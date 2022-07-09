Middleton's Jordan LaScala makes college volleyball decision

Middleton’s Jordan LaScala announced Saturday on Twitter that she has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for volleyball.

LaScala, a 6-foot outside hitter, will be a senior in 2022-23.

LaScala was the kills leader last season for Middleton, which earned the Big Eight Conference regular-season title with an undefeated league dual record. The Cardinals defeated Waunakee 3-1 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal in Waunakee, prior to falling to Holmen 3-2 in the sectional final in Baraboo.

LaScala was an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team.

LaScala was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight last season.

LaScala was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021 All-Area girls volleyball team.

LaScala tweeted: “So excited to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 volleyball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, family and friends for supporting me throughout the years.”

LaScala’s teammate, senior-to-be Sierra Pertzborn, previously verbally committed to the University of Toledo for volleyball. Pertzborn is a 6-3 middle hitter/right-side hitter.