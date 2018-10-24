The Big Eight Conference-champion Middleton boys volleyball team finished the regular season in the No. 3 spot in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.
The Cardinals, seeded No. 1 in the Madison Memorial sectional, play host to Waukesha North on Friday in a WIAA regional final.
No other Big Eight Conference teams were mentioned in the rankings.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Rank, school, Points, Last week
1, Kimberly (9), 144, 1
2, Germantown (6), 141, 2
3, Middleton, 115, 3
4, Milwaukee Marquette, 107, 4
5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 84, 6
6, Kenosha Indian Trail, 66, 8
7, Muskego, 64, 5
8, Kaukauna, 50, 7
9, Appleton North, 16, HM
10, New Berlin United, 12, 9
Honorable mention: Brookfield East 10 (NR); Wales Kettle Moraine 7 (NR); Mukwonago 6 (11); Waukesha West 3 (12).