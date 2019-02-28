Oregon has named Jen Grulke as its girls volleyball coach, Oregon athletic director Mike Carr said Thursday.
Grulke takes over for Katie Heitz, who resigned after volleyball season this past fall, Carr said.
Grulke has been an assistant on the volleyball coaching staff for the past five seasons (2014-18).
As an assistant in the program, she helped guide the Panthers to a WIAA regional championship in 2018. Sixth-seeded Oregon topped third-seeded Union Grove in the regional final, before falling to second-seeded Westosha Central in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.
“I am very excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead the Oregon Panthers girls volleyball program,” Grulke said in a release. “Working with and learning from Katie about our community, school and program has been incredibly helpful.
"Oregon volleyball will continue to focus on building a program that teaches our athletes how to grow, lead and compete on and off the volleyball court. Our program will strive to create great athletes and great students. We will continue to uphold the pride and traditions of Oregon athletics.
"Using the momentum from the past few years, I look forward to the challenge of building a winning culture at all levels in our program. I am looking forward to the 2019 season and can’t wait to begin.”
Grulke works with local youth at summer camps and coaches at Madison Elite Volleyball Club and “Girls on the Run.”
She earned an undergraduate degree in gender and women’s studies from the University of Wisconsin (2008) and associate’s degree in recreation management from Madison College (Madison Area Technical College) in 2014, according to the release.
She is a former semi-professional football player and helped many of the teams she played on to earn division championships, including a national level bowl game. In addition to coaching volleyball, she also is interested in developing strength and conditioning programs and continued coaching professional development, according to the release.
“Coach Grulke has been an asset to our volleyball teams and we look forward to her leading the program,” Carr said. “She has been very involved in both high school and club volleyball, and is very excited for the opportunity to continue to build our program into the future.”