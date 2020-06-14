Middleton's Ben White continues on road to recovery from lymphoma

Sims and White each said they believed they had the potential to become a “dynamic team.”

Their new jobs begin July 1.

Sims, asked whether White will continue as boys volleyball coach with White’s new administrative title, said that would be discussed. White said, "An announcement will be forthcoming." He’s been the Cardinals’ coach for 19 years.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to engage with the students at Middleton High School and work on creating more opportunities for participation in athletics and activities,’’ White said about his new job. “I look forward to working with Jamie Sims as I believe our experiences and strengths will not only allow MHS to continue along the path set forth by Bob Joers, but also allow us to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our students.’’

White, who learned from Joers in the Cardinals’ athletic department, was deeply saddened by Joers’ passing in May.

White, as activities director, began working side-by-side with Joers two years ago and their bond became stronger after White was diagnosed with lymphoma in September and Joers with pancreatic cancer in October.