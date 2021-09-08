New high school volleyball quad format not a hit with some Badger Conference coaches. Here's why

Oregon girls volleyball coach Jenn Grulke, whose team finished 2-1 Tuesday, said the East/West format will give the Panthers the opportunity to play teams they normally wouldn’t.

“We will see some new teams that we don’t normally see except in the past crossovers or in tournaments,” Grulke said. “For us, I don’t think it’s that big of a difference in travel time because we are right in the middle spot. We still have to go to Reedsburg. … I feel it will be just as competitive as the old Badger North and South. There are powerhouses in both conferences, and we are hoping to stick in there and battle with them.”

Grulke said she didn’t mind the quad, which is the only one scheduled this season for the division. However, she wished it wasn’t scheduled on a school night.

“It wasn’t that much different from a regular match night for us, especially if we were playing in Monroe and it’s a 45-minute drive back,” Grulke said. “Early in the week, it tends to be a lot on the legs. We have a match Thursday night and have a big tournament this weekend, so we will get 10 or 11 matches in this week. That’s a lot.”