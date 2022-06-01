 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage looks in-house for new girls volleyball coach

Portage named Connie Wampler as its girls volleyball coach.

Wampler replaces Kristin Maas, who resigned after the season last fall.

Portage athletic director Ed Carlson said Wampler was a varsity assistant coach with the Warriors’ volleyball program last season and also serves as Portage’s softball coach.

"We are very excited to have Connie as our head coach,” Carlson wrote in an email. “She brings vast experience and knowledge, has incredible intensity and work ethic, and knows how to create a positive team culture with high expectations.”

He praised Wampler’s leadership ability, saying she brings people together.

“She will maximize the skill set of her assistant coaches and be an all-around unifying presence for the volleyball program from the youth to the varsity level,” Carlson wrote.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

