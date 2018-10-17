Try 1 month for 99¢

Heading into the Big Eight Conference tournament on Saturday at Madison La Follette, the Middleton boys volleyball team held on to the No. 3 ranking in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association’s final state poll of the season.

Kimberly and Germantown held on to the top two spots, followed by the Cardinals. No other Big Eight teams were mentioned in the rankings.

WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Rank, school, Pts., LW

1, Kimberly (9), 135, 1

2, Germantown (5), 131, 2

3, Middleton, 102, 3

4, Milwaukee Marquette, 96, 4

5, Muskego, 84, 5

6, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 68, 6

7, Kaukauna, 54, 7

8, Kenosha Indian Trail, 47, 9

9, New Berlin United, 21, 8

10, Brookfield East, 18, 10

Others receiving votes: Mukwonago 7; Waukesha West 4; Glendale Nicolet 1; Cedarburg 1; Appleton North 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments