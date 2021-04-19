Mount Horeb's Elise Goetzinger boosts Kentucky's bid at NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament

Former Mount Horeb athlete Elise Goetzinger had a match-high six blocks for second-seeded University of Kentucky, which defeated Western Kentucky 25-20, 25-16, 25-10 during the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball tournament Sunday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

Goetzinger, a 6-foot-4 freshman middle blocker, also had two kills in the match, which was in the round of 16.

Kentucky advanced to play seventh-seeded Purdue in a quarterfinal Monday night.

Former Sun Prairie athlete Claire Chaussee, a junior outside hitter, totaled 13 kills and four blocks for 11th-seeded Louisville, which dropped a five-set match to sixth-seeded Washington on Sunday.

The University of Wisconsin earned the top seed in the tournament and was scheduled to play eighth-seeded Florida on Monday night.

