The Middleton boys volleyball team earned the No. 4 ranking in the season's final Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, and Madison Memorial earned honorable mention.
The top seven teams held their positions, with Kimberly remaining a unanimous No. 1 pick, followed by Germantown, Milwaukee Marquette and the Cardinals.
WIAA tournament play begins with regional finals on Friday night, followed by sectional semifinals next Tuesday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
1, Kimberly (19 first-place votes) 190 points (1); 2, Germantown 168 (2); 3, Milwaukee Marquette 150 (3); 4, Middleton 133 (4); 5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 105 (5); 6, Waukesha West 94 (6); 7, Appleton North 86 (7); 8, Wauwatosa East 47 (9); 9, Brookfield East 42 (8); 10, Racine Horlick 9 (HM). Honorable mention — Kaukauna 6; Burlington 4; Milwaukee Pius XI 3; Cedarburg 1; Madison Memorial 1.