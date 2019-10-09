A big week led to a jump in the state rankings for the Middleton boys volleyball team.
Coach Ben White’s Cardinals advanced to the semifinals of last week’s Whitefish Bay Invitational and then beat previously undefeated Madison Memorial to clinch their seventh consecutive Big Eight Conference title and their 13th title in the last 14 years.
The results helped Middleton move up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s rankings, behind unanimous No. 1 Kimberly, Germantown and Milwaukee Marquette. No other area teams were ranked this week.
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
1, Kimberly (23) 230 (1); 2, Germantown 204 (2); 3, Milwaukee Marquette 181 (3); 4, Middleton 145 (5); 5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 136 (4); 6, Waukesha West 109 (6); 7, Appleton North 89 (7); 8, Wauwatosa East 75 (9); 9, Brookfield East 39 (8); 10, Milwaukee Pius XI 15 (15).
Also receiving votes: Kaukauna 10; Kenosha Indian Trail 9; Racine Horlick 5; Burlington 4; Wales Kettle Moraine 3; Madison Memorial 3; Brookfield Central 3; New Berlin Eisenhower/West 1.