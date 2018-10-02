Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep boys volleyball photo: Memorial vs. Edgewood
Madison Memorial's Ethan Moll-Hind (6) puts a shot past Edgewood in the second round of a boys volleyball Madison City Tournament match at Madison Memorial High School in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Middleton boys volleyball team dropped one position to the No. 4 spot this week in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.

No. 1 ranked Kimberly earned 16 first-place votes cast by the panel of state coaches, with Milwaukee Marquette and Germantown each receiving one vote.

Taking home tournament victories this week were Kimberly, Indian Trail, and Cedarburg.

 With the season halfway over, no other Big Eight teams earned mention.

WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(No. 1 votes in parentheses)

Rank, school, Points, Last week

1, Kimberly (16), 177, 2

2, Milwaukee Marquette (1), 155, 4

3, Germantown (1), 151, 1

4, Middleton, 120, 3

5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 88, 5

6, Muskego, 86, 6

6, Kaukauna, 86, 8

8, New Berlin United, 57, 7

9, Kenosha Indian Trail, 34, 9

10, Mukwonago, 25, 10

Also receiving votes: Brookfield East 10; Waukesha West 1; Cedarburg 1.

