Prep girls volleyball outlook: State semifinalist Waterloo leads area teams playing this fall

AREA PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
PLAYING IN FALL SEASON
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.
Spring: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Waunakee.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Madison Edgewood, Watertown.
Spring: Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep.
Spring: Columbus, Lodi, Poynette.
CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Marshall, Waterloo.
Spring: Belleville, Cambridge, New Glarus, Wisconsin Heights.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
Fall: Dodgeville, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley.
Spring: None.
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE
Fall: Cambria-Friesland, Dodgeland (delayed to Oct. 1), Fall River, Horicon (delayed to Oct. 1), Hustisford (delayed to Oct. 1), Johnson Creek, Markesan, Montello, Orfordville Parkview, Oshkosh Lourdes, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville, Princeton/Green Lake, Randolph, Rio, Waupun Central Wis. Christian, Williams Bay.
Spring: Beaver Dam Wayland, Deerfield, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Madison Country Day, Oakfield.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brooke Mosher, sr., Waterloo – Mosher, an Illinois recruit, led the Pirates to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament last year. She was a first-team all-state pick in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association and the Capitol South Conference’s player of the year. She was a first-team pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area girls volleyball team in 2019.
Ella Foti, sr., Madison Edgewood – Foti, a Marquette recruit, was a first-team all-state selection in Division 2 by the WVCA last year.
Natalie Ring, jr., Madison Edgewood – Ring, a Marquette recruit, was a second-team all-state pick in Division 2 last year.
Payton Kuepers, sr., Lakeside Lutheran – Kuepers was a second-team all-state choice in Division 2 last year.
Olivia Breunig, sr., Sauk Prairie – Breunig was an honorable-mention all-state selection in Division 2 last year.
Michaela Riege, jr., Waterloo – Riege was an honorable-mention all-state choice in Division 3 last year.
Sydney Lewellin, jr., Lake Mills – Lewellin was an honorable-mention all-state selection in Division 2 last year.
Joslyn Wolff, sr., Waterloo – Wolff was an honorable-mention all-state pick in Division 3 last year.
THINGS TO WATCH
Tall task: Only a dozen area teams are playing girls volleyball during the fall, with the others declaring for the alternative fall sports season in the spring due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Madison Edgewood is playing this fall and definitely has height. Key performers for the Crusaders include 6-foot senior Ella Foti, 6-1 juniors Natalie Ring and Ally Barth and 6-2 sophomore Addison Schmotzer. “This team is very tall and has a lot of returning talent and starters,” Edgewood coach Eliza Zwettler said.
New look: The teams that are playing are glad of it. The players will wear masks and matchups will look different this fall as teams seek opponents to play. “With everything going on this year, we are excited to have the opportunity to play,” Lakeside Lutheran coach Jenny Krauklis said. “Our conference (the Capitol North) decided to suspend regular-season play, so we have the opportunity to meet up with teams we don’t typically see in the regular season. We should see some really great competition in matches against some top teams like Sauk Prairie, Watertown and Edgewood.”
New postseason assignments: The fall postseason assignments had to be refigured after schools declared to play in the fall or elected to play in the alternative season in the spring. Area teams in WIAA Division 1 include Baraboo, Reedsburg, Portage, Sauk Prairie and Watertown; in Division 2 include Edgewood, Marshall, River Valley, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep; and in Division 3, Waterloo.
Road to the Resch? The culminating event for girls volleyball is scheduled right now for the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, with four divisions to be played there. But different ideas are being considered in case COVID-19 developments cause the postseason plan to be changed. One idea is to have different one-day state events (by division) at multiple high schools, so not as many teams gather at the Resch Center.
TEAM CAPSULES
BASED ON COACHES’ FORMS THAT WERE RECEIVED OR REPORTS FROM OTHER SOURCES
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Baraboo Thunderbirds
Coach: Yvette Updike, first season (15th overall, 298-151).
