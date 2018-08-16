Monona Grove has named new coaches in girls volleyball, girls swimming and girls golf, according to a release from the school.
Melissa Hahn has been named the new head coach for the Monona Grove volleyball program. Hahn was previously head coach of Watertown’s volleyball program. She recently was hired as an associate principal at Monona Grove.
Hahn, a Mount Horeb native, competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field while growing up. This will be her 14th year coaching volleyball. She has coached club in Madison, Green Bay and Watertown, and coached for 10 years at Watertown High School, at all three levels.
“Having been in the gym for contact days this summer already, I’m excited by the energy, dedication and willingness to work hard that I’ve seen from the MGHS student-athletes to continue to grow in their sport,” Hahn said in a statement. “I’m also excited to work with a great coaching staff and have enjoyed meeting players and their families.”
Kelly Engbring has been named the new head coach for the Monona Grove girls swim program.
Engbring works for the Monona Grove School District, teaching at Cottage Grove Elementary School.
Engbring is from Madison. Engbring began swimming at the age of 7. She swam year-round growing up, including swimming in the summer at the Monona Community Pool.
She competed at Madison LaFollette, then went on to swim at Minnesota State University Moorhead, where she primarily swam distance events.
Engbring looks forward to helping her athletes be successful both in and out of the pool.
“What makes me most excited about coaching is the love of swimming that the team has,” Engbring said. “Many of the girls love the sport and their excitement about the season is fueling my excitement.”
Matt Andringa has been named the new head coach for the Monona Grove girls golf program.
Andringa is a science teacher at Monona Grove.
Andringa, who grew up in Portage, competed in football, wrestling and golf while in high school.
He coached freshman football and basketball while teaching in Portage, and served as the girls golf varsity assistant for six years at Oconomowoc.
“I’m most excited about working with my players and building a program we can be proud of,” Andringa said.