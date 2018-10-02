The Middleton boys volleyball team dropped one position to the No. 4 spot this week in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.
No. 1 ranked Kimberly earned 16 first-place votes cast by the panel of state coaches, with Milwaukee Marquette and Germantown each receiving one vote.
Taking home tournament victories this week were Kimberly, Indian Trail, and Cedarburg.
With the season halfway over, no other Big Eight teams earned mention.
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(No. 1 votes in parentheses)
Rank, school, Points, Last week
1, Kimberly (16), 177, 2
2, Milwaukee Marquette (1), 155, 4
3, Germantown (1), 151, 1
4, Middleton, 120, 3
5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 88, 5
6, Muskego, 86, 6
6, Kaukauna, 86, 8
8, New Berlin United, 57, 7
9, Kenosha Indian Trail, 34, 9
10, Mukwonago, 25, 10
Also receiving votes: Brookfield East 10; Waukesha West 1; Cedarburg 1.