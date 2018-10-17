Heading into the Big Eight Conference tournament on Saturday at Madison La Follette, the Middleton boys volleyball team held on to the No. 3 ranking in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association’s final state poll of the season.
Kimberly and Germantown held on to the top two spots, followed by the Cardinals. No other Big Eight teams were mentioned in the rankings.
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
FINAL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Rank, school, Pts., LW
1, Kimberly (9), 135, 1
2, Germantown (5), 131, 2
3, Middleton, 102, 3
4, Milwaukee Marquette, 96, 4
5, Muskego, 84, 5
6, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 68, 6
7, Kaukauna, 54, 7
8, Kenosha Indian Trail, 47, 9
9, New Berlin United, 21, 8
10, Brookfield East, 18, 10
Others receiving votes: Mukwonago 7; Waukesha West 4; Glendale Nicolet 1; Cedarburg 1; Appleton North 1.