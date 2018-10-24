Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep boys volleyball: Middleton's Scott Buros
Middleton's Scott Buros (4) hits the ball at Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's Keegan Talbott (12) in the second set of a Big Eight Conference boys volleyball tournament semifinal match at LaFollette High School in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Big Eight Conference-champion Middleton boys volleyball team finished the regular season in the No. 3 spot in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.

The Cardinals, seeded No. 1 in the Madison Memorial sectional, play host to Waukesha North on Friday in a WIAA regional final.

No other Big Eight Conference teams were mentioned in the rankings.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Rank, school, Points, Last week

1, Kimberly (9), 144, 1

2, Germantown (6), 141, 2

3, Middleton, 115, 3

4, Milwaukee Marquette, 107, 4

5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 84, 6

6, Kenosha Indian Trail, 66, 8

7, Muskego, 64, 5

8, Kaukauna, 50, 7

9, Appleton North, 16, HM

10, New Berlin United, 12, 9

Honorable mention: Brookfield East 10 (NR); Wales Kettle Moraine 7 (NR); Mukwonago 6 (11); Waukesha West 3 (12).

