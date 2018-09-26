The Middleton boys volleyball team held on to the No. 3 spot in this week’s Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.
Coach Ben White’s Big Eight Conference leaders earned one of the 19 first-place votes cast by the panel of state coaches.
Germantown and Kimberly held on to the top two spots in the rankings. No other Big Eight teams earned mention.
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(No. 1 votes in parentheses)
Rank, school, Points, Last week
1, Germantown (10), 180, 1
2, Kimberly (4), 164, 2
3, Middleton (1), 150, 3
4, Milwaukee Marquette (4), 149, 5
5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 103, T6
6, Muskego, 96, 4
7, New Berlin United, 74, T6
8, Kaukauna, 61, NR
9, Kenosha Indian Trail, 27, 8
10, Mukwonago, 21, 9
Also receiving votes: Wales Kettle Moraine 8; Waukesha West 7; Appleton North 4.