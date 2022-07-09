 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middleton's Jordan LaScala makes college volleyball decision

Middleton’s Jordan LaScala announced Saturday on Twitter that she has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for volleyball.

LaScala, a 6-foot outside hitter, will be a senior in 2022-23.

LaScala was the kills leader last season for Middleton, which earned the Big Eight Conference regular-season title with an undefeated league dual record. The Cardinals defeated Waunakee 3-1 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal in Waunakee, prior to falling to Holmen 3-2 in the sectional final in Baraboo.

LaScala was an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team.

LaScala was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight last season.

LaScala was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021 All-Area girls volleyball team.

LaScala tweeted: “So excited to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 volleyball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, family and friends for supporting me throughout the years.”

LaScala’s teammate, senior-to-be Sierra Pertzborn, previously verbally committed to the University of Toledo for volleyball. Pertzborn is a 6-3 middle hitter/right-side hitter.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