Last year’s team results: Baraboo finished 11-23 overall in 2019, including 1-6 in conference matches. Baraboo lost to Madison Memorial in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 postseason.
Key players: McKenzie Gruner, Hannah Carlson, Jadynn Gruner, Samara Linzmeier, Kylie Sprecher, Maria Blake, Emma Shanks, Olivia Summers, Jordan Buelow, Emma Crary, Mabelle Boehlke, Makayla Sefkar, Daelynn Merrell, Tenley Scott.
Outlook: Updike anticipated that McKenzie Gruner will be a player to watch for the Thunderbirds this season. Gruner was a second-team all-Badger North pick as an outside hitter and middle hitter last year. Sprecher, Scott, Shanks, Crary and Buelow, a setter, are expected to be key contributors.
Notable: Updike was hired as coach in February. She was assistant coach for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2016 and was head coach at Platteville High School for seven years (2008-2014), compiling a 183-81 record, according to biographical information provided by Baraboo. Platteville won conference titles in the SWC in 2011 and 2014 and had runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2013. Platteville won a sectional championship 2014 and was a state semifinalist in 2014.
Quotable: “We are grateful for the opportunity to practice and compete each and every day,” said Updike, who expects her team to play competitively and aggressively.
Portage Warriors
Coach: Kristin Maass
Last year’s team results: Portage, 0-7 in Badger North Conference play and 13-23 overall last year, lost to Sauk Prairie in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 postseason.
Key players include: Genna Garrigan, Emma Kreuzinger, Megan Pace, Lexi Schmelzer, Sydni Kratz, Olivia Jones, Felicia Sanders, Emma Colling.
Outlook: Outside hitter Garrigan and middle hitter Kreuzinger should lead the attack, while Kreuzinger also is a strong as a blocker and collecting digs on defense. Kratz should direct the attack as a setter and is another key defensive player. Maass told the Portage Daily Register that the team will have depth at the various positions for the first time in a couple of years.
Reedsburg Beavers
Coach: Sheila Green (360-253 overall).
Last year’s team results: Reedsburg finished 24-10 overall, including 4-3 in the Badger North. Reedsburg defeated Tomah in the first round, then lost to Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.
Key players: Delaney Horkan, 5-7, sr., outside hitter; Rhianna Haugh, 5-4, jr., defensive specialist; McKenzie Bestor, 5-6, jr., middle hitter; Hanna Olson, 5-4, sr., defensive specialist/libero; Ella Halvensleben, 5-5, jr., defensive specialist; Summer Thompson, 5-4, jr., defensive specialist; Alayna Haugh, 5-5, jr., defensive specialist; McKenna Oetzman, 5-7, fr., setter; Mahra Wieman, 5-10, jr., setter; Macie Wieman, 5-9, jr., outside hitter; Grace Harsch, 5-8, sr., middle hitter; Ava Stieve, 5-4, jr., right-side hitter.
Outlook: Reedsburg lost five letterwinners, but return seven letterwinners. The Beavers have four starters back on offense and two on defense. Outside hitter Macie Wieman was an honorable-mention selection on the Badger North all-conference team last year and she leads several experienced players who return. Green is counting on Macie Wieman, Horkan, Harsch and Bestor as hitters and Mahra Wieman at setter. She was sidelined by injured last season, Green said. Olson and Halvensleben will be key players on defense and Bestor and Harsch as blockers. Green said the team will have a strong focus on serve-receive and first contacts to create more consistent offensive opportunities this season.
Quotable: Green listed COVID-19 under challenges, saying: “We are looking to play this fall and hope things don’t get cut short.”
Sauk Prairie Eagles
Coach: Amy Schlimgen, second season, 31-14 (26th overall, 649-245).
Last year’s team results: Sauk Prairie finished 31-14, including 2-6 in conference action. The Eagles upended Madison Edgewood in a regional semifinal, before falling to eventual WIAA Division 2 state runner-up McFarland in the regional final.
