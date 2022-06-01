Portage looks in-house for new girls volleyball coach

Portage named Connie Wampler as its girls volleyball coach.

Wampler replaces Kristin Maas, who resigned after the season last fall.

Portage athletic director Ed Carlson said Wampler was a varsity assistant coach with the Warriors’ volleyball program last season and also serves as Portage’s softball coach.

"We are very excited to have Connie as our head coach,” Carlson wrote in an email. “She brings vast experience and knowledge, has incredible intensity and work ethic, and knows how to create a positive team culture with high expectations.”

He praised Wampler’s leadership ability, saying she brings people together.

“She will maximize the skill set of her assistant coaches and be an all-around unifying presence for the volleyball program from the youth to the varsity level,” Carlson wrote.

