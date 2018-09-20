Try 1 month for 99¢

The Middleton boys volleyball team remained in the No. 3 position in this week’s state coaches’ rankings, trailing No. 1 Germantown and No. 2 Kimberly.

Middleton was the only Big Eight Conference team to make the Top Ten.

WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Rank, school (Last week)

1, Germantown (1)

2, Kimberly (2)

3, Middleton (3)

4, Muskego (4)

5, Milwaukee Marquette (5)

6, New Berlin United (6T)

7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6T)

8, Kenosha Indian Trail (8)

9, Mukwonago (9)

10, Wales Kettle Moraine (10)

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