Key players: Kaitlyn Brickl, 5-3, sr., defensive specialist/libero; Alexis Klemm, 5-8, so., setter/defensive specialist; Lauren Breunig, 5-5, jr., defensive specialist; Abby Ballweg, 5-8, so., outside hitter/right-side hitter; Alia Schlimgen, 5-5, jr., libero; Kaya Wilson, 5-10, so., right-side hitter/middle hitter; Anni Braund, 5-11, so., middle hitter/right-side hitter; Maddie Ganshert, 5-7, sr., defensive specialist; Kaelin Young, 5-10, sr., right-side hitter; Makenzie Breunig, 5-11, jr., right-side hitter; Kaylie Vasquez, 5-8, sr., right-side hitter; Olivia Paukner, 5-11, jr., middle hitter; Olivia Breunig, 5-10, sr., setter/outside hitter; Aida Shadewald, 6-0, jr., outside hitter; Maggie Hartwig, 6-0, so., middle hitter/right-side hitter; Jenna Pistono, 5-7, so., setter.
Outlook: Sauk Prairie lost eight letterwinners, but has eight letterwinners returning, including five starters. Schlimgen believes this is one of Sauk Prairie’s most talented teams in recent years and the Eagles showed that ability right away in a 3-2 victory over Lakeside Lutheran Sept. 15. Prominent returning starters are senior setter/outside hitter Olivia Breunig, junior outside hitter Aida Shadewald, senior defensive specialist Kailyn Brickl, junior middle hitter Olivia Paukner and sophomore setter Jenna Pistono. Junior Alia Schlimgen has returned from a torn ACL and looking strong in the back row, Amy Schlimgen said. Sophomores Maggie Hartwig, Anni Braund and Alexis Klemm could be key contributors. Oliva Breunig had 364 kills, 462 assists and 245 digs last season when she was a second-team all-conference pick and an honorable-mention all-state selection. Shadewald also was a second-team all-league performer in 2019 after totaling 443 kills, 44 blocks and 320 digs.
Quotable: “We expect to fare very well this season as long as we keep improving," Amy Schlimgen said. “I expect us to be one of the best teams in the area. We would be contending for the conference title if we were to have a conference season this year, but we don’t. I have been at this school for two years, but I would be willing to bet they haven’t had a team this talented in over 10 years.”
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Madison Edgewood Crusaders
Coach: Eliza Zwettler, third season (61-31).
Last year’s team results: The Crusaders had a 32-11 overall record, including 6-1 (7-2 overall) in the Badger South (second place). Edgewood lost to Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
Key players: Molly Conroy, 5-9, jr.; Lauren Hazelett, 5-6, jr.; Yasmine Calado, 5-4, sr.; Kiki Vandenbrook, 5-8, jr.; Addison Schmotzer, 6-2, so.; Michelle Schmitt, 5-7, sr.; Ella Foti, 6-0, sr.; Nicole Schmitt, 5-10, sr.; Olivia Wendler, 5-8, jr.; Gracie Hastreiter, 5-6, jr.; Natalie Ring, 6-1, jr.; Amber Grosse, 5-10, jr.; Ally Barth, 6-1, jr.; Kayla Buelling, 5-8, jr.
Outlook: The Crusaders lost five letterwinners, but have nine letterwinners returning, including five starters. Senior Ella Foti, a 6-foot setter and Marquette University recruit, is a team leader and great competitor, according to Zwettler. Foti’s “overall presence on the court can’t be matched,” Zwettler said. “Strong all-around player.” Junior Natalie Ring, a 6-1 outside hitter and another Marquette recruit, can dominate a match when she incorporates all her shots and sees the block, Zwettler said. Foti and Ring were all-conference first-team performers in the Badger South last year; Foti was first-team all-state in Division 2 and Ring was second-team all-state. Ring had 331 kills, while Foti had 219 kills, 230 digs and 278 assists in 2019. Junior Ally Barth, is a 6-1 junior middle hitter, is “a dynamic jumper with a high reach and heavy arm,” Zwettler said. “We are expecting a lot of offense out of her.” Barth was an honorable-mention all-conference pick. Addison Schmotzer, a 6-2 sophomore, has displayed great improvement and is expected to be a force with her blocking. Junior libero Lauren Hazelett will be a defensive leader.
