New high school volleyball quad format not a hit with some Badger Conference coaches. Here's why

OREGON — Madison Edgewood senior outside hitter Natalie Ring liked the results and how her girls volleyball team played in sweeping three matches.
“I feel like this is the best we’ve played as a team the whole season,” the Marquette commit said.
But when asked about the realigned Badger Conference’s quad format used for volleyball for the first time Tuesday night, the 6-foot-1 Ring couldn’t completely endorse the concept.
“I think it’s definitely interesting,” she said. “It’s like playing a tournament with conference implications. Normally you are playing teams from far away or teams from other divisions that you don’t normally play. So, it’s definitely a different experience.
“Playing three matches in a row isn’t necessarily super ideal. But it’s nice getting a lot of games, especially early in the season.”
Edgewood, ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, gathered Tuesday night with Mount Horeb, Monroe and host Oregon to play a round-robin format of conference matches.
They make up the four-school Southwest Division in the Badger West Conference after the 16-school league switched to an East/West alignment from the previous Badger North and Badger South and realigned into four divisions for this school year.
The realignment tried to address school size, the amount of travel and lost academic time due to the travel, and will provide new matchups.
“We are optimistic about how the East/West format will work,” said Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer, whose school is in the Northwest Division with Baraboo, Portage and Reedsburg. “We don’t think everything will be perfect. We will strive to make it better after we live it.”
Boyer said conference athletic directors will welcome coaches’ feedback and can tweak the format in future years.
That includes the quads, which are events involving just one division. Quads were introduced this fall, notably in girls swimming and girls volleyball (they are optional in cross country, Boyer said). The volleyball quad is like a smaller-scale invitational, he said.
Playing best-of-three matches, instead of best-of-five, the quad at Oregon lasted about three hours — moving about as fast as possible because all six matches were sweeps.
Edgewood girls volleyball coach Eliza Zwettler said coaches have concerns about the potential length of the event on a school night and playing three consecutive matches, particularly for teams already hampered by injuries.
“I think a lot of coaches have expressed concerns about this — it being a lot early in the season or late in the season,” Zwettler said. “At the varsity level, playing a quad isn’t necessarily what we would like to do. It also takes away another tournament date. … We would like to play other teams, other than conference matches for multiples.”
Oregon girls volleyball coach Jenn Grulke, whose team finished 2-1 Tuesday, said the East/West format will give the Panthers the opportunity to play teams they normally wouldn’t.
“We will see some new teams that we don’t normally see except in the past crossovers or in tournaments,” Grulke said. “For us, I don’t think it’s that big of a difference in travel time because we are right in the middle spot. We still have to go to Reedsburg. … I feel it will be just as competitive as the old Badger North and South. There are powerhouses in both conferences, and we are hoping to stick in there and battle with them.”
Grulke said she didn’t mind the quad, which is the only one scheduled this season for the division. However, she wished it wasn’t scheduled on a school night.
“It wasn’t that much different from a regular match night for us, especially if we were playing in Monroe and it’s a 45-minute drive back,” Grulke said. “Early in the week, it tends to be a lot on the legs. We have a match Thursday night and have a big tournament this weekend, so we will get 10 or 11 matches in this week. That’s a lot.”
Grulke said she appreciated the work the conference athletic directors put into realignment to cut travel time and get school sizes aligned better, but added: “I think the feedback (in volleyball), honestly, will be to get rid of the quad. I think that’s the overwhelming majority. It also takes away a multi-tournament, where we could be playing more matches than three.”
A quad volleyball victory was worth one-half point in the standings, while a dual-meet victory will be worth one point, Boyer said.
The Badger Southwest quad wasn't the only quad of the night. Sauk Prairie claimed the inaugural Northwest quad meeting with a 3-0 record.
Waunakee was 3-0 in the Northeast quad and Fort Atkinson 3-0 in the Southeast quad.
The division schools also are scheduled to play dual matches against each other this season.
Edgewood (10-3) swept its matches over Monroe (25-12, 25-14), Oregon (25-22, 25-15) and Mount Horeb (25-19, 25-16).
The Crusaders were led by Ring (25 kills, 21 digs in the three matches), 6-1 senior middle blocker and North Dakota State commit Ally Barth (16 kills), 6-2 junior middle blocker Addison Schmotzer (12 blocks) and 6-2 sophomore outside hitter Gillian Koning (seven service aces).
“Obviously, it’s great to come out with the victories,” Ring said. “I feel like this is the best we’ve played as a team the whole season. I think we’ve had stretches in the past. We strung together six sets that we were really playing as a team. We weren’t on our islands, as Eliza likes to say.”
Zwettler said she believed the opportunity to play many players was a good aspect of the quad.
“I was really pleased,” Zwettler said about her team’s play. “I felt like we had contributions from every single person on our team, which was something that was a positive about (Tuesday night) — that every single girl got to play at some point. That was good for our team, and I think that speaks for the depth of our team — that anybody can be put in any position and can perform.”
Oregon (5-6) earned victories over Mount Horeb (25-17, 25-21) and Monroe (25-17, 25-16). The Panthers were led by junior Coco Barnett (13 kills for the three matches), senior Maggie Templeton (six blocks), junior Hannah Council (29 assists), senior Isa Hayde (19 digs) and junior Sara Janecek (19 digs).
“I think it was great,” Grulke said. “We definitely competed. I feel we won the serve-and-pass game in the two matches that we won. We hung in there with Edgewood. They definitely had a little bit of an overpowering front row and their serves were great.”