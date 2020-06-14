Middleton's Ben White continues on road to recovery from lymphoma

It felt good to get outside and go for a run.
Ben White said he hadn’t done that since last July at WaunaFest in Waunakee.
But on Saturday, with temperatures in the 60s, White ran about 3.3 miles with his partner, Kathleen Callaghan.
He'd run on the treadmill at home about three times per week for the past three or four months, but it was the first time he ran outside since being diagnosed with lymphoma last September.
He said he’s been in remission since February. He’s scheduled for a scan this summer.
“I’m feeling good,” White said Saturday. “I’m doing quite well, health-wise. I’m taking good care of myself through the past couple months.”
White, the highly successful boys volleyball coach at Middleton, has been named to a new position as assistant athletic director at the high school. He will continue in his role as Middleton activities director.
Middleton named Jamie Sims as its new athletic director, replacing Bob Joers, who died May 15 after battling pancreatic cancer.
Middleton has more than 70 student organizations and White said he is looking forward to continuing to grow the activities opportunities at the school and “give them the attention they deserve.”
Sims and White each said they believed they had the potential to become a “dynamic team.”
Their new jobs begin July 1.
Sims, asked whether White will continue as boys volleyball coach with White’s new administrative title, said that would be discussed. White said, "An announcement will be forthcoming." He’s been the Cardinals’ coach for 19 years.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to engage with the students at Middleton High School and work on creating more opportunities for participation in athletics and activities,’’ White said about his new job. “I look forward to working with Jamie Sims as I believe our experiences and strengths will not only allow MHS to continue along the path set forth by Bob Joers, but also allow us to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our students.’’
White, who learned from Joers in the Cardinals’ athletic department, was deeply saddened by Joers’ passing in May.
White, as activities director, began working side-by-side with Joers two years ago and their bond became stronger after White was diagnosed with lymphoma in September and Joers with pancreatic cancer in October.
“Besides my family, Bob was my immediate support person, and I was his,” White wrote in an email the day after Joers’ death, adding that one day Joers said to him: “`I don’t wish cancer on anyone, but I am glad to be going through this with you.’ I told him I felt the same way. I will miss his smile, laugh, and goofy humor more than anything.”
After White received his diagnosis last fall, he stepped back from coaching while concentrating on his health, which included treatments and chemotherapy at UW Carbone Cancer Center into early 2020.
Justin Haack, a varsity assistant and a JV coach, served as the interim head coach last fall.
Depending on how he felt, White came to some practices and matches, sometimes sitting at the end of the bench and offering one-on-one tips while Haack handled the head coaching duties for the Big Eight Conference champion Cardinals.
Middleton wound up advancing to the WIAA sectional final, before dropping a 3-2 decision to Wales Kettle Moraine.
