player of the year in 2019 and a first-team all-state performer in Division 3. She also was a first-team all-conference performer and the league’s player of the year. Mosher led the Pirates in kills and aces last season, and provides “a feisty style of leadership that is contagious,” Christy Mosher said. Due to the team’s increase in firepower, Brooke Mosher is expected to demonstrate her setting skills more this season in the Pirates’ quick-tempo offense. She had 524 kills, 432 assists and 257 digs last season. Senior Joslyn Wolff, an outside hitter and setter, was a first-team all-conference pick and an honorable-mention all-state selection last year. She led the team in assists and was second in kills. She had 307 kills, 449 assists and 271 digs. Michaela Riege, honorable-mention all-state in 2019, led the team in digs last season and will anchor the back row this season. Riege had 530 digs. “She has improved her range and is making some great reads,” Christy Mosher said. “With the attackers we have, being in system makes us difficult to stop and she is putting up some great first contact balls.” Other key contributors should include Sophia Schneider, Rylee Duessler, Abbie Gier and Skyler Powers.