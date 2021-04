Natalie Compe, Norskies win WIAA volleyball regional final

Chloe Larsen, a 6-1 senior outside hitter, led Waunakee (9-3) with eight kills. Warriors senior setter Mariah Best had 18 assists and two service aces.

Compe’s kill gave the Norskies (11-2) a 27-26 lead in the fourth set. Schumann said he wanted Compe to receive a set on the next play, but senior setter Kendall Rauls secured the victory with a winner on a dump shot.

The Norskies needed to rally from 5-0 and 10-3 deficits in the fourth set.

Then late in the set, it was Waunakee’s turn to come back after trailing 23-21. Waunakee earlier showed its resolve in battling back from a 19-14 deficit in the second set and knotting the match at a set apiece.

Waunakee coach Anne Denkert liked the way her team competed after coming off the five-set match with Middleton.

“It shows that it’s not even just the skill, it’s all heart,” said Denkert, whose team received honorable mention recognition in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings. “Those kids worked hard. I told them, ‘You have nothing to hang your heads about.’