Quotable: “We are excited to have the opportunity to play this fall,” Zwettler said. “Our girls have worked hard in the offseason to improve on the hitter/setter connection. This team is very tall and has a lot of returning talent/starters. Our team must value first contact and win the serve-pass game in order to be successful this fall.”
Watertown Goslings
Coach: Erin Steuerwald, first season.
Last year’s team results: Watertown won the Badger South Conference title last season, finishing 7-0 in league matches. Watertown advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal, falling in five sets to Manitowoc.
Varsity returnees: Kennedy Pugh, 5-11, sr., outside hitter; Alayna Westenberg, 6-0, sr., right-side hitter/setter; Abby Stas, 5-6, sr., outside hitter, Elise Hickey, 5-5, sr., defensive specialist; Maryann Gudenkauf, 6-0, jr., middle hitter; Kallie Feder, 5-7, so., defensive specialist/outside hitter.
Newcomers to watch: Margaret Strupp, 5-6, jr., right-side hitter/outside hitter; Brianna Wanke, 5-8, jr., right-side hitter; Madeline Knollenberg, 5-5, jr., defensive specialist; Sydney Bolden, 5-6, jr., right-side hitter/outside hitter; Grace Zinda, 5-5, jr., defensive specialist; Payton Roets, 5-7, so., setter; Abigail Walsh, 5-10, so., middle hitter.
Outlook: Steuerwald takes over as coach, replacing Carrie Hein. Pugh and Westenberg are captains competing in their third season on varsity, while Stas and Hickey are captains in their second season on varsity. Westenberg is a right-side hitter who also will play setter. Westenberg was a second-team all-conference pick last year. Stas, who returns from a torn ACL sustained early in the season last year, will play outside hitter. Hickey also returns from injury (concussion) last season and Steuerwald expects Hickey to be a scrappy defensive player. Feder is an all-around player, including as a defensive specialist. Gudenkauf will be a presence as a middle hitter.
Quotable: “We are all grateful to be back in the gym and excited about the upcoming season,” Steuerwald said. “Our roster looks a bit different his year after graduating six seniors, but I am excited to see the athletes step up, work hard and fill in the gaps. Although our schedule looks different than most seasons, we are excited to make the most of every opportunity we are given.”
CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE
Lake Mills L-Cats
Coach: Courtney Brock.
Last year’s team results: Lake Mills finished second in the Capitol North South (8-2). The L-Cats lost to Hartland Lake Country Lutheran in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.
Key players: Katie Borchert, Sydney Lewellin, Abigail Toepfer, Olivia Karlen, Katelyn Kitsembel, Katie Palmer, Ava Belling.
Outlook: Lewellin directs the attack and distributes the offense, Borchert is among the offensive threats, Kitsembel and Belling are strong in the back row and Palmer and Lewellin key the block. Lewellin was a first-team all-conference pick and honorable-mention all-state choice a year ago.
Lakeside Lutheran Warriors
Coach: Jenny Krauklis, nine seasons (263-72).
Last year’s team results: Lakeside Lutheran finished 36-7 overall, including 10-0 while winning the Capitol North. The Warriors lost a five-set match to eventual state runner-up McFarland in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final.
Key players: Payton Kuepers, outside hitter; Lily Schuetz, outside hitter; Ella DeNoyer, middle hitter; Sydney Langille, middle hitter; Kylee Gnabasik, libero; Kaylee Raymond, setter.
Outlook: Lakeside Lutheran, which lost two letterwinners, has seven letterwinners coming back, including six starters. Senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers, a four-year varsity player, is expected to be a top offensive threat, according to Krauklis. Kuepers was a second-team all-state pick in Division 2 last year. Lily Schuetz, who played right-side hitter last season, shifts to outside hitter this year. “She has a fast approach and a high vertical, and has really improved on her power and accuracy,” Krauklis said. “Ella DeNoyer and Sydney Langille return as middle hitters. “They form a solid wall in the front, taking some pressure off our back row,” Krauklis said. Kuepers, Schuetz, DeNoyer and Langille give the Warriors a well-rounded offensive attack. Senior libero Kylee Gnabasik, who’s played libero three of her four years on varsity, leads the defense. She was a first-team all-conference pick last year. Kaylee Raymond is the setter. It’s her third year on varsity, but first running the offense.
Quotable: “We have a great returning core of girls, having only lost two seniors,” Krauklis said. “Knowing that each day we get together is a gift, these girls are working hard every day and focusing on the process more than anything, especially without knowing if we will have a postseason. The work ethic, combined with our experience, will allow us to be competitive with some great teams.”
Watertown Luther Prep Phoenix
Coach: Erin Nottling, 15th season (20th overall).
Last year’s team results: Watertown Luther Prep finished 20-14 overall, including 5-5 in the Capitol North, placing tied for third. The Phoenix dropped a four-set match to East Troy in a regional semifinal in WIAA Division 2.
Key players: Anna Kieselhorst, 5-5, so., libero/defensive specialist; Ella Tomhave, 5-6, jr., outside hitter/defensive specialist; Lauren Paulsen, 5-11, sr., outside hitter/defensive specialist; Abigail Pechman, 5-3, sr., defensive specialist; Maddie Bourman, 5-6, sr., defensive specialist/opposite hitter; Ella Brandt, 5-4, jr., opposite hitter; defensive specialist; Kristine Deisinger, 5-6, sr., right-side hitter; Andrea Bortulin, 5-6, jr., setter/right-side hitter; Sadie Bolton, 5-5, sr., right-side hitter; Grace Kieselhorst, 5-9, sr., setter/right-side hitter; Mary Jule Ruehrdanz, 5-10, sr., middle hitter/outside hitter; Samantha Fisch, 6-1, so., middle hitter; Emma Bortulin, 5-10, so., outside hitter/middle hitter.
Outlook: Senior Grace Kieselhorst, a three-year starter, is a key hitter and setter for Watertown Luther Prep, who is “smart, powerful and a great team leader,” Nottling said. “Her well-rounded play will help with our team’s success.” Kieselhorst was a first-team all-conference pick in 2019. Senior Lauren Paulsen, who’s 5-11, is a returning outside hitter, possessing a quick swing. She also is one of the team’s top dig leaders. Junior setter Andrea Bortulin also provides a powerful right-side presence, Nottling said. The attack is buoyed by 6-1 sophomore middle hitter Samantha Fisch and outside hitter 5-10 Emma Bortulin, while sophomore Anna Kieselhorst and senior Abby Pechman lead the defense.
Quotable: “Since this season will look different than any other regular season, we are looking forward to playing teams we have never played before across all divisions,” Nottling said. “This team has the most volleyball experience collectively than any other team I’ve had in recent years and I am excited to see how they use that experience this season.”
CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE
Marshall Cardinals
Coach: Christina Schmitz, seventh year.
Last year’s team results: Marshall finished third in the Capitol South. Marshall defeated Pardeeville and Lomira, then lost to Laconia in a WIAA Division 3 regional final.
Key players: Kiana Hellenbrand, Trinity Ruelas, Trinity Flint, Anna Lutz, Isabella Llontop, Erin Virgil, Paige Billig, Alayna Cramblit, Skyla Michalak, Abby Ward, Halle Weisensel, Kate Luzenski, Emily Brodbeck.
Outlook: The Cardinals have five letterwinners and five starters returning. They lost five letterwinners. Hellenbrand was a first-team all-conference selection last year. The senior is a strong all-around player for the Cardinals. Lutz, a UW-Milwaukee basketball recruit, is a formidable presence at the net.
Waterloo Pirates
Coach: Christy Mosher, third season (60-23).
Last year’s team results: The Pirates were 33-13 overall, including 10-0 while winning the conference crown. Waterloo advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, falling to La Crosse Aquinas 3-0.
Key players: Brooke Mosher, sr., outside hitter/setter; Joslyn Wolff, sr., outside hitter/setter; Michaela Riege, jr., libero; Sophia Schneider, so., outside hitter/setter; Rylee Duessler, so., outside hitter; Abbie Gier, jr., middle hitter; Skyler Powers, sr., middle hitter.
Outlook: Waterloo lost four letterwinners, but has 10 letterwinners returning, including six returning starters. Brooke Mosher, a senior outside hitter and setter who’s an Illinois recruit, was the conference player of the year in 2019 and a first-team all-state performer in Division 3. She also was a first-team all-conference performer and the league’s player of the year. Mosher led the Pirates in kills and aces last season, and provides “a feisty style of leadership that is contagious,” Christy Mosher said. Due to the team’s increase in firepower, Brooke Mosher is expected to demonstrate her setting skills more this season in the Pirates’ quick-tempo offense. She had 524 kills, 432 assists and 257 digs last season. Senior Joslyn Wolff, an outside hitter and setter, was a first-team all-conference pick and an honorable-mention all-state selection last year. She led the team in assists and was second in kills. She had 307 kills, 449 assists and 271 digs. Michaela Riege, honorable-mention all-state in 2019, led the team in digs last season and will anchor the back row this season. Riege had 530 digs. “She has improved her range and is making some great reads,” Christy Mosher said. “With the attackers we have, being in system makes us difficult to stop and she is putting up some great first contact balls.” Other key contributors should include Sophia Schneider, Rylee Duessler, Abbie Gier and Skyler Powers.
Quotable: “This is a strong senior-led team that can compete against any division,” Waterloo coach Christy Mosher said. “We have improve in all areas since last season through a lot of hard work over the summer. I think the girls have a whole new appreciation of the sport and each other as they know every day could be their last in the gym. The key to reaching our goal is staying in the moment and continuing to play for each other.”
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
River Valley Blackhawks
Coach: Mariah Hill, first season.
Last year’s team results: River Valley finished second in the SWC. River Valley lost to Mount Horeb in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
Varsity returnees: Katie Hahn, so., outside hitter; Kate Hanson, jr., hitter/setter Alicyn Stephens, sr., middle hitter.
Brooke Anderson, so., setter; Emmeline Lilla, sr., defensive specialist; Olivia Iausly, sr., defensive specialist; Sophia Haas, sr., defensive specialist/utility player; Emily Esser, sr., defensive specialist; Aryana McElwee, jr., outside hitter/middle hitter; Hailee Radel, sr., utility player; Ericka Heath, sr., defensive specialist; Anabelle Willoughby, jr., outside hitter; Lydia Kersten, jr., middle hitter; Mackenzie Emerson, jr., outside hitter/utility player.
Outlook: Hill takes over as coach, replacing longtime coach Lisa Roelke, who retired. Hill has coached for six seasons at River Valley. Hill, whose team has seven returning letter winners, expects Kate Hanson and Katie Hahn to be players to watch. Hanson, outside hitter Hahn, middle blocker Alicyn Stephens and defensive specialist/outside hitter Emily Esser are returning starters. Hanson had 138 kills, 182 assists and 33 aces last season, while Stephens totaled 118 kills. Seniors Olivia Iausly, Emmeline Lilla, Sophia Haas, Hailee Radel and juniors Lydia Kersten and Aryana McElwee offer experience. Hill believes River Valley is talented, but will need to build team chemistry and confidence.
Quotable: “Our team theme this season is `20/20 vision,’’’ Hill said. “And coming into such a strange unknown this season because of COVID, mask wearing, a shortened season and not being able to have much of a summer program, our goal is to not take this season for granted and see everything in front of us and appreciate each day we get on the court. … We have a lot of talent on this team and we are very much looking forward to what this team will bring to the court each match.”
