Portage looks in-house for new girls volleyball coach

Portage named Connie Wampler as its girls volleyball coach.
Wampler replaces Kristin Maas, who resigned after the season last fall.
Portage athletic director Ed Carlson said Wampler was a varsity assistant coach with the Warriors’ volleyball program last season and also serves as Portage’s softball coach.
"We are very excited to have Connie as our head coach,” Carlson wrote in an email. “She brings vast experience and knowledge, has incredible intensity and work ethic, and knows how to create a positive team culture with high expectations.”
He praised Wampler’s leadership ability, saying she brings people together.
“She will maximize the skill set of her assistant coaches and be an all-around unifying presence for the volleyball program from the youth to the varsity level,” Carlson wrote.
Photos: Monona Grove 6, Middleton 0, in Div. 1 sectional semifinal
After hitting an RBI triple and advancing home on a error, Monona Grove's Dani Lucey (2) is welcomed back to the dugout by teammate Olivya Lang (16) and co-coach Chris Uschan during the fifth inning of the team's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal win over Middleton at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie (17) delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal win over Middleton at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Monona Grove's Cathyrn Zegadlo (15) tags out Middleton's Bailey Flock (13) as she attempts to advance to second base during the second inning of Monona Grove's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal win at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Monona Grove Ava Hackel (7) retires a Middleton batter with a catch during the first inning of Monona Grove's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal victory at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Middleton's Jenna Redders is tagged out at second base by Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie as Emma Lee backs up the play during the first inning.
Middleton's Megan Button (17) is picked off at first base as Monona Grove's Ava Hackel (7) takes the through from catcher Paige Hanson during the second inning of Monona Grove's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal win at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Monona Grove's Paige Hanson singles against Middleton during the fifth inning Tuesday at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove.
Middleton's Mackenzie Zimmerman (20) throws to first base to double off Monona Grove Jenaya Perez (9) during the third inning of Monona Grove's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal win at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Middleton's Megan Button (17) delivers a first inning pitch during the team's Division 1 semifinal game against Monona Grove at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie (17) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning of the team's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal win over Middleton at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Monona Grove pitcher Karlie McKenzie (17) is congratulated by teammates after pitching a 6-0 win over Middleton during a Division 1 semifinal game between the teams at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
