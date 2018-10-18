Fifth-seeded Oregon survived a scare from 11th-seed Janesville Parker in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball regional tournament, holding on for a 23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 21-25, 15-5 victory on Thursday night.
Erin Flanagan contributed 48 assists and three aces to lead the host Panthers, while Sydona Roberts added eight blocks.
For the Vikings, Julianna Getka led the way with 16 kills and four blocks.
Oregon will continue Saturday to the regional championship of the Westosha Central sectional against Union Grove.
Union Grove 3,
Beloit Memorial 0
The Broncos earned a home win against Purple Knights.
Janesville Craig 3, Elkhorn 0
Amanda Carlson led the Cougars with nine kills, two blocks and 31 assists in their 25-10, 25-10, 25-14 victory over the visiting Elks.
Milton 3, Madison La Follette 0
Jordan Karlen recorded 13 assists and two aces to lead the host Red Hawks to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-18 victory over the Lancers. Milton’s Chloe Buescher finished with 14 kills and Ashley Didelot had 11 digs.
Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 2
McKenna Warnock finished with 25 kills, 15 digs and four aces as the host Silver Eagles earned a 25-17, 24-26, 27-25, 15-25, 15-11 victory over the Vikings. Alyssa Ruhaar recorded 23 assists and three aces for Monona Grove. Stoughton’s Kat Eugster had 15 kills and Megan Adams notched 43 assists.
Fort Atkinson 3,
Lake Geneva Badger 0
The Blackhawks defeated the Badgers at home.
Baraboo 3, Onalaska 0
Jordan Buelow had 36 assists as the host Thunderbirds earned a 26-24, 25-19, 25-16 victory over the Hilltoppers in the Waunakee sectional. Lia Kieck finished with 15 kills and Abby Haseley notched 10 digs for Baraboo.
Verona 3, Madison West 0
Megan Touchett led all players with eight kills as the host Wildcats defeated the Regents 25-12, 25-14, 25-14. Amelia Hust also posted 18 digs for Verona.
DeForest 3, La Crosse Central 0
Sydney Hoffman recorded five digs and six aces to lead the host Norskies to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-18 victory over the Red Raiders.
Madison Memorial 3,
Reedsburg 1
Lauren Wolters notched 12 assists and five aces for the Spartans in their 25-22, 12-25, 25-15, 25-23 victory over the visiting Beavers. Abbey Maier had 15 kills and Carolyn Bohm finished with 14 digs.
Middleton 3, Madison East 0
Lily Welti led all players with nine kills as the host Cardinals handled the Purgolders 25-15, 27-25, 25-20. Jade Cerniglia posted 24 kills and three aces for Middleton.
Sheboygan North 3,
Beaver Dam 1
The host Golden Raiders defeated the Golden Beavers in the Manitowoc sectional.
Division 2
Madison Edgewood 3,
Prairie du Chien 0
Caroline Craig put up a team-high eight digs, five aces and 26 assists for the host Crusaders to lead a 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 victory over the Blackhawks in the East Troy sectional.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Campbellsport 0
Payton Kuepers landed 13 kills and two aces for the Warriors in a 25-11, 25-19, 25-11 home victory over the Cougars.
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Jefferson 0
Grace Kieselhorst led the Phoenix in aces (3) and assists (21) in their 25-23, 25-13, 27-25 victory against the visiting Eagles.
Mount Horeb 3, River Valley 1
Elise Goetzinger had 22 kills to lead the visiting Vikings to a 18-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20 victory over the Blackhawks. Ashley Lange finished with 32 digs and three aces. For River Valley, Ali Hoffman recorded 31 assists, 20 digs and two aces.
Lake Mills 3, Walworth Big Foot 2
Sydney Lewellin produced 42 assists, 21 digs and three blocks for the L-Cats in a 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 20-18 home victory over the Chiefs. Lake Mills’ Lahni Palmer had 18 kills, 15 assists, four aces and three blocks.
Division 3
Belleville 3, Darlington 2
Sydney Gentilli’s 23 digs and one ace helped the Wildcats hold off the Redbirds for a 25-21, 25-17, 25-27, 20-25, 15-11 victory at home in the Wisconsin Heights sectional. Roxi Reuter had 15 assists and 14 kills for Darlington.
Wisconsin Heights 3,
Mineral Point 0
Jada Wood led the Vanguards with 34 assists, two aces and two blocks to spark a 25-21, 25-18, 25-16 victory over the visiting Pointers.
Waterloo 3, Poynette 0
Brooke Mosher 18 kills, one block, five aces, 13 assists and 14 digs for the Pirates in a 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 victory over the visiting Pumas. Jo Hutchinson had six kills and 11 digs for Poynette.