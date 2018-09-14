The Middleton boys volleyball team jumped up four spots to the No. 7 position in this week’s Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.
Germantown slipped up one spot, replacing Kimberly in the No. 1 spot. No other Big Eight Conference program was mentioned in the Top 10.
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Rank, school (LW)
1, Germantown (2)
2, Kimberly (1)
3, Middleton (7)
4, Muskego (6)
5, Milwaukee Marquette (5)
6 (tie), New Berlin United (4)
6 (tie), Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3)
8, Kenosha Indian Trail (8)
9, Mukwonago (HM)
10, Wales Kettle Moraine (10)