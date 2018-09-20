The Middleton boys volleyball team remained in the No. 3 position in this week’s state coaches’ rankings, trailing No. 1 Germantown and No. 2 Kimberly.
Middleton was the only Big Eight Conference team to make the Top Ten.
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Rank, school (Last week)
1, Germantown (1)
2, Kimberly (2)
3, Middleton (3)
4, Muskego (4)
5, Milwaukee Marquette (5)
6, New Berlin United (6T)
7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6T)
8, Kenosha Indian Trail (8)
9, Mukwonago (9)
10, Wales Kettle Moraine (10